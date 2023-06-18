ChatGPT Has Been Viral For a Month: Has It Changed The Corporate World as We Know It?

Could generative AI change the corporate world as we know it? Generative AI is generating a new future for modern work. From employee productivity to automated HR, could bots like ChatGPT transform your small business’s success?

After being dubbed “the best AI chatbot ever released” by the New York Times in 2023, the corporate world is quickly catching on to the benefits of automated working. Tipped to boost productivity by up to 40%, generative AI could quickly dominate the content marketing sector in the next few months.

Read on as we jump into an AI-generated future, and discuss how it could change the corporate world as we know it.

AI-generated content

One of the key sectors tipped to be taken over by generative AI is the marketing industry. As content writers churn out blog posts and social media captions, a future of text-based automation could be on the horizon.

After experts revealed that ChatGPT is attracting up to 96 million visions per month, it’s no wonder that marketers have turned to the content bot to generate content in seconds. Not only can generative AI save marketers time, but with a vast amount of stored data, it can also make predictive content decisions based on historical trends.

This can make the content marketers produce more accurate, informing and enticing, especially if the bot knows the demographic it is writing for.

“A major airline used the company’s AI platform to elevate its messaging around flexible travel date searches, calling attention to the price comparison feature through tailored emotional messaging and optimized formatting; as a result, they boosted bookings by nearly 68%,” claims Vipul Vyas, senior VP at Persado.

Better still, with the ability to construct personalised messaging, ChatGPT can create emotive content that drives traffic from targets in seconds.

Customisable chatbots

Customisable chatbots are also making headway in the corporate sector. After stats from Dashly revealed that 88% of users had at least one conversation with a chatbot in 2022, it’s clear that an era of 24/7 communication is on the horizon.

Chatbots are conversational AI tools. They can store consumer and site data before using historical information to generate personalised responses for each user. Better still, they can be fed personalised FAQs from business leaders that they can answer with ease.

Not only does this free up time for sales representatives in a crowded ecommerce landscape, but consumers gain a port of contact no matter their time zone.

Take Sephora’s chatbot, for example. With consumer personalisation in mind, it simply asks consumers questions regarding their facial features, skin type and favourite colours before showing them a great collection of customised products at the checkout.

Automated HR

Have you ever heard of an automated HR department? Well, thanks to the birth of generative AI, you could complete your next job interview with a chatbot.

Generative AI tools can help n HR department construct job adverts, interview questions and company culture statements by scanning relevant business data. As an added bonus, this smart tech can even guide HR teams on attracting their ideal talent.

Taking HR one step further, AI can also enhance employee well-being. Take the ‘Woebot’ as an example. Launched in 2017, this generative conversational bot has conversations with employees about mental health, stress and suicidal thoughts. Using feedback loops, it can quickly detect which employees need more support and automatically refer them to senior authority.

In fact, according to The Healthy Organisation, the birth of generative AI has seen the workplace well-being market grow to over $50 billion in size.

What’s next?

Generative AI may be in its infancy, but it has already transformed the workplace. Giving employees more time to focus on complicated tasks continues to automate corporate processes for maximum efficiency.

“Generative AI is also pushing technology into a realm thought to be unique to the human mind: creativity.” say experts at Mckinsey. “While dinner table debates will rage for the foreseeable future on whether this truly equates to creativity, most would likely agree that these tools stand to unleash more creativity into the world by prompting humans with starter ideas.”