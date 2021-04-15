Choosing the Best Writing Companies | Top Options

College life is getting increasingly challenging, with students facing hectic schedules and more stressors than ever before. According to a recent 30% of students drop out of college during the freshman year. Ultimately, close to half of those who join top colleges terminate their studies before graduating. One of the reasons for the rising college dropout rates is pressure from assignments.

The good news is that there are ways students can handle their heavy workloads, including working on their time-management skills and hiring professionals to assist. Students struggling with their assignments have an option to turn to an online writer to help with their projects. Students can visit many legit websites if they want to find writers to help with their tasks.

However, the only challenge is that not all the companies that advertise academic writing services online are built the same. Some will deliver quality work according to your instructions, while others will disappoint.

The secret to your success when it comes to hiring essay writing companies is knowing the attributes to look for. In this article, we consider tips on how to choose the best assignment services. We also explore a few top companies with a consistent history of helping students with assignments.

What Are the Top Academic Writing Companies?

If you are going to succeed in getting your academic paper done by a specialist online, you need to engage the best writers. We know that the sheer number of companies offering to produce cheap papers for students on the internet can be confusing, especially if you are new to such services.

We recommend taking your time before you decide on a platform. We also suggest scrutiny of key attributes, deciding which agency suits your project needs and financial position.

That said, we also know that assignments have strict deadlines, and you may not have the time to go through all the top companies that advertise online. We have reviewed the top players in the online assignment industry to guide you and compiled the following list.

Understand that this list of top paper writing websites is only meant to offer guidance and give direction. The decision on where to order your project is yours to make, based on what you consider important and a review of the attributes. Here are five of the most popular assignment websites.

Grademiners for Fast Turnaround

Grademiners.com is one of the most popular assignment websites you can ever find online. The company attracts thousands of writers worldwide and claims to have been in the writing business for more than a decade. Based on our reviews, the company has one of the best-designed websites with a homepage that is easy to use and an incredibly simple ordering process.

Those seeking different types of projects can also benefit from Grademiners. The agency offers help with various subjects, including mathematics, management, business, and geography. In other words, whatever assignment you need, you are likely to find writers here.

What we found impressive about Grademiners is the fast turnaround time. On the company website, it promises on-time delivery, even on an urgent project. Our reviewers were impressed by the speed with which our paper was written. The quality was incredible, and the writer was very friendly.

Some of the attributes that make Grademiners one of the best websites in this list include the fact that it has customer support around the clock and honest free revisions. It remains one of the best companies you can ever work with.

Masterpapers.com for Friendly Customer Support

Another giant in our list of top assignment writing services is Masterpapers. When ordering your paper from online writers, issues may arise during your interaction with the specialists. It helps to know that there are dispute resolution mechanisms to ensure that you always get quality papers. Going through the numerous client feedbacks, it is clear that Masterpapers has one of the best customer support departments online.

The company is also committed to the on-time delivery of projects and has hired more than two thousand writers to make this possible. According to the agency website, writers don’t ask for deadline extensions unless there is a change in assignment requirements.

Our reviewers were also able to identify other elements that make Masterpapers a great company, including free editing and proofreading services and free similarity checks. The pricing was also fair, with a clear chart that clearly outlines the cost of each paper. There are no hidden charges.

samedayessay.com for Top Writers

Samedayessay impressed us with its team of carefully vetted and skilled writers. Please note that, when getting an assignment online, the credentials of the person chosen to work on your paper will determine the quality of work you get. It helps to make sure that you only engage the best professionals and this what Samedayessay offers.

Of course, other factors will determine your project’s success, including the time you have to work on the task. However, with an experienced and qualified writer, your chances of getting impeccable writing will be high.

Other than competent writers, Samedayessay promises on-time delivery on projects and a comparatively fair pricing policy. Customers can also benefit from free revisions and impressive discounts. The agency also has a strict policy on plagiarism, promising customers 100% plagiarism-free writing.

Privatewriting.com for Fair Pricing

Privatewriting is another assignment company on this list that impressed with the pricing formula it uses to cost orders. We understand that most students seeking writing support have limited funds, making price an important factor.

Of course, we always urge students to avoid the ridiculously priced papers online as they may not be legit. After all, having invested heavily in acquiring their skills, top writers demand commensurate compensation.

That said, quality papers can still be affordable, as is evident when working with Privatewriting. The company considers various factors in setting prices, including order type and deadlines. However, the rates remain student-friendly. There are also amazing discounts and bonuses that customers can benefit from if they want to lower their papers’ costs while getting top-notch writing from talented writers.

