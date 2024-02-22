Visa prepaid cards are an easy-to-use payment solution widely popular amongst Canadian players. Using this solution to make payments at online casinos is quick and easy and simply requires you to input your card number and its expiration date. To make the search for the best Prepaid Visa casinos easy for you, the experts at casimoose.ca have rounded up the top sites where you can make payments with Visa Prepaid while also enjoying great games and benefitting from fantastic bonuses. Before we look at these, though, let’s look at the main advantages of this payment option.

Advantages of Prepaid Visa Casinos

One of the best things about paying with Visa at online casinos is that you often won’t face any charges. This means that if you deposit $20, you’ll be playing with just that amount. Please note, however, that you may have to pay a small fee when you top up your prepaid card, but this has nothing to do with the casino; normally, this is automatically removed from your card balance.

One of the things we love about prepaid visa casinos is that they encourage you to play within a budget. Prepaid cards can only be used after you’ve placed a deposit into them, and in turn, you can only play games with the amount of money in the card, preventing you from playing with more than you intended to. This makes prepaid cards, in general, a popular option amongst many casino lovers.

Another great advantage of prepaid Visa casinos is their taking customer satisfaction very seriously. When making payments with Visa, you’ll always have a 24/7 customer service team ready to help you at any time of the day, and they can be reached via phone, email, and even live chat.

Other than that, with a prepaid visa, you can expect your deposit to appear in your account right away so you can start playing instantly. The payment solution also follows the strictest guidelines when it comes to protecting your banking data, making sure you remain safe when playing online.

Prepaid Visa Casinos

Now that you know a little bit more about payment solutions and all of their main advantages, it’s time to look at some of the sites you might want to consider checking out, according to casimoose.ca:

Jackpot City

Jackpot City is one of Canada’s top online casinos that accept prepaid visas, and we can’t wait for you to check it out! You can find a variety of slot machines here, all of which will launch you into another world where fun and laughter are paramount! Jackpot City has been in the industry since the 90s, and they’ve gone from success to success ever since their years in operation. The site allows players to make deposits from as low as $10, which will award you their Welcome Bonus, which is currently a Welcome Bonus of up to $1600. Payouts here are dealt with in around seven to ten business days, which is standard for most casinos.

PlayAmo

Next up, we have PlayAmo, a fresh and modern site that’s been around since 2022. PlayAmo boasts a sleek website where you’ll find everything neatly organized, with different filters for the providers and games available, making it easy for you to find exactly what you’re looking for. Naturally, this site allows players to make deposits with Visa Prepaid, and you can expect your deposit to appear instantly here. This site truly has everything you need in an online casino: fantastic games, great bonuses, and a 24/7 customer service team. They are also licensed by reputable sources, ensuring you have a safe time when playing online.

Upon making your first deposit of $20, you’ll trigger a 100% up to $500 plus 100 Free Spins. You’ll also have more match bonuses and free spins to activate on subsequent deposits.

Mr Mega

Another site we’d like to shed light on here is Mr Mega, a fantastic casino that’s been a favouite amongst Canadian players ever since its launch in 2010. Mr Mega is owned by the renowned casino operator Aspire Global International, who own other top sites, including HeySpin and PlayLuck. You’ll find a selection of 900 games here, with the largest section being the slots, where you can find anything from three-reel to five-reel slots.

When playing at Mr Mega, you have a variety of ways to make transactions, including, of course, Visa Prepaid. As soon as you enter the site, you’ll find their incredible Welcome Bonus displayed, and this is a 100% match bonus of up to $200 plus 200 Free Spins on Starburst.

Spin City

The last site we’d like to mention on this list is Spin City, a site that’s home to around 1200 games. Some of the developers you can expect to find behind the selection of games here include Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, and On Air Entertainment, all of which are very respected names in the industry. Spin City offers players an array of options to choose from when it comes to making transactions, such as credit cards, e-wallets, and, of course, even prepaid cards like prepaid Visa.

Your first deposit of at least $10 will trigger the site’s Welcome Bonus, which is a 100% match bonus of up to $1000 plus 10 Free Spins.

For more top casinos offering Visa prepaid card services, you can read here.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



