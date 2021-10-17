Marriage migration is a common thing in Thailand. Thai mail order brides know that they can escape disrespect, adultery, domestic violence, and tons of other bad scenarios by marrying a decent foreign man. Men, in turn, know that a charming, loving, calm, westernized yet marriage- and family-minded Thai bride can make them happier. So, where do they meet each other? After all, people are talking about dating scams for a reason—the sites that you shouldn’t trust really exist, so how to choose the right one? Well, here are the best Thai dating websites in the market:

We’re going to explain how this system actually works and give answers to all these and many other questions, so if you’re going to find a Thai bride, just keep reading!

Best dating sites to meet Thai single women

Finding a wife in Thailand is not that complex task, actually. You only need to find a genuinely great, safe international niche website with many women from this country, and we’ve already picked the best platforms with single Thai brides and reviewed them for you.

What’s EasternHoneys? First and foremost, this is a dating platform where western men can meet singles from various Asian countries (including beautiful Thai girls, of course) and vice versa. You can sign up for free in just a few minutes and start using the site without providing any payment or contact details (the registration process is more complex for women, though).

On top of that, you get promotions from the company—members get free credits that they can spend on special services. Search is free, and you can use filters to find ideal Thai brides who are online right now and also those who are live now (the feature that allows you to see your match in real-time). Standard features like messaging and gift delivery are also offered, so if you meet an ideal Thai lady on the site, you’ll be able to win her heart easily.

If you want to meet single Thai brides online and be able to contact them using tons of high-quality tools, you should consider joining the community. This website not only has a lot of hot Thai brides but also many great features that can make your dating experience unforgettable. Generally speaking, it helps you find the best matches (basic & advanced search, detailed profiles, Match Q&A), contact Thai ladies, get closer (messaging and emails, admirer letters, say Hi feature), and take your relationship to the next level (calls & video chat).

Basically, that’s why CuteAsianWoman.com is considered one of the best global online platforms with sexy Thai women for marriage—it provides you with everything you need at every stage of your online relationship and helps prepare the ground for meeting in real life.

AsianMelodies is one of the websites that offer you an opportunity to enjoy interaction with the hottest Asian singles and find a Thai girlfriend online. The good news is there are a lot of Thai women—you can use search to find members from a particular country, and it’s completely free for all registered users. Like most other top-quality global websites, it uses the credit payment system—you can use special services until you run out of credits.

Messaging, emails, live shows, gift delivery, all this falls under the category of premium features, but the credits are not too pricey, and there are plenty of discounts for new members. On top of that, if you meet your dream Thai mail order bride on the site, you can request her contact information or even request a real-life meeting through the platform once you spend enough time and credits communicating with a woman.

If you dream of dating and marrying a Thai woman and look for ways to find her online, DateNiceAsian is likely to help you meet your goal easily. For example, on DateNiceAsian, you can sign up, provide some information, find Thai women who may meet your basic criteria, and talk to them in live chat. You can also use the Say Hi feature, send and receive Admirer Mails, send long love letters to a Thailand mail order bride, have a one-way video chat or use CamShare, and even make phone calls to another country, including Thailand.

On top of that, you can visit the online gift store, choose any item, and it will be delivered to your girlfriend’s doorstep in Thailand. So, simply put, this website offers all the best dating services in the market—members don’t need to choose between gifts and CamShare—they can get it all, in one place.

What’s important for a man looking for a Thailand bride online? It’s the quality of profiles, as it’s the only source of information when you’re looking for a Thai wife on the Internet. DateAsianWoman is the website with one of the most careful moderation—Thai girls (local ladies who sign up for this site are looking for serious relationships, not one-night stands) have to prove their identities, upload high-quality photos, and videos. There are tons of Thai brides’ profiles on the site, and nearly all of them are validated and super-useful for a man who tries to understand if a particular Thai bride may be the one he’s looking for or not.

This is one of the main but not the only reasons why this is a great place to find beautiful Thai wives. The site also provides a great variety of communication tools to contact an Asian beauty, from live text chat, emails, special greeting emails, and letters to video chat and phone calls.

