Integrating the powerful functions of ChatGPT into the APP side has always been the goal of many people’s attention, and the ChatGPT API provided by OpenAI on the OpenAI Playground makes it possible to do so.

What is ChatGPT APP?

ChatGPT APP is an application that integrates the powerful functions of ChatGPT into the APP side through the ChatGPT API. In ChatGPT APP, users can interact with the application by typing text or voice input. ChatGPT will analyze and process the content entered by the user, and generate corresponding replies or suggestions based on the existing knowledge base and language model. During the interaction process, ChatGPT APP can also make appropriate adjustments and optimizations to the generated content according to factors such as the user’s context, personal preferences, and historical records.

Now OpenAI has not launched the official version of the ChatGPT APP.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an AI Chatbot based on a large language model of the GPT-3.5 architecture. It can provide language generation and understanding services in different fields, such as dialogue, translation, article writing, question answering, etc. ChatGPT aims to provide users with a more natural, intelligent and humanized conversation experience, and can continuously improve and learn based on user needs and feedback.

What is ChatGPT API?

ChatGPT API is a service created by OpenAI for developers that allows developers to integrate ChatGPT’s functionality into their applications, enabling applications to understand and answer users’ natural language queries. Developers can use the ChatGPT API to create various applications such as smart assistants, chatbots, language translators, and more. You can find all ChatGPT API and its call and test information on OpenAI Playground.

ChatGPT API costs $0.002 per 1,000 tokens. ($0.002=1000tokens=750 words)

Advantages of ChatGPT APP

The advantage of the ChatGPT APP is that you can use the ChatGPT service anytime, anywhere on your mobile phone. ChatGPT APP can also be adapted and optimized according to different application scenarios. At the same time, ChatGPT APP also has high scalability and customizability, and can adjust and improve its functions and performance according to user needs and feedback.

Similar competitors of ChatGPT APP

Bard is an AI chatbot developed by Google, based on the LaMDA language model, and its main function is also an online question-and-answer chatbot. Bard is regarded by Google as their main weapon to compete with ChatGPT in the market. Google claims that Bard will be released sometime in 2023, but no announcement has been made so far.

Character AI is an AI chatbot built by Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, former developers of Google LaMDA. Based on an AI neural language model, it can realize interactive conversational question and answer. Character AI has been available to the public in September 2022. The biggest feature of Character AI is that it supports users to create personalized characters or imitate famous people by inputting prompts, and at the same time, it can be published in the community to chat with other users.

Ernie Bot

Ernie Bot is an NLP Chatbot developed by Baidu. It is based on the Wenxin large-scale language model developed by Baidu. It released an internal test version in Beijing on March 16, 2023. Its functions and technical principles are basically the same as ChatGPT. According to Baidu, Ernie Bot has the same multi-modal generation capability as GPT-4, which means it supports text-to-text, text-to-image and text-to-video functions at the same time.

Conclusion