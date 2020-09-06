Changing the world with Eco-friendly cement!

Speaking on startups, today, we will check out one of the most advantageous businesses to the environment, which is Solidia! A global startup that has revolutionized the construction industry.

Cement production is a major driver of climate change, accounting for about 7% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. New Jersey-based Solidia uses a patented process to address this issue, replacing limestone with a synthetic material that requires lower temperatures and less energy than traditional methods. The cement absorbs CO2 as it hardens, all of which is a production process with 70 percent less carbon footprint. Solidia was launched commercially in the U.S. in August 2019 through a partnership with EP Henry.

Challenging the Centuries of the Old Tradition

The introduction of carbon-reducing technologies will have the greatest impact in China, which alone accounts for about 60 percent of the global cement market. The U.S. market produces about 110 million tonnes, while China produces about 2.2 billion tonnes.

“If you really think you are going to have an impact on the climate and you really think you are going to have an impact on the cement industry, you need to go to China,” Schuler, CEO of Solidia Technologies, said, noting that the Asian country has recognized that sustainability is about saving the planet as much as it is about competitiveness.

“We are inspired by innovations that will render them as a country more successful,” he says.

And while cement production has not changed much in the last 200 years, China is not only open to new technology.

A way to decrease global warming:

Although it is not a guaranteed way of removing 100% global warming, this will leave a mark. Consider Solidia as the first brick in moving towards a society that is focused on saving the environment through reduced carbon emissions!

“We want to help large businesses achieve something positive. It is not easy to both revolutionize and change the business,” Schuler says. Yet he notes, “People want to know what they do, where they work and what the products are made of, and we feel that we will give them everything they are proud of.”

Governments are also increasingly interested in innovations such as the Solidia bid after the Paris Agreement has been signed. “All those people signed the Paris Agreement and went out and told me, ‘Oh, that is nice what we are going to do right now,’ said Schuler.

Schuler says that there is a range of solutions that will enable industries to adopt new innovations, beginning with a carbon tax that lowers CO2 emissions.

Today, carbon offsets or tax rebates for the constructive usage of CO2 are still scarce, but Schuler reports that interestingly, the United States has the most generous carbon sequestration tax rebate in the world.

This startup is not only beneficial, and it is revolutionary and much needed since the carbon emissions are through the roof in the 21st century.