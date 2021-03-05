Cedar Rose Launches ‘Cedar Rose Comply’ to Enable Automated Compliance Checks on Companies and Individuals

Cedar Rose has announced the launch of ‘Cedar Rose Comply’ offering automated compliance checks on companies and individuals across three key dimensions within minutes. With a strong global presence Cedar Rose has been at the forefront of providing world-class business intelligence and credit risk solutions in over 230 countries to leading firms since 1997.

Antoun Massaad, the Co-Founder and CEO of Cedar Rose, stated, “The far-reaching social and economic impact of COVID-19 has resulted in panic and chaos worldwide posing unprecedented challenges for businesses. It is therefore, more than ever necessary, to conduct a thorough compliance check on third parties.”

He further added, “Comprehensive, timely and trusted compliance checks about business associates, vendors and employees can help organizations make informed and reliable decisions. Cedar Rose Comply is the perfect solution to verify a company or individual’s background swiftly. It is a great tool to detect, assess and minimize potential risks and can help avoid the associated reputational and financial damage.”

One of Cedar Rose Comply’s biggest advantages over its competitors is that it is available both as a stand-alone product as well as can be packaged with other services at extremely affordable rates. Customers can purchase a single check or opt for 100, 500 or even 250,000 checks depending on their individual requirement. The execution is equally simple and can be seamlessly done through API integration. Alternatively, companies can connect on Cedar Rose’s website and order a compliance check from their dashboard.

The automated compliance checks are carried out across 3 key dimensions:

Sanctions

A sanctions screening investigation reveals information on businesses or persons that are or have been, associated with sanctioned entities watch or blacklists. This search uses the best databases on the market including all entities listed on the United States’ Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Her Majesty’s Treasury HMT, European Union and the United Nations financial sanctions lists among others.

Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs)

Companies can use an international PEP screening service to ascertain the level of risk associated with businesses or people that are politically exposed. This includes military officials, judicial figures, high-ranking municipal workers, and any senior political party officials. It is important to be aware that your company is dealing with potentially risky individuals such as government opponents, political influencers, or shadow government officials. A PEP’s risk is defined based on several metrics, including their position, their country’s corruption rating, and their media exposure.

Adverse Media

When forming new business partnerships with high profile companies, it is important to know how they are portrayed in the media. An advanced Adverse Media database keeps up-to-date information on the media profile of thousands of companies, tracking any sign of negative news.

About Cedar Rose

Established in 1997, Cedar Rose has been at the forefront of providing world-class business intelligence and credit risk solutions to leading firms in over 230 countries globally.

Known for accuracy, reliability and quality, Cedar Rose is specialised in offering a comprehensive array of Credit Risk, Compliance and Business Data solutions (being the holder of the largest single database and information of companies, shareholders and directors in the MENA region).

Through continuous innovation, investment and development of talent and technology, the firm’s primary objective over the last 24 years has been to raise the quality of credit risk, compliance and regulatory services in the MENA region to the highest international standards. Partnering with their clients, Cedar Rose helps companies mitigate the regulatory, operational and reputational risks associated with their business.

Cedar Rose has been recognised with several prestigious awards and accreditations including Credit Excellence Award for Export and International Credit and Collections for three consecutive years – 2016, 2017 & 2020; European Business Award – 2017 / 2018; and Commercial Credit Information Provider of the Year Award sponsored by Experian – 2019.

For more information visit www.cedar-rose.com