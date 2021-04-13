Business, technology and gaming: online casinos and a new opportunity

Are you a fan of gambling? Would you like to play from home? This dream has come true and it is that, since the arrival of the Internet, life has gone digital and online casinos were born, where you can make profits while having fun at home.

What is an online casino?

An online casino works like a face-to-face one. The difference is that everything is done online through a computer or mobile. Within its offer are the classic games: blackjack, bingo, roulette, Baccarat, and of course interesting slots that can be found at allvideoslots Norway.

Currently, online casinos are replacing face-to-face rooms, as the ease of gambling in a regulated and legal way, and without the need to go to the physical site is exceptional. In addition, these platforms give you the opportunity to participate in free casino games, where you can train yourself even more in your favorite game of chance, without spending a penny.

Brief history of online casinos

Online casinos took their first steps in the mid-70s, when the boom of fruit slot machines was present, which presented graphics and other additional functions, almost like a computer. Thanks to the digitization of the machines, various world-renowned games such as blackjack followed the same steps and various secure software were created that recreated an exceptional gaming experience.

Gaming software and connection between computers

The only thing missing was an element that interconnected all the computers. With the arrival of the Internet in the mid-90s, this problem was solved. Allowing the development of technology, not only in slot machines, but in all areas and sectors.

One of the first companies to develop excellent quality and reliable software was Microgaming. The company started its operations in 1994 on the Isle of Man and is currently one of the benchmarks and leading companies in the sector.

Recognition and legality

To the surprises of many, in 1995 the first country to make the great leap into the digital age and to develop the first online casino was Antigua and Barbuda, in the Caribbean. There an agreement called the Free Trade Agreement and the Process Zone Law were signed, allowing the granting of official licenses. This allowed casinos to establish themselves in their territory and provide betting services to other countries.

With all these elements, all that was needed for bettors to migrate to digital casinos, was to fix security. These platforms must offer players the guarantee that they can bet without any problem and that all their personal information would be protected. This was solved in 1995, when the Cryptology company, from Ireland, inaugurated the first company to create a casino that finally had all the pieces: Intercasino.

Prospects for online casinos

To date, there are a little more than 3,000 online casinos worldwide and this is one of the businesses that has grown exponentially the most, as it is going to experience a great boom in the coming years, even completely replacing face-to-face rooms.

Conclusions

Online casinos from their first steps in the 70’s to the present day have had a great evolution and growth in terms of popularity.