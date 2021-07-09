BTS Bangtan Boys Meet and Greet & VIP Tickets

Whether you are a K-pop fan or not, we bet you have come across the BTS group! This seven-member boy band has shaken the world with their insanely good looks and incredible talent. Hailing from South Korea, the group was formed in 2010 and made its debut in 2013. The BTS Bangtan Boys presale is happening now, and you wouldn’t want to miss it! Knowing their enormous success during the past tours, we are sure this time will be another big wave to the K-pop community, and arenas will have to expand to contain the audience!

So grab your BTS Bangtan Boys tickets to secure your spot at one of the upcoming BTS Bangtan Boys tour near you. So if you are here to find a pass for the BTS Bangtan Boys meet and greet, we say you couldn’t have gone to a better place!

Top Place To Buy A BTS Bangtan Boys Meet And Greet

Since its inception, the septet has gone on five concert tours, the last one being Love Yourself World Tour, which lasted from 2018 to 2019. They performed for a whopping 2,019,800 million audience on tour, and their last 42 concerts grossed over $196.4 million in revenue. The tour started in South Korea in August 2018 and ended in October 2019.

BTS consists of J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Jin, RM, Suga, and Jimin. They co-produce and co-write most of their work and were initially a hip hop band. However, over the years, the group evolved into K-pop, R&B, EDM, and pop genres. BTS Bangtan Boys often focus their lyrics on social and personal notes and on the subjects of individualism, school-age troubles, mental health, loving oneself, and love affairs. The band has performed many concerts and released five studio albums in Korean and four in Japanese.

We know you love BTS! That is why we have the BTS Bangtan Boys meet and greet passes for you to get the most out of their concerts when they come near your city. So you can plan your schedule now and get ready for the most exciting evening of your life! You can meet all the members, tell them how much you love them, take pictures together, get autographs and spend time with them! No news can be more thrilling than this for BTS Bangtan Boys fans out there!

BTS made its debut in 2013 by releasing 2 Cool 4 Skool, their first single album. After that, they dropped Dark & Wild, their first studio album in the Korean language, in 2014, followed by Wake Up, their first studio album in the Japanese language. However, the band’s first million copies sale happened after the release of their second album, Wings, two years later in 2016. BTS Bangtan Boys made it to the international music market in 2017, bringing to America the “Korean Wave” and breaking several sales records.

BTS was the first-ever Korean band to receive an RIAA certification for the song “Mic Drop,” and hit the top at the charts of US Billboard 200 for their 2018 album, Love Yourself: Tear. After the Beatles, BTS became the group to have four No.1 albums in the US charts in the shortest time. Their Love Yourself: Answer became the first RIAA platinum-certified Korean album. And in 2020, they were the first Korean group to hit No.1 on the charts of US Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200 with the song “Dynamite,” which also got nominated for Grammy.

Looking at their great personalities and enormous success despite the language barrier, we can tell that BTS has come a long way in a very short time and is going to reach newer heights. They give us tracks we can’t stop listening to, like “Dynamite,” “Blood Sweat and Tears,” “Fake Love,” “Boy With LUV,” “DNA,” and “Mic Drop.” Seeing them perform live and meeting these incredibly talented artists would be a dream come true for many. If you are interested, you can sign up for the upcoming BTS Bangtan Boys meet and greet.

BTS is South Korea’s best-selling band of all time with a sales record of more than 20 million, and their album Map of the Soul: 7 is the best-selling album in the country. The group has set several new records globally, and it isn’t hard to understand how seeing their talents. They cited their influences as Kanye West, Eminem, Charlie Puth, Post Malone, Nas, Danger, and Drake. So get ready for a BTS Bangtan Boys meet and greet to learn more about them in person!

Among many other achievements, BTS was the first Asian group/act (who does not speak English) to be the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year in 2020. They were also charted on Billboard’s 2010s Top Touring Artists at No.45. In addition, when the group performed their Love Yourself Tour concerts in Rose Bowl Stadium and Wembley Stadium, they set the record of being the only non-English speaking group to sell both the venues out. If you want to experience their awesomeness soon, check out their upcoming tour schedule and prepare for a BTS Bangtan Boys meet and greet.

American magazine Time featured BTS as the “Next Generation Leaders.” The group also made it as internet’s most influential people on the list of the magazine. BTS received several awards during their career, including thirty-three Mnet Asian Music Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards, twenty-nine Melon Music Awards, twenty-four Golden Disk Awards, nine BMAs, six AMAs, and a Grammy and Brit Award nomination.

They have sold millions of albums worldwide and have a double-platinum single, 3 platinum singles, 2 platinum albums, 1 gold album, and 2 gold singles in America. Besides their countless awards and nominations, BTS has millions of fans worldwide and is a major influence on the younger generation.

If you came looking for BTS Bangtan Boys meet and greet packages, we are more than happy to announce that we have a wide range of VIP passes and packages you will be interested in. So leave everything aside and get ready to see your favorite K-pop band perform live this year! You may also enjoy reading more interesting articles.

BTS Bangtan Boys Meet and Greet Tickets

It is the dream of millions of K-Pop fans to meet the BTS Bangtan Boys at least once. And an opportunity like this doesn’t come every day, especially given that they are from a whole another country. Seize the chance to meet BTS this year when they come to your city to perform. Unlike a few decades ago, meeting your idol isn’t too hard as you can access the BTS Bangtan Boys meet and greet tickets easily from various sites. The catch is that you have to be much quicker than the other fans who are equally excited to meet the stars.

BTS Bangtan Boys VIP Tickets

Big-time artists offer VIP tickets in different cities whenever they embark on a tour. If you want to experience a meet and greet with the phenomenally famous and biggest boy bands of all time, BTS, then you would be thrilled to find varieties of BTS Bangtan Boys VIP tickets with us. Find out their schedule, tour dates, and stops, and you can prepare for the big night beforehand. Meeting the BTS Bangtan Boys would be extraordinary, as they are most beloved for their adorable personalities regardless of language barriers. At least you can take the most coveted BTS pictures together. And that alone is worth every penny you spend!

How to Meet BTS Bangtan Boys

In case you are thinking about how to meet BTS Bangtan Boys, it is quite simple. You don’t have to go from one place to another or browse the internet for a long time just to find out how to meet the band. All you have to do is keep tabs on their upcoming tour schedule and come here whenever you want the tickets to their concerts. We have different VIP passes and special packages too that you might be interested in if you want to meet the group after one of their shows. You have all the answers here when it comes to meeting BTS!

BTS Bangtan Boys Meet and Greet Price

Meeting the needs of fans is of great importance in the showbiz world today. That’s why you have access to a range of tickets of different prices and amenities when you want to see a concert. As for the BTS Bangtan Boys meet and greet price, it usually ranges between $1000 and $6000. It can seem a little bit expensive, but you will see that the price is totally worth it when you actually get to experience the VIP service! If you can spare the money, we request you not to think twice! This may be your only chance to meet the biggest boy band!

BTS Bangtan Boys VIP Package

One of the biggest advantages of getting a BTS Bangtan Boys VIP package at their next concert would be unlimited fun, perks, and a meet and greet with the members. While the rest of the world dreams about meeting even one of the BTS members, you can get to meet them all by purchasing a VIP package. Keep an eye on the tour information, schedule, and grab your favorite tickets when it goes on sale. You wouldn’t want to miss it. We bet it will be one of the liveliest concert experiences and the most luxurious way of seeing your favorite K-pop band perform live.