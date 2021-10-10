Career Opportunities After English Literature in 2021

Presently, we exist in a society where, luckily, there is a multitude of job possibilities to suit everyone’s preferences.

Everybody who is attracted to those huge, hefty, hardcover volumes have considered getting a degree in English Literature, only to be confronted with the dilemma – what will be next?

And top schools like Harvard University, University of Chicago, Cambridge offering courses and degrees in English literature make it more attractive.

Contrary to popular opinion, English Literature is a profitable professional path.

Although undoubtedly creative, getting a degree in English Literature requires reading and evaluating a substantial quantity of print, interpreting works of fiction, and determining the significance underlying language.

Among the numerous job opportunities accessible, the following are some popular professions:

Learning English Literature aids in the development of a variety of abilities, which include:

Communicating ideas coherently in verbal and written formats;

Expressing understanding of concepts and principles;

Successfully managing schedule;

Researching and analyzing autonomously, thoughtfully, and artistically

Academia

Education is one of the most frequent areas for English Major Graduates to enter, and it provides a lot of opportunities.

Graduates can opt to educate in high schools or, with additional training, to educate in schools and institutions.

Students can opt to instruct English as an additional language to foreigners, or they can earn high-paying employment as interpreters in ministries and diplomatic missions.

Freelance Writer

Writers and novelists utilize their talents in exchange for a substantial annual wage.

Freelancing is a distinct market segment in which one may contract their services for a fee, serving a diverse range of platforms with their words, thoughts, contributions, and organisational abilities.

Many freelance writers create their businesses, write for publications, and work in the entertainment field; some undertake their research, and the majority perform many tasks at the same time.

Public relation manager

One of the greatest careers for English majors is public relations manager, which concentrates on writing press releases, engaging with consumers, interacting with and for customers, and establishing corporate image.

Maintaining a favourable view of any firm or organisation needs effective communication, management, and strategy.

Beginning with a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in public relations might help to broaden applicable abilities in research, goal setting, innovative and objective reasoning, and other areas.

It usually takes years in the area or similar experience to get this title, therefore enrolling in a college programme that includes internships and practical opportunities is excellent.

Writer

Creativity and autonomy. Storytelling and communication are two aspects of the same thing.

Writers and authors are both academics and publishers, having skills that are useful in science, media outlets, government organisations, freelancing, and other sectors.

As one of the most versatile in the description, this is one of the top-paying occupations for English majors.

Authors and writers can also be illustrators, translators, or marketers.

Authors might launch their careers with a novel, obtain funds for nonprofits, write statements for lawmakers, and so on.

Many university graduates of Harvard who spent their days writing in their student accommodation in Boston are now famous writers.

Media and Journalism

A profession in the media is both lucrative and demanding. Scriptwriting, directing, dialogue writing, publishing, and editing are all possible careers.

A job in the media is attractive, but it requires long hours with little to no downtime.

Journalism, on the other hand, refers to writing about actions and viewpoints, producing pieces for publications, and being updated with recent issues.

A journalism career necessitates hard effort and perseverance, as well as a talent for manipulating feelings and emotions via the use of words.

Paralegal

Paralegals help attorneys by undertaking research, preparing and completing out court papers, researching previous cases, and putting together legal briefs.

Their contribution is critical to the accomplishment of any legal action.

If you are intrigued by the legal field, this might be an excellent career path for you.

Depending on the location, you may need to finish a paralegal certification programme or an internship to provide the groundwork for this career.

Lexicographer

As a graduate of English literature, you will grasp the power of a single phrase in a book, statement, or discussion.

Lexicographers are in charge of researching new words and maintaining and compiling dictionaries.

As new phrases enter common usage, lexicography guarantees that the sources, usage patterns, and definitions of these terms are recorded.

Among other things, lexicographers are in charge of defining new terms and guaranteeing that their explanations are both correct and up to date.

A lexicographer’s usual day consists of sitting in an office, investigating, revising, and proofing content.

The University of Oxford can prepare you well if you are passionate about English literature.

Conclusion

Overall, English Literature is a topic that requires a strong interest in the subject and its associated subjects.

It is not a rote memorization area, since it involves a fundamental grasp of literature, history, psychology, and an appreciation of language.