Can Saunas Help with Weight Loss?

These days, more people than ever are taking advantage of the many health benefits of sauna use by having one installed right in their own homes. Not all of the most frequently cited health benefits are backed by science, though, so it’s important for buyers to take claims with a grain of salt. This article will focus on uncovering the truth about whether saunas can help with weight loss.

Types of Saunas

Before moving on to discuss sauna use in the context of weight loss and general wellness, it’s worth clarifying the terms. Some traditionalists still view the word “sauna” as applying exclusively to steam rooms. While it’s true that this is how saunas got their start, dry saunas play just as vital of a role in supporting health and wellness, as do more modern infrared saunas.

When choosing what type of sauna to buy, the potential for weight loss should not be the only thing on buyers' minds. It's also crucial to consider factors like how many people can use a sauna at once, how much space it takes up, and whether a home sauna will fit its buyer's needs and budget.

How Sauna Use Supports Healthy Weight Loss

Before discussing the benefits of incorporating daily sauna use into a weight loss routine, it’s worth clarifying that it can’t be the only thing people do to lose weight. Sauna use supports healthy weight loss most effectively when it’s viewed as a complement to other beneficial lifestyle changes. Spending some time in a sauna every day helps to support broader weight loss goals.

Boosting Metabolism

The human body has to work harder to function in extreme temperatures, including both hot and cold. While this can be a problem in some circumstances, controlled exposure to extreme heat can confer some weight loss benefits. More specifically, the fact that the body needs to work so much harder leads to an increase in heart rate. This, in turn, boosts metabolism and makes it possible to burn more calories with the same amount of effort.

Keep in mind that there can be too much of a good thing. While exercising in a sauna, for example, may seem like it could help people double down on burning calories, it increases the risk of heat exhaustion to unacceptable levels. Try to keep body temperatures down while exercising and treat a post-workout sauna as a chance to relax instead.

Reducing Stress

Treating sauna time as an opportunity to relax and unwind doesn’t just ensure safe use. Finding ways to relax can be helpful to weight loss in and of itself, at least for those who suffer from chronic stress.

The problem is that chronic stress triggers the release of hormones such as cortisol, many of which are linked to weight gain. These same hormones can trigger inflammatory responses, further hindering normal metabolism. Spending time in the sauna helps to release tension and activate the parasympathetic nervous system, helping people calm down and rebalance their hormone production.

Improving Sleep

When people don’t get enough sleep, they tend to overeat. To make matters even worse, sleep-deprived people often eat high-calorie foods that offer little in the way of nutrition. These comfort foods may make getting through a difficult day after a poor night of sleep feel easier, but they do nothing to help the body.

Spending time in a sauna before heading to bed puts people in a more restful state. Heading to bed feeling relaxed and at ease reduces the risk of insomnia and improves sleep quality, leaving people better able to tackle daily stresses without overeating unhealthy foods.

Additional Steps to Take

While just spending time in a sauna can help people lose a few pounds of water weight and burn some extra calories, the best way to take full advantage of the health and weight loss benefits associated with sauna use is to incorporate it into a healthier daily routine. In addition to spending time in the sauna, try making other positive lifestyle adjustments such as the following.

Drinking more water.

Replacing refined sugar with fruit.

Incorporating more fiber into the daily diet.

Following CDC recommendations for weekly exercise.

Viewing weight loss as a long-term lifestyle change rather than a short-term diet goal.

Invest in a Home Sauna

Even if just spending time in a home sauna every day isn’t usually enough to help people achieve their weight loss goals without additional lifestyle changes, installing a home infrared sauna is well worth the money. Remember, weight loss is just one of many health benefits.