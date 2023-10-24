Best Cannabis Seed Banks of 2024 for High-Yield + Potent Cannabis Seeds

By Samuel Fisher

Cannabis seeds are the source of all cannabis plants, and they can be obtained from different sources, such as seed banks, breeders, or online shops. Seed banks are specialized companies that store and sell cannabis seeds of various strains and varieties.

They offer a wide range of options for cannabis enthusiasts, growers, and patients who want to access high-quality genetics and cultivate their own plants.

In this article, we will explore the history, benefits, and challenges of cannabis seed banks, as well as some of the best ones in the market today.

Best Cannabis Seed Banks: First Look

Seed Supreme – Best overall ILGM – Best for germination guarantee Homegrown Cannabis Co . – Best loyalty program

1. Seed Supreme – Best Cannabis Seed Bank Overall

Pros

Reputable seed bank

Huge selection of seeds

Free shipping over $90

Germination guarantee

Helpful customer service

Cons

No Live Chat support

Brand Reputation

Seed Supreme is a legitimate seed bank that has been in the industry since 2013. They offer high-quality cannabis seeds from reputable breeders around the world.

The seed bank has positive user reviews on various platforms, such as Trustpilotand Kiyoh. They also have a blog and a forum where they share useful information and tips for growers.

Seeds Offered

Seed Supreme offers over 4,000 strains of cannabis seeds, including regular, feminized, autoflowering, CBD, and medical seeds. Some of their popular seeds are Gorilla Glue #4, Blue Dream, and White Widow.

Deals and Discounts

Seed Supreme has a sale section where they offer 20-40% off on select strains. They also offer free seeds on all orders, depending on the amount spent.

For example, you can get up to 8 free seeds on orders of 20 seeds or more. They also accept Bitcoin as a payment method and give a 10% discount for using it.

Summary

Seed Supreme is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and diverse seed bank with excellent customer service and guarantees.

They have a huge selection of seeds for all kinds of growers and preferences. They also offer free shipping, free seeds, and discounts to make your shopping experience more enjoyable.

2. ILGM – Best for Germination Guarantee

Pros

Fast and free shipping to the US

100% germination guarantee

Awesome customer service

Popular free grow guides

VIP program

Cons

Slightly expensive seeds

Brand Reputation

ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana) is a Dutch seed bank that was founded in 2012 by Robert Bergman, a cannabis expert with over 25 years of experience.

They have a loyal customer base in the US, where they ship their seeds from their warehouse in California. The seed bank has over 300 reviews on Trustpilot, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5.

Seeds Offered

ILGM offers over 150 strains of cannabis seeds, including regular, feminized, autoflowering, CBD, and mix packs. Some of their best-selling seeds are Gold Leaf, Girl Scout Cookies Extreme, and Bruce Banner.

They also have their own signature strains, such as Bergman’s Gold Leaf and Bergman’s Plant Booster.

Deals and Discounts

ILGM has a buy 10 get 10 free offer on selected strains, which means you can save 50% on your order.

They also have a 10% off coupon code for first-time buyers and a 5% off coupon code for returning customers. They also offer a 10% discount for paying with Bitcoin.

Summary

ILGM is an ideal choice for anyone who wants to grow their own cannabis with confidence and ease. They offer fast and free shipping to the US, a rare 100% germination guarantee, and friendly and responsive customer service.

They also provide valuable grow guides and a VIP program for loyal customers.

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. – Best Loyalty Program

Pros

Enormous range of seed selections

Frequent special offers and promos

Free shipping on orders over $100

Germination guarantee

Firm focus on education

Cons

Some terminology can be overwhelming

Brand Reputation

Homegrown Cannabis Co. is an American-based cannabis seed company that was established in 2019 after acquiring two previously mismanaged seed banks, GYO Seedbank and The Single Seed Centre.

They have improved their reputation by providing high-quality seeds, excellent customer service, and extensive educational resources. They have over 200 reviews on Trustpilot, with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Seeds Offered

Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers over 400 strains of cannabis seeds, including regular, feminized, autoflowering, CBD, fast version, landrace, and limited edition seeds.

Some of their popular seeds are Purple Haze, Gelato, and Zkittlez. They also have their own exclusive strains, such as Homegrown OG Kush and Homegrown Sour Diesel.

Deals and Discounts

Homegrown Cannabis Co. has a loyalty program where you can earn points for every purchase, review, referral, or social media share. You can redeem your points for discounts or free seeds on your next order.

