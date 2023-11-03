British TV’s Earnings: A Glimpse into the Lucrative World of Celebrity Income in the UK

Michelle Keegan, a notable figure in British television, has firmly established herself as one of the industry’s top earners with her company, Rosia Promotions Ltd., amassing assets over £3 million. The “Ten Pound Poms” star’s company, which manages her TV and film earnings, reported substantial growth with a current asset value of £3,053,434. Even after taxes and expenses, Keegan’s company boasts an impressive £2,857,623 in shareholder funds, marking a significant rise from the previous year.

Keegan, a former “Coronation Street” actress and wife of TV personality Mark Wright, founded Rosia Promotions Ltd. in September 2013. The recently filed financial details up to September 30 of last year showcase her ascent in television earnings.

In parallel, Keegan is making waves in the acting world, recently seen filming in Manchester for the Netflix drama “Fool Me Once.” This role, secured with a £1 million deal, is based on a Harlan Coben novel and is expected to further her reach and earnings.

Beyond the drama and films, the world of British TV is diverse in its opportunities for lucrative earnings. One such example is the beloved series “Strictly Come Dancing.” It is reported that professional dancers on the show are paid between £35,000 to £50,000 per series. Additionally, there’s an opportunity to earn an extra £35,000 for participating in the Strictly live tour post-series. This not only underscores the earning potential within different facets of British television but also highlights the broad appeal and financial success of such flagship programs.

Addressing their personal life, Keegan and Wright have encountered public curiosity about their relationship, given their busy schedules. Wright has commented on this, noting the couple’s preference for privacy and quality time away from the public eye.

This spotlight on earnings reflects the larger trend in British television, where top talents draw substantial salaries. For instance, Gary Lineker and Zoe Ball are among the BBC’s top earners, with Lineker maintaining his position with earnings around £1.35 million.

Michelle Keegan’s financial success is a testament to her prowess and popularity in the British TV industry. As both traditional broadcasting and streaming services vie for top talent, the earnings and successes of stars like Keegan are likely to remain central in industry discussions and public fascination.