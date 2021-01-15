CBD Oil for Dogs: Worth the Hype?

There’s a lot of hype about CBD oil for dogs lately, and many dog owners are getting interested in how CBD oil can help their pets’ wellbeing. Since there’s so much information on the internet, it’s hard to do your research and come up with the right information.

More and more companies are selling CBD products for pets, despite the warnings issued by the US FDA, and it seems that an increasing number of pet owners are willing to give CBD a try. Since cannabidiol is quite a popular theme these days, we’re going to shed some light on the matter and help you make an informed decision before you decide to give CBD to your dog.

What Is CBD?

Cannabidiol or CBD is a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant, along with the other chemical counterpart, THC. However, the difference between the two is that CBD isn’t psychoactive. In other words, it won’t get you or your dog high. It’s more likely to help your dog relax by providing various benefits.

While there’s still the need to do more research to be sure, many people claim that CBD may help reduce insomnia, pain, anxiety, and even treat depression. Because of this, CBD is now present in almost everything we do and eat, including pet products.

The market for CBD dog products is rapidly increasing, and more and more dog owners are now looking for these CBD products. We know CBD won’t get your pet high, while it can help reduce anxiety and pain.

The Difference Between Marijuana and CBD

The cannabis plant has two forms: hemp and marijuana. The latter is the infamous one since it’s rich in TCH, a psychoactive compound that gets you high. It is mostly used for recreational purposes, and the latest research showed that it has certain medical benefits too.

Hemp is what we’re interested in here. It has been traditionally used to make medicine, ropes, and fabric for centuries. Hemp is rich in CBD that has a soothing, chilling, and relaxing effect on the consumer. Unlike marijuana, hemp contains almost no THC at all.

What Is CBD Oil for Dogs Used for?

Dog owners give CBD oil to their pets for the same reason people use it – to harness the potential benefits this magical oil may provide. Your dog has an endocannabinoid system that interacts with chemical compounds like CBD.

This system has receptors that modulate things like nausea, anxiety, and pain. CBD oil can help your pet deal with small pains and aches, anxiety, depression, etc. If your dog is overly anxious, CBD oil can help it relax.

CBD oil can help your dog by easing several conditions your furry friend may suffer from chronically or occasionally, including:

Digestion problems

Seizures

Joint pain

Arthritis

Chronic inflammation

Moderate to severe pain

Stress and anxiety

How to Buy Top Quality CBD Oil for Dogs

Since CBD oil pet products aren’t yet regulated, buying top-quality CBD oil for your pet can be tricky. However, we can help you buy the right product by considering these vital factors. They will ensure you get the safest and most effective CBD oil for your furry friend, so keep an eye on the following things:

Aim for organic CBD oils only – only buy organic CBD oil made from organically grown hemp plants as this is the only way to make sure you get a toxin-free product.

The processing method – the safest processing method includes cold ethanol extraction and carbon dioxide. Avoid products that were made using potentially toxic solvents like butane, hexane, and propane.

The testing phase – trustworthy CBD manufacturers independently test their products and keep their testing certificates transparent. Only buy your CBD oil from such manufacturers.

The THC level – since you don’t want to get your dog high, pay attention to the THC potency. Some products contain higher levels of THC. Look for products with less than 0.3% THC.

CBD Oil Dosage for Your Dog

Experts and vets advise caution when giving CBD oil to your dog as there hasn’t been a proper regulation on the safe dosage and efficacy. However, many experts recommend to start with a very low dosage, 0.25 mg once a day, and slowly increase according to your dog’s behavior.

If you see that your dog reacts well to small doses, keep it that way. The best way to see if you’re doing it right is to monitor your dog’s response to the therapy. Consult your vet before you start giving CBD oil to your dog. Finally, make sure you purchase the correct CBD oil potency for your dog’s size.