They also have a clearance section where they offer up to 50% off on selected seeds. They also have a weekly giveaway where you can win free seeds by entering your email address.

Summary

Homegrown Cannabis Co. is a great option for anyone who wants to grow their own cannabis with passion and knowledge. They offer a huge range of seeds for all kinds of growers and preferences.

They also offer free shipping, germination guarantee, and a loyalty program to reward their customers. They also have a firm focus on education, providing detailed grow guides and expert advice from renowned cannabis gurus.

What Are Cannabis Seed Banks?

Cannabis seed banks are businesses or organizations that store and sell cannabis seeds for various purposes. They may offer a variety of strains, including regular, feminized, autoflowering, CBD, and medical seeds. Some seed banks also specialize in breeding new strains or preserving rare and endangered genetics.

The history of cannabis seed banks dates back to the 1980s, when the first seed bank was founded by Nevil Schoenmakers in the Netherlands. He was a pioneer in collecting and distributing cannabis seeds from around the world, and created some of the most famous strains, such as Northern Lights, Haze, and Skunk. He later sold his seed bank to Sensi Seeds, another influential Dutch company that continues to operate today.

Since then, many other seed banks have emerged in different countries, such as Spain, Canada, the UK, and the US. Some of them have become well-known for their quality and innovation, such as Seed Supreme, ILGM , and Homegrown Cannabis Co. They offer a wide range of seeds for all kinds of growers and preferences.

Genetic Preservation

Genetic preservation is an important aspect of cannabis seed banks, as it ensures the survival and diversity of cannabis strains for future generations.

Cannabis genetics are constantly evolving and changing due to natural and human factors, such as cross-pollination, hybridization, selection, mutation, and environmental stress. Some strains may become extinct or lose their original characteristics over time.

By storing and maintaining cannabis seeds in optimal conditions, seed banks can prevent genetic erosion and degradation. They can also protect cannabis genetics from legal threats or natural disasters that may affect their cultivation.

Furthermore, they can provide a source of genetic material for research and breeding purposes. Seed banks can help preserve the heritage and culture of cannabis, as well as its medicinal and recreational potential.

Types of Cannabis Seeds

There are several types of marijuana seeds, each with its own characteristics:

Regular Cannabis Seeds

These are the most basic and natural type of cannabis seeds. They have a 50/50 chance of developing into male or female plants.

Growers often use regular seeds for breeding and seed production.

Feminized Cannabis Seeds

Feminized seeds are selectively bred to produce only female plants. Female plants are preferred by many growers because they produce the cannabinoid-rich flowers used for consumption.

They eliminate the need to identify and remove male plants, which do not produce usable buds.

Auto-flowering Cannabis Seeds

Auto-flowering seeds are a result of crossbreeding with cannabis ruderalis, a subspecies of cannabis. They automatically transition from the vegetative to flowering stage based on age, rather than light cycles.

This makes them suitable for growers with limited space or those seeking quicker harvests, as they typically have a shorter growth cycle.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Seed Bank

When choosing a cannabis seed bank, it’s important to consider several factors to ensure a positive and reliable experience:

Unique Discounts

Look for seed banks that offer special discounts, promotions, or loyalty programs. This can help you save money and get more value for your purchases.

Customer Service

Quality customer service is crucial. Ensure the seed bank provides responsive support, clear communication, and assistance with any issues or questions you may have.

Strain Variety

A diverse selection of cannabis strains allows you to explore and experiment with different genetics. Consider a seed bank that offers a wide range of strains to meet your specific preferences and needs.

Genetics Quality

High-quality genetics are essential for successful cultivation. Check for reviews and ratings to gauge the quality of seeds offered by the seed bank.

Guarantees

Reputable seed banks often provide guarantees on the germination rate of their seeds. It’s important to understand their return or replacement policies in case of non-germination.

Buying Guide: Quick Tips

Certainly, here are some quick tips for buying cannabis seeds based on various factors:

Indoor and Outdoor Seeds

Decide whether you plan to grow indoors or outdoors. Some strains are better suited to one environment over the other, so choose seeds that match your growing conditions.

Growing Season and Climate

Consider your local climate and growing season. Some strains are better adapted to specific climates, so select seeds that will thrive in your region.

Feminized and Autoflower Seeds

Determine if you want feminized seeds for guaranteed female plants or auto-flowering seeds for quicker harvests. Your growing goals will help you choose between these options.

