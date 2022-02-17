Can CBD Oil Help You with Anxiety Relief?   

CBD is getting used for multiple beneficial reasons for its versatile healing properties. Many people are tired of taking numerous medications that are expensive and, in many cases, very hard to access. Nowadays, many are turning to the natural compound popularly known as cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive element of the cannabis hemp plant. They’re choosing CBD-based products for various ailments, including anxiety, depression and many other conditions. But why is it so? Can CBD oil help with anxiety? Why are people using CBD oil for anxiety?

This article will clarify all your queries about CBD oil and anxiety relief. Also, know how to use it and where to buy the oil.

What is CBD Oil?

CBD oil is an extract obtained from cannabis sativa plants. CBD or cannabidiol is extracted first from a cannabis or hemp plant and then diluted with a base (carrier) oil, like coconut or hemp seed oil. CBD oil coming in a bottle is generally known as a tincture and sold in various concentrations. CBD oil can be used as-is and is also widely used to make different CBD products like CBD tinctures, gummies, candies, salves, capsules, balms, or softgels.

What is Anxiety?

Anxiety is a feeling of unease or restlessness like worry or fear, ranging from mild to severe. Everyone has such feelings of anxiety more or less at some point in their life, such as feeling worried and anxious about sitting in an exam or having a medical test or facing a job interview and so on.

Anxiety is primarily the main symptom of several conditions, including:

panic disorder

post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

phobias, such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia

social anxiety disorder (social phobia)

Mayo Clinic states that individuals with anxiety experience an intense and persistent worry or fear about everyday situations that can reach a peak within minutes, described as panic attacks. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America says that about 18 percent of Americans have an anxiety disorder. However, anxiety manifests itself through some common symptoms, including:

Feeling nervous, restless or tense.

Trembling or sweating

Feeling a sense of panic, danger, or doom

Nausea

Increased heart rate

Lightheadedness

Rapid breathing (hyperventilation)

Struggling to control the worrying

Avoiding situations that trigger anxiety

Difficulty sleeping

Gastrointestinal problems

CBD Oil and Anxiety

We may have occasional or regular anxiety. Occasional anxiety is not an unexpected part of our life. Most of us experience it to some degree throughout our lives. Unlike anxiety disorders, this anxiety does not go away. Rather it gets worse over time and interferes with daily activities like work performance and relationships.

For coping with low-level anxiety, some mechanisms like meditation, yoga, deep breathing, exercise, journaling or working with a therapist may be helpful. But in other cases, these coping mechanisms may not be enough. Carlene Thomas RDN, dietitian and author of the upcoming recipe book “CBD Drinks for Health,” has stated CBD oil as the best addition of all the wellness tools to his life for anxiety.

Some research has identified that CBD oil may work by affecting serotonin levels in the brain similarly to antidepressant and anti-anxiety medications. But the huge number of CBD oils in the market may confuse you with which one is to buy and which will be the best for your need. The answer is simple you need to do research, following certain criteria to make sure you get the most out of it when it comes to treating anxiety.

CBD extracts (or CBD oils) tend to have the highest bioavailability among CBD products because they enter your bloodstream at a higher percentage than other products like CBD foods or beverages. Also, the oil comes with many added ingredients that promote the maximum effects of CBD. These factors decide if CBD oil might actually give you a better result for quick anxiety relief. However, there are many low-quality CBD products that can lead to less bioavailability and sometimes may even contain ingredients that will do more harm than good. It is highly recommended to try out the best and highly reputed CBD oils for anxiety that guarantees the maximum quality of the product with the addition of quality ingredients.

How to Use CBD Oil for Anxiety?

Though there are different ways of using CBD oil, we prefer the sub-lingual use best for anxiety. You can take CBD oil sublingually one to two times per day by placing it under your tongue using the dropper and holding it there for 60-90 seconds, or until the oil has fully been absorbed.

The sublingual gland, a vein found under the tongue, is exposed to the CBD during sublingual administration. If you leave the CBD oil under your tongue for 60-90 seconds or until it’s absorbed, the sublingual gland allows CBD to enter the bloodstream more directly and more rapidly than when swallowed and subjected to the digestive system.

Where to Buy the Oil for Anxiety Relief?

CBD is a versatile natural compound found in cannabis plants. For its multiple efficacies for various health issues, CBD oil has an incredibly increased popularity among people. A huge number of CBD oil producers have come out with their products in the marketplace. Now, CBD oils are available in brick-and-mortar stores, and you can buy them legally online as well. However, according to the 2018 farm bill only the oil with less than 0.3% THC is federally legal in US. Furthermore, the FDA does not control it and there’s a lack of regulations with no specific governing body, many low-quality products with contamination or inadequate CBD content occupy the marketplaces. So, take time and do your research for buying CBD oil, and always try to place your order directly from the genuine manufacturer’s website.

Final Thoughts

CBD is assumed to be a “miracle cure” for a wide range of health conditions, including anxiety. Though there’s insufficient scientific evidence to support the claim, CBD is an effective treatment for depression or anxiety.

Now, the research on CBD oil for anxiety is promising, but it’s limited and lacks authentic information on the long-term effects. There needs to be more properly controlled clinical trials to know whether it is a fully safe and effective treatment to evaluate the ground of CBD as a potential treatment for anxiety and depression.