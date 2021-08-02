If you’re a seasoned casino enthusiast, you probably know it’s possible to play at an online casino anonymously. However, even if you look at different casinos to find the best option, there are requirements for registering an account when signing up at a new venue.

The registration process is straightforward and similar to setting up a social media profile or establishing any type of online presence. Regardless, you need to provide personal and banking information and then verify your identity to prevent the potential for fraud.

But plenty of casino goers dislike the fact that they need to provide personal and banking information when signing up. Sharing such private information with an unfamiliar casino operator causes concern for numerous punters.

Consequently, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have made it possible to participate in your favorite casino games more privately (even anonymously). There are even Bitcoin casinos available for play, targeting players who aren’t comfortable with sharing information to have fun.

Here’s a comprehensive guide regarding this form of online gambling.

Play At An Online Casino Anonymously: The Demand For Anonymity

Numerous factors come into play when looking to enjoy an online gambling session. Some of these factors include whether or not you have experience in online casino gaming and where you live. However, before you can start enjoying your favorite games, you must go through a registration process, which is standard across the industry.

The point of the registration process is to prove who you are to your chosen online casino site. Sometimes, you must even supply a photo ID besides your country of residence, birth date, email address, and full name.

However, the condition of providing such detailed information proves uncomfortable to numerous players. They feel the process is going too far, and instead of following through, these players start looking for another casino site. Additionally, to avoid going through the same process yet again, punters often start looking at how to play at an online casino anonymously.

Gambling Online Anonymously: How Does It Work?

Remember that this process does not involve magic. In other words, every form of online gambling requires two essential factors: an email account and a payment method. However, outside these two aspects, casino operators that allow anonymous gambling usually don’t need much else.

Consequently, playing at online casinos requires using an e-wallet, bank transfer, or debit/credit card to deposit funds into your casino account. Anonymous gaming-friendly casinos also widely use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies because of their favorable differences compared to traditional currencies.

What Differentiates Anonymous Gambling From The Traditional Online Casino Experience?

Although both anonymous and traditional online casinos work identically, for the most part, there are still crucial differences between the two. When looking to partake in online casino games anonymously, you should note these differences as a tool to help you find your ideal fit.

For example, the most significant differences between the two include the information players must supply when registering, the gaming portfolio, and the gambling licenses each operator holds.

Another common difference is the currency available for the Welcome offer, which is typically USD and EUR. Even though most anonymity-friendly casino operators accept players worldwide, the unwritten rule is that these currencies are usually preferable for the welcome offer.

Anonymous Gambling Casinos: Game Selection

You typically won’t notice much difference between the look and feel of a traditional online casino and one that allows anonymous gambling. The thing to understand is that you have online casinos that enable several cryptocurrencies in addition to fiat, casinos that allow only one (usually Bitcoin), and operators that only allow crypto payments.

But when it comes to gaming at “incognito” casino sites, you’re in for a surprise. Namely, you may notice several traditional casino staples missing from the game library. That said, most online casinos nowadays feature games hailing from the creative cauldrons of top industry developers. Examples include Playtech, Yggdrasil, Play’N Go, NetEnt, Microgaming, and others.

Such games are typically unavailable in anonymous casinos because the developers are strict when it comes to where they allow their games. In other words, top industry developers lend games only to casinos operating under reputable gaming licenses. Such licenses include Gibraltar, Alderney, the Malta Gaming Authority, and the United Kingdom Gambling Commission.

Therefore, when looking to play at an online casino anonymously, you’ll need to compromise. You typically won’t be able to play Starburst, Age of Gods, Immortal Romance, Mega Moolah, and other similar titles. However, you should have ample additional choices, including popular slots, blackjack, roulette, poker, and more.

Anonymous Gambling Safety Concerns

When it comes to gambling online anonymously, safety is one of the most significant concerns. Never gamble at an online operator that doesn’t function under a license from a considerable gambling authority. If you do, you’re asking for trouble. For instance, getting into a dispute with the operator will mean you have very little (if any) protection as a player.

However, don’t mistake not having a reputable license for a sign that a casino is out to con you. The most significant aspect of an online casino’s success is its reputation. Rogue casinos engaging in unsavory practices quickly become notorious and blacklisted throughout the industry. In other words, if a casino appears legitimate and has a history of operating in the sector despite lacking a big-sounding license, there is no need to dismiss it so abruptly.

When you’re looking to gamble anonymously, you must understand that some form of trade-off will need to exist. In other words, gambling anonymously typically involves accepting additional compromises – it’s just the way the industry works. If you’re not prepared to compromise in such a manner, then think twice. You might want to reconsider staying with sites that require additional information about you.

However, try to understand what it means to play at an online casino anonymously. If you’re willing to accept the trade-off, then go for it. Whatever you do, gamble responsibly and only if you are of legal age in your jurisdiction. Good luck!