Payforessay.net for Impressive Confidentiality

Payforessay is another reputable company to consider if you need a custom essay written fast. The most attractive aspect of working with this company is that they guarantee your privacy as you order. We know that the online assignment landscape can be risky, and you don’t want your university learning that someone helped with your assignment.

The good thing is that, with Payforessay, you are guaranteed that your information can never fall into the hands of third parties. They have a robust privacy policy and protect customer information using high-end encryption.

Of course, other elements make Payforessay a good assignment company, including its policy on free revisions. Customers also benefit from guarantees like on-time delivery, friendly customer support, and direct chats with writers.

How to Choose Reliable Assignment Services: Attributes to Consider

One of the most important things to keep in mind when searching for a reliable assignment partner is to make sure that you conduct background checks. Although numerous platforms promise students help with their assignments, only a few can deliver. Your project is important and will account for a considerable portion of your grade. As such, you need to make sure only to trust the best professionals to work on your task.

Most students ask as they get started on the journey towards finding a platform where they can order assignments is — how do I identify a legit service? We have performed a serious search and developed the key defining attributes of top academic writing companies. Follow the following tips to make sure that your venture is a success:

Scrutinize the Company Website

When searching for the right company to help with your assignment, the first place to check is the website design. Top companies invest in the look of their pages as they know that customers will judge their seriousness based on what they present. Remember, this is the first and possibly the only point of interaction with the clients. So, what you see is how the company wishes to be viewed.

A good company website combines aesthetics with functionality. Customers should be able to find the information they need with ease. Also, check how fast the site loads and whether the ordering process has been clearly defined.

Check Pricing, But Don’t Go Cheap

Most people interested in online assignment services prioritize cost, choosing the option that allows them the greatest savings. Avoid the temptation to go for those ridiculously cheap prices offered online.

Also, keep off from those sites that offer ‘free essays’ as most of them are from swindlers who promise work they cannot deliver. They also tend to be heavily plagiarized. Instead, prioritize quality and original work.

Note that, while you should avoid unrealistically cheap offers, quality papers don’t have to be too expensive. Top companies know how to combine quality and affordability by enhancing efficiency. Also, check whether some bonuses and discounts can help you save some money as you order papers.

Check the Availability of Competent Writers

While many factors will shape your project’s success, the credentials of your writer top the list, an experienced writer will have the accumulated knowledge and proficiency needed to handle any challenges that emerge in the course of the project. The educational credentials of the professional also matter.

Given the importance of working with the best writers, make sure that your company has many credible specialists. Scrutinize the recruitment process and ask for information on writer credentials. Having many writers in your field means that you will easily get an expert to work on your project without having to pay steep rates.

Scrutinize the Effectiveness of Customer Support

As you think of buying an assignment online, one of the most important company attributes to consider is customer support’s friendliness and availability. The company may have a straightforward ordering process, but you still need someone to answer your questions as soon as possible.

There may be times when you need to confirm your order’s progress, or you may have disagreements with your writer. In such instances, you will require immediate intervention from the customer support department. Top companies prioritize the interests of their clients. They have friendly customer support agents working around the clock.

Confirm the Availability of Free revisions

Even if you are working with the best writers available online, mistakes can still happen. Top companies recognize this and have policies that allow customers to ask for changes to their work without paying additionally. Before choosing to order from a service, seek clarification on the revisions policy, including the number of times you can ask for free changes.

Ask About Communication With Writers

Communication with writers is often useful when you need information on the order progress. You may also want to update instructions or ask for drafts. Remember, effective online writing requires collaboration between you and your writer. This is why it is important to make sure that the company you choose facilitates open communication. Check upfront to confirm whether the agency supports live chats or instant messaging with writers.

Confirm the Guarantees

Before ordering your paper from an assignment service, make sure you know what is on offer. How does the agency intend to protect your information as you transact online? Is there a robust confidentiality policy? Also, ask for clarification on what the money-back guarantee covers and the situations where you can ask for a refund. Most importantly, a top company should have an honest policy on free revisions.

The Bottom Line: Where to Order Assignment Writing

The information presented here is intended to help you make a rational decision on where to get help with your academic projects. Ultimately, the decision on who will assist with writing your paper should be based on your personal preferences, financial position, and the nature of your assignment. Use the attributes discussed here for guidance and choose wisely.