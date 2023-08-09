Choosing the Right Industrial Power Plug

When talking about the installation of industrial machinery or equipment, there will no doubt come a time where two components or more have to be connected together. Most of the time, this is a plug and a socket but in the industrial sector, that can become more comprehensive.

There are different industrial power plugs that serve different applications. Having a better idea of what these connectors are and how they work can put you in the best position to choose the right one for your setup.

What are Industrial Power Plugs used for?

What do you even use an industrial power plug for, anyway? The cool thing about them is that they can be used to assemble machines ranging from large servers to industrial woodworking machinery and plenty of things between.

These plugs and connectors power modern technology, being used to send power and signals among computers, machines, and a litany of other industrial and electronic devices. There are different “interconnection” levels to choose from as one may apply to your specific machinery more than others. There are four factors to keep in mind when choosing industrial power plugs and connectors.

Cable-to Cable or Wire-to-Wire

The name basically describes what to expect here. Cable-to-cable connectors apply to both wires and cables and are necessary wherever you need to join two or more of them together.. The more common name is “industrial power connector” but they may come up by a few names depending on where you look.

One of end of the connector will be permanently fixed to the wire and the other creates a separable interface. Your wire can then be either plugged or unplugged when you require it, creating optimal convenience in a setting where quick movements are sometimes needed to keep up.

Board-to-Board Connectors

Pretty much any modern industrial machine you find will have an implement called printed circuit boards (PCB). Not every setup can work with a bunch of cables taking up space and PCBs make a wireless connection possible. It provides versatility that is critical, particularly in the industrial sector where changes can come at any time.

Board-to-board connectors have the ability to connect one printed circuit board to another. It eliminates the need to use cables, which can become cluttered and cumbersome if the installation isn’t handled properly. For smaller spaces, PCBs are more ideal because it allows for the most optimal use of the space, especially with multiple devices or machines.

Wire Gauge

The wire gauge is what measures something known as the “cross-sectional” area of the wire. The gauge also determines the weight, resistance, and how much safe current the wire is capable of carrying. For larger cross-sectional areas, the wire will have a lower resistance and the ability to carry a larger current. Small gauges have larger cross-sections to them, which means that they carry way more power than something with a larger gauge number.

Standards for wire gauges can change depending on where you are. Just keep in mind that proper wire gauges are needed so that you can match up the necessary connector to the correct electrical parameters.

Current Rating

Another major matter of importance is knowing the current level. This is how much current that a particular device can carry continuously and safely. Make sure that whatever current rating your connector has that it matches up to the capabilities of the terminals where they are being connected.

Check out local ordinances to make sure that your device can be used safely. It will not only result in improved safety but keep you from facing any violations or fines that may wind up coming down the pike.