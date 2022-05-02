BTC Betting Deposit Guide For Canadians

The establishment of BTC betting sites makes operations difficult for the betting sites that accept fiat currency. However, there are many advantages of using crypto sites compared to fiat currency platforms.

Despite these fantastic advantages, some bettors in Canada have experienced difficulties depositing on the BTC betting platforms. Therefore, this article will summarise how to select a BTC platform with easy navigation and discuss the steps of depositing on BTC betting sites in Canada.

Why are BTC Betting Sites so Unique?

With the recent popularity of the BTC betting sites, you might start wondering why these platforms are so special. But, of course, we know such curiosity is normal, and that’s why we have provided a few advantages of using BTC to stake over fiat usage.

Updated Features

No doubt, fiat currency history goes a long way back. However, humans are in constant search of new technology and systems. Therefore, using cryptocurrency ahead of fiat is in line with human nature.

BTC betting offers the latest features, and it is considered a cure of our time. Many betting organisations are slowly accepting BTC – switching to the coin in mass. Consequently, using fiat currency for transactions in this age may seem like a bad idea as the operations are limited.

Protect your Privacy

Although the BTC betting platform usage is prevalent, many Canadians still feel gambling is a terrible operation. As a result, some banks in Canada seize operations with gamblers or limit them from enjoying notable institutional benefits such as loans.

However, cryptocurrencies like BTC keep punters anonymous from banks and society. Transaction information of Bitcoin platform customers is safe from major financial institutions that accept fiat currency. Therefore, bettors can perform all wagering operations with Bitcoin and qualify for bank benefits.

More Enjoyable UX

Bitcoin betting platforms have features that make them more attractive than regular betting companies. Properties of the BTC betting platforms include:

Fast and reliable transactions

Affordable deposit and withdrawal charges

Fantastic Bitcoin use bonuses

Easy to navigate platforms

Higher deposit and withdrawal limits for bettors who love to stake high

Fewer betting restrictions

Better Safety

Most times, conventional betting platforms experience profit rip-offs by internet fraudsters. Hackers are now finding it easy to manipulate the fiat currency platforms in Canada. Nevertheless, crypto betting sites are the best way to secure your assets if you want to gamble in Canada.

Unfortunately, some hackers now find their way around crypto exchange platforms. Nevertheless, you can be confident that you will not experience significant internet theft issues when using BTC betting companies. The BTC platforms protect their customers by providing a system that verifies transactions and offers information protection.

Qualities of Good Bitcoin Betting Sites In Canada

Choosing a reliable BTC betting platform in Canada is often confusing as there are numerous available ones. Nevertheless, it is essential to carefully consider the qualities of a suitable crypto betting site before selecting. Therefore, this consideration will help Canadian punters avoid choosing a shady betting platform. Below are the top qualities of a good BTC betting website:

Trustworthiness

This quality is the most crucial factor to look forward to when trying to locate a BTC betting company in Canada. Unfortunately, shady BTC platforms often hold on to punters’ winnings, and it becomes practically impossible to get back your assets.

Moreover, there is no solid authority supervising the transactions of crypto transactions. Therefore, they are irreversible, and you need extreme caution before selecting a suitable platform.

Bettors should conduct long-term research on BTC betting companies’ reputations before selection. Blogs and reviews are good ways to discover a website with integrity and reliability.

Bonuses & Other Benefits

Generally, betting websites have a wide variety of bonuses and rewards for their customers. Most of these rewards are specially for new Canadian bettors. Below are the top bonuses offered by Canadian betting sites:

Welcome bonus

Special Bitcoin Bonuses for using Bitcoin

VIP packages

No deposit bonus and many more

Customer support

The best BTC betting platforms care a lot about the needs of their customers. However, they make several provisions to cater to these necessities. One of these provisions is their solid customer support centre.

Bitcoin betting platforms do not at any time ignore the complaints of their customers. Moreover, they do not waste their customer’s time as they readily provide the needed solutions to all their problems.

Additionally, the personnel in charge of customer support are professionals with respectful attitudes and reliability. Therefore, customers of BTC betting sites enjoy easy contact with their platform’s support and fast solutions.

How to Deposit on a BTC betting platform

Depositing on the Bitcoin betting platform requires a few steps. However, you should note that sometimes these steps depend on the particular website you are picking in Canada. Here’s a quick summary of how to deposit on any BTC betting company.

1. Open a Bitcoin Wallet

The first step of depositing on any Bitcoin website is to open a wallet for their assets. Canadians can store crypto in any legal wallet available. Some of the best crypto wallets in Canada are:

Ledger Nano X

Binance

Exodus

Electrum and many more

2. Buy Bitcoins

Assuming you now have a wallet for keeping your bitcoins, the next step is to purchase bitcoins with fiat currency. Some of Canada’s best Bitcoin exchange platforms are ShakePay, Kraken, and many more.

3. Deposit Bitcoins

After keeping your newly bought assets in your wallets, you can deposit them on your desired BTC website. This part depends solely on the platform you pick. Moreover, most crypto betting sites have their deposit option in the top right corner of their official page.

Therefore, clicking the deposit button will direct you to a page where you can make deposits. Fill in the instructions on the screen closely to make payments. After this, your assets reflect in your betting account within 15 minutes.