THC Content and Effects

Know the THC content and desired effects you’re looking for. Different strains offer varying levels of psychoactive effects and therapeutic benefits, so choose accordingly. Strains with a high THC content are more popular for use in THC carts or THC vape pens.

CBD & Other Cannabinoids

If you’re seeking specific medical benefits or a balanced THC-to-CBD ratio, look for strains with the cannabinoid profile that matches your needs.

Growing Difficulty

Evaluate your experience and expertise as a grower. Some strains are easier to cultivate for beginners, while others require more advanced skills.

Growing Cannabis From Seeds: A Beginner’s Guide

Here’s a beginner’s guide to growing cannabis from seeds:

Germination: Starting from Seed

Begin by soaking your cannabis seeds in water for 12-24 hours to trigger germination. Plant the germinated seeds in a growing medium, like soil or a starter cube.

Maintain a warm, humid environment with proper lighting for seedlings.

Seedling Care: Nurturing Young Plants

Once seedlings emerge, provide gentle, consistent light and maintain a warm, humid environment.

Water seedlings sparingly and be careful not to overwater, as young plants are vulnerable to overhydration.

Vegetative Stage: Building a Strong Foundation

Transition plants to a regular light schedule, typically 18-24 hours of light per day. Provide proper nutrients, ensuring a balance of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Prune and train plants as needed for desired shape and size.

Flowering Stage: Maximizing Yield and Potency

Adjust the light schedule to 12 hours of light and 12 hours of darkness to induce flowering. Continue to provide nutrients, focusing on phosphorus and potassium for bud development. Monitor plants for pests, mold, and mildew.

Harvesting and Curing: The Final Steps

Harvest when the buds have reached the desired level of maturity, usually indicated by changes in color and trichome development. Trim the buds and hang them to dry in a dark, cool, and well-ventilated space.

Once dry, cure the buds in airtight containers to enhance flavor and potency.

Frequently Asked Questions About Cannabis Seed Banks

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best Cannabis seeds.

Are There Any US Cannabis Seed Banks?

Yes, there are several reputable US-based cannabis seed banks. One of them is Homegrown Cannabis Co, which offers a variety of seeds and ships within the United States.

What Is the Fastest Shipping Cannabis Seed Bank?

Crop King Seeds is known for its fast and discreet shipping. They have a reliable track record in delivering seeds to customers quickly and efficiently.

What Is the Best Seed Bank for Autoflowers?

Blimburn Seeds is recognized for its auto-flowering cannabis seeds. They have a selection of auto-flowering strains for those looking for convenience and quicker harvests.

Which Cannabis Seed Bank Has the Best Genetics?

WeedSeedsExpress is often praised for its genetic quality and selection. They offer a range of strains with diverse genetics.

What Is the Most Famous Seed Bank?

MSNL Seeds (Marijuana-Seeds.nl) is considered one of the most famous seed banks globally, known for its extensive strain selection and reliability.

Is ILoveGrowingMarijuana (ILGM) Seed Bank Legit?

ILoveGrowingMarijuana (ILGM) is a reputable and well-established seed bank known for quality seeds and good customer service. It’s considered a legitimate choice for many growers.

What’s the Best Cannabis Seed Company?

Seed Supreme is recognized as a dependable seed company offering a wide variety of cannabis seeds. It’s a popular choice among growers.

Is Seedsman a Reputable Seed Bank?

Yes, Seedsman is a reputable seed bank with a solid reputation for quality seeds and a wide range of options. It’s a well-regarded choice in the cannabis community.

Is It Legal to Mail Seeds to the US?

Mailing cannabis seeds to the US can be legal as long as the seeds do not contain any THC and comply with federal and state regulations. It’s essential to research and understand the legal requirements in your specific area.

Always research and read reviews before making a choice to ensure the seed bank aligns with your specific needs and complies with legal regulations.

Best Cannabis Seeds: Final Verdict

We hope that this guide will help you find the best seed bank for your cannabis journey. While we’ve reviewed some of the best cannabis seed banks in the world, it’s still important to do your research before choosing a seed bank and ordering seeds online

Remember to always follow the laws and regulations of your country or state when buying and growing cannabis seeds. Happy growing!

Samuel Fisher is a seasoned cannabis industry expert with 15 years of experience. He has authored hundreds of articles on cannabis topics ranging from cultivation to strain selection.

