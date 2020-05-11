Cheapest, Quickest and Best Ways to Transfer Money Online

Gone are the days when sending money to one place to another was a battle of wits. Technology has come so far, which makes money transfers fast and easy. Today, there are hundreds of solutions available both online and offline, that allow you to send money to your friends and family instantly.

You can easily manage these money transferring options as they come online and with a user-friendly interface most of the time. If you put your transfer fees or other hidden charges on top of your priority, then you should consider using these platforms as these are the cheapest ways you can make use of when it comes to sending money to another person.

If you are looking for the best way to send money online, read on:

1. PayPal

Paypal is a widely-used platform for making purchases on the internet. But, it can also be used for sending payments to individuals all the way more effectively. PayPal comes with no costs when you opt for making payments out of your PayPal wallet or linked checking account. However, if you want to send from a debit card or a credit card, you will have to pay a fee. Moreover, if your recipient owns a business account, he or she may also pay a fee. This great platform can be your best friend for overseas payments at the same time. PayPal comes with a modest fee for international transfers, which makes your money transfer hassle-free and cost-effective over the long haul.

2. Google Pay

For personal payments, Google Pay can be great. If you want to send money to your friends and family through your Google Pay account or linked checking account, or debit card, you do not have to bear any expenses or fees or additional charges. The process is even easier if you own a Gmail account. Once you receive the money on your Google Pay account, you are now eligible to send it anywhere you want, for instance, you can transfer it to your bank account, or make use of a Google Pay Mastercard for purchases, as well as ATM withdrawals.

3. Cash App

Being generated and developed by Square Inc., Cash App provides top-notch services for mobile users along with other solutions that are mentioned above. You don’t have to wait days after days for e transfer to be successful because Cash App is a person-to-person (P2P) service that enables you to transfer the funds within a few seconds. Likewise, you don’t have to pay any fees for using this platform. As your debit card is linked to your checking account, your funds will eventually end up in your checking account. Before boasting of the services of Cash App, make sure that you (sender) and your friend (receiver) both have individual accounts on Cash App. Once you get the hang of your accounts, you are now only one step ahead to make a quicker, safer, and easier transfer as like sending an email.

4. Facebook Messenger

A large portion of the Facebook clients has no clue that Facebook Messenger can be a helpful way with regards to sending credits starting with one companion then onto the next. You can undoubtedly send a payment request to any of your Facebook companions by utilizing Facebook Messenger. You just need to have the application introduced on your mobile phone. Making installments on Facebook Messenger isn’t rocket science, you simply need to include your credit card data or connect your Facebook ID to your PayPal account. When you are prepared to send the cash to your friend, you can begin a discussion and select the dollar sign symbol (‘$’). But, this feature is just for individuals living inside the US.

Person-to-person (P2P) money transferring solution will want both you (sender) and the receiver) to have individual accounts on their platforms. Creating an account on these platforms does not come with a lot of hassle. Look out for an application that may be easy to access for both you and the recipient. There might be a limitation on maximum and minimum payments, hence, keep your eye on that and find solutions within your limits. Make sure that you do your homework, do thorough research on the platform you are willing to use for transferring money, and have an eye on their transfer fees. Once you find the right app for you, you are good to go with your money transfer.