CBD Coffee: Can It Replace Your Daily Cup of Joe?

Being the tasty drink that it is, coffee is one of the world’s most popular hot beverages and a perfect pick-me-up, especially in the morning. However, for some people brewing a cup of joe might not be such a good idea as it might lead to unpleasant side effects like restlessness and shakiness, headaches, dizziness, insomnia or stomach upset.

Fortunately, CBD infused coffee makes it possible to enjoy your favourite beverage without unwanted adverse reactions ща caffeine. In case you are a coffee lover, who wants to experience the effects of CBD and coffee combined, then this mix is something you should go for. Let’s delve into the specifics of CBD and find out why combining your coffee with CBD oil is actually a good idea.

What Is CBD?

There’s no question that Cannabidiol, more popularly known as CBD, is the buzzy wellness product at the moment. If you live in a country where it’s legal, it almost feels like CBD went from being sort of around to being entirely everywhere all at once. Coffee shops and several CBD brands sell CBD coffees and lattes, spas offer CBD facials, and beauty brands are rushing to release lotions with CBD oils in their formulas.

But even though CBD is infiltrating every corner of the wellness world, many people find it a bit confusing still. CBD is a phytocannabinoid; these are a group of compounds naturally found in the cannabis plant. It is a psychoactive substance that is loaded with a hoard of potential health benefits. To elicit its function, CBD works with what is known as the endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for tweaking several processes in the body to maintain homeostasis. CBD interacts with this system by modifying and binding endocannabinoid receptors. As a result, no matter if you decide to take CBD oil for back pain, sleep or anxiety, CBD can provide needed relief.

Other studies also show that CBD can bind and interact with non-cannabinoid receptors. These include serotonin receptors and those found in sebaceous glands. Through interaction with these various receptors and systems, CBD is able to tweak several parameters in the body to bring about health effects.

But CBD Is From Cannabis, Won’t It Get Me High?

Nope. Cannabis plants are made up of two leading players: CBD and THC. CBD is the non-intoxicating portion of the plant. What this means is you won’t experience any effects like euphoria when you take CBD.

It’s also crucial when buying CBD products that you get third-party-tested CBD for quality assurance. It is possible to purchase a CBD infused product that is contaminated or that contains more THC than advertised. This might lead to unwanted intoxication or even health risks.

Health Benefits Of Coffee

Potential Health Benefits Of CBD

Why Mixing CBD Oil & Caffeine?

CBD coffee will allow you to enjoy your coffee with the added goodness from CBD, reaping the benefits of both compounds at once. However, cannabidiol can counter the effects of caffeine and let you enjoy your daily cup of coffee without its potential disadvantages like anxiety or insomnia while still leaving you energised. As CBD have a calming effect, adding CBD oil to your coffee can help to even you out, even after your third cup of joe.

CBD infused coffee will also allow you to take your CBD doses in a tolerable manner. Most people who take CBD oil complain about its earthy, herbal taste. Thus infusing it in coffee makes the process lovable. Both cannabis and coffee exude a unique bouquet of aromas. This means the aromas; flavours are capable of complementing each other.