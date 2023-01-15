Building Your Brand Identity that Reflects Your Personality or Prospects: Why and Why Not?

By Syed Balkhi

Did you know that according to 77% of marketers, a strong brand is a key driver of a company’s growth?

Your brand identity is something that sets you apart from other players in your industry and helps businesses connect with a relevant audience.

Customers don’t purchase products or services anymore. Instead, they like to associate themselves with brands.

However, building a strong brand is not easy. Along with being a solution that facilitates a seamless user experience, your brand should have a subconscious pull that attracts the intended audience.

Brand identity plays a key role here. To become a successful brand, you have to ensure that your identity reflects the personality of your brand and resonates with the preferences of your prospects.

What Defines a Brand Identity?

The way you convey your message to the relevant audience is what defines your brand identity. The selection of words that create your copy, the color scheme of your website, your company’s logo, and the tone in which you communicate with the prospects are all constituents of your brand identity.

So, if your business has a digital presence, it’s the content and visual aspects of your website or social media page that represent the identity of your brand.

Why Brand Identity Should Reflect Its Personality?

A brand identity is a representation of what a business stands for, the values it strives to uphold, and the way it communicates with its respective audience. Brand personality, on the other hand, is the audience’s perception of a brand with respect to its feats and characteristics.

A well-established identity of a brand not just encompasses the vision of a business but also coincides with the brand’s personality. Think of it like this. If the personality of your brand is the personification of a solution that you offer, brand identity is its voice.

So, it’s the personality of your brand that manifests its identity. It’s this harmony that enables you to build trust and become a reliable brand in your respective niche.

How to Build a Brand Identity?

Building a brand identity is an intricate process. The core objective here is to gain traction and increase the mindshare corresponding to a relevant audience.

The following recommendations will help you build an identity that not just resonates with the personality of your brand but also helps you connect with the best-suited prospects.

1. Knowing Your Values

To create a strong brand identity, the first and most important step is knowing yourself and being familiar with your values.

It’s the values that help businesses weave unique brand identities. These identities enable them to stand out from competing brands and appeal to their respective audiences in their own distinct way.

So, without knowing what a business stands for, it won’t be possible to identify as a brand that your audience would like to associate with.

2. Knowing Your Audience

In order to create a brand identity that resonates with your prospects, it’s essential to be familiar with your target audience. Getting acquainted with the interests and preferences of your audience helps you create a relatable brand with a strong presence.

Building a brand identity is all about conveying the right message to the right people in the right way. And it won’t be possible without identifying the right buyer personas.

However, this is not as easy as it sounds. According to 95% of marketers, accessing customer data is one of their biggest challenges. The process of gathering customer insights can be overwhelming but the outcome is definitely worth the effort.

Knowing your audience enables you to tailor your messages and pitch your solution to the right people in the best possible way.

3. Being Consistent

Consistency is one of the key elements of creating a powerful brand identity. Being consistent refers to the content production and promotional aspects of your brand. You have to ensure homogeneity with respect to the look, feel, and tone of your message irrespective of the mediums you use to convey it.

Whether, it’s your email, social media post, website content, visual content, or ad copy, you have to ensure that not one thing contradicts the other. It’s the consistency that portrays a positive image of your brand and helps you win the hearts of your customers.

4. Building Trust

Trust is an essential element for creating a strong and relatable brand identity for the intended audience. This makes a brand acceptable by stimulating people to form positive opinions about it.

However, building trust is never easy. You can’t compel people to say positive things about you. You earn it by giving them a reason to do so. And one of the best ways to do it is by helping your audience find viable solutions to their problems.

Around 53% of customers research viable solutions before making a buying decision. You can earn their respect by helping them find the information they seek.

A common mistake businesses make is directly pitching their solutions without considering the intent of the respective audience.

Instead, you should facilitate access to useful information to help people make informed decisions. This enables you to build trust and gain authority in your respective niche.

Final Words

Building a brand identity can be a complex process. But, sticking to your core values, knowing your customers, embracing homogeneity, and building trust in your respective niche sets you on the path to creating an unshakeable brand identity that truly reflects your personality.

About the Author

Syed Balkhi is the founder of WPBeginner, the largest free WordPress resource site. With over 10 years of experience, he’s the leading WordPress expert in the industry. You can learn more about Syed and his portfolio of companies by following him on his social media networks.