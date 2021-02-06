CBD Vape Oil: 5 Proven Health Benefits

CBD vape oil and other cannabidiol products have become some of the hottest health and wellness supplements people use worldwide. You can come across countless articles and studies covering the potential health benefits of CBD. The widespread CBD usage has paved its way into the vaping industry too. The steam-form of the plant-based product is beneficial over some of the “traditional” inhalation options.

Cannabidiol or CBD is an active component present in the leaves of the cannabis/hemp plant. This cannabinoid contributes to most of its therapeutic and other health benefits. With this cannabis component, you do not have to worry about getting high. The intoxicating effect is due to another element present in the plant called THC and not CBD. Therefore, CBD vape oil has increased in popularity over the last few years.

What is CBD Vape Oil?

CBD vape oil, also known as CBD Vape Juice, is CBD oil mixed with a carrier liquid. People usually use this oil in a vape pen. Like CBD oil, it comes in the following forms:

CBD isolate: This kind of CBD vape oil only contains CBD in its purest form.

Broad-spectrum: It consists of CBD and other cannabinoids present in the Cannabis sativa plant but no THC.

Full-spectrum: This CBD vape oil type consists of CBD, some THC, and other beneficial components present in the Cannabis sativa plant.

Health Benefits of CBD Vape Oil

Now that we know about CBD vape oil let us find how you can benefit from it. While there are not much clinical and laboratory evidence, CBD vape juice may come with the following health benefits:

1. It Can Treat Type 2 Diabetes.

Did you know, nearly 29 million people in the U.S.A deal with type 2 diabetes, known as adult-onset diabetes? From blurry vision to wounds that do not heal, it can affect a person in many ways. A study states that CBD has anti-inflammatory properties that can be beneficial for it.

Chronic inflammation in type 2 diabetic patients can develop insulin resistance. When such people use CBD vape oil, it acts on their body to ward off inflammation. It, in turn, can improve their metabolism rate and keep them away from diabetes. Going by these studies, some researchers believe that CBD has the potential of curing other diseases that are a result of chronic inflammation, as well.

2. It May Alleviate the Side Effects of Chemotherapy.

Did you know that Marinol, a synthetic THC drug, can be used to treat cancer chemotherapy symptoms? If we go by the studies, CBD can serve the same purpose too. It is an effective treatment for the regulation of nausea and vomiting – side effects of chemotherapy.

This plant-based oil does so by interacting with the receptors in the brain that can release serotonin. This neurotransmitter is partially responsible for causing these symptoms. Thus, CBD vape oil in moderation can reduce nausea and vomiting. It also helps with other chemotherapy side effects like seizures and inflammation.

3. It Can Be Useful in The Case of Epilepsy.

As per the World Health Organization, more than 50 million people have epilepsy worldwide. CBD vape oil can help with this condition that shows recurrent seizures. Some clinical trials on CBD reveal that it is a potential treatment for epileptic patients.

The research for the same first took place in 1973 on rodents. It was able to reduce convulsions in them actively. In 2018, a CBD-based drug, Epidiolex, treated Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes in patients two and older. Due to this, it became the first FDA approved medicine that has some cannabis-derived substance in it.

4. It May Reduce Anxiety and Treat Insomnia.

Anxiety and Insomnia are among the conditions that most people deal with worldwide. The good news is, CBD vape oil can help with that too. The sleep-inducing effects of CBD are highly beneficial for those with Insomnia that is also a symptom of anxiety and depression. While CBD vape oil may induce drowsiness in some, it can promote alertness in others. So, the effects of the oil depend on your condition and the dosage you consume.

Insomnia is not the only symptom of anxiety that CBD vape oil can help you treat. Reports say that it also has anxiolytic effects. These mood-regulating properties of CBD may also help those dealing with other mental health issues like depression, OCD, and PTSD.

5. It Has Anti-Oxidative and Neuroprotective Effects.

Multiple studies reveal that CBD vape oil may have antioxidant and neuroprotective effects, as well. However, these may be unrelated to the cannabinoid receptors. These can help treat numerous oxidative neurological disorders such as cerebral ischemia and Parkinson’s disease.

Consuming CBD may also have some benefits for your heart health. It may also inhibit symptoms of psychosis and other psychiatric disorders. While some claims of these CBD oil benefits are valid, studies on it are not yet complete. Therefore, if you decide to go with it, always start small.

Final Thoughts

The health benefits of CBD vape oil are plenty. Still, we are not denying that there is a need for much more research to understand the long-term effects of using CBD in any form. Due to this, vaping CBD can be terrifying and overwhelming at first. Therefore, you must always start with a small dosage. Once you know your threshold, you are good to go. Also, make sure to invest in quality CBD vape oil and always get it from a trusted CBD vendor.