Thai bride cost: the truth about buying a wife & actual costs

If you Google something like ‘buy a bride Thailand’ or ‘order mail order brides’, you’ll see a lot of articles with such titles. So, that’s one of the reasons why people think that ordering Thai women is still possible. It’s not true, though. Yes, there are some expenses, but they have nothing to do with choosing a Thai girl in a catalog and making a payment—it’s rather about paying for dating services and trips.

Note that the cost of dating services and the cost of trips can vary greatly. The total amount you’ll pay will depend on the site you choose, the number of women you contact, the time you’ll spend on the site looking for a Thai mail-order bride, etc. The average cost of dating services is about $50—men can spend $20-$100 per month.

Meeting a Thailand mail order bride in real life

You’ll also need to meet a Thai girl who’ll then become your Thai wife in person (otherwise, she won’t get a visa—we’ll describe this stage in more detail below), and going to Thailand is cheaper and easier than taking her to the US (on top of that, this beautiful country is worth visiting anyway). If you have a mid-range travel style, you’ll likely spend about $1,400 on one 2-week trip + about $500 on round-trip tickets. So, if you go to Thailand twice, you’ll spend about $3,800 in total. Let’s say you spend about $1,000 on dating. So, the total cost will be about $4,800. But again, it can be much higher or much lower depending on the choices you make.

Are Thai brides legal? Taking your Thai bride to the US

What if you are going to marry one of the Thai girls? Your Thai bride will need a K-1 fiancé visa to enter the country. However, there are two most important conditions: you and your Thailand mail order bride must have seen each other within 2 previous years and you need to get married within 90 days of entry.

What else a foreign husband needs to marry a Thailand bride

To marry a Thai beauty, you should prepare the following documents and things:

A copy of your US passport, birth certificate

A copy of your bride’s passport

Anything that proves that you’ve been dating: copies of messages, photos, tickets, sworn statements from your/her family members, friends, etc. (that the common rule for all who’re going to marry mail order brides)

The filing fee is $535, and the visa fee is $265.

So, can you legally marry with Thai girl? Yes, if you follow all the above-mentioned rules, and most importantly, have a real relationship with her.

Looking for a Thai wife on a mail order bride site: why is it better than using social networks?

If you want to meet your mail order bride online, you’ll need to look for Thai wives on a dating site/app, niche website, or social network. Why are the two first categories of mail order brides platforms considered the best when it comes to finding single Thai women? Here are the reasons:

They accept people who have similar relationship goals. They have quizzes and questionnaires with pretty deep and important questions aimed at helping online daters find real love online. They offer special services, let men and mail order brides use video chats, translations services, gift delivery services, etc. They have teams of moderators who work hard to get rid of low-effort and fake profiles (on the best sites, all Thai ladies’ profiles are verified/validated). They have flexible payment systems—in most cases, a man decides whether he wants to use a particular feature and pay for it or not (on most platforms, mail order brides don’t pay for interaction). A Thai woman on a niche mail order bride site knows exactly what she wants and is ready to move from Thailand if she meets a decent man.

Do sites with Thai brides have any cons?

Despite that such websites have tons of benefits, they are obviously not perfect. So, what about the cons? Here are two main disadvantages of niche websites with Thai mail order brides:

Unlike social networking sites, they are not free. You can’t just pick a random website—you need to check every platform carefully to make sure that the features are great and the people in the community are real.

Fortunately, sites with beautiful Thai brides are not that expensive. Moreover, a lot depends on the user—you can interact with Thai ladies more or less frequently, contact more or fewer women, etc. But you still need to be careful when choosing a site. So, how not to go wrong when looking for a Thailand wife on the Internet?

How to find a Thai woman for marriage? Tips to choose the best website

Let’s assume you are 100% motivated to find a Thai lady. Thailand is one of the best countries to meet single ladies, but again, you need a good website to make it work. That’s how you can find it:

Find at least a few websites that claim to have many Asian members, in particular, Thai women.

Visit site to find out what it offers. Does it offer any special communication tools to contact a Thai woman?

Take a very close look at the price list. Are there any hidden costs?

Choose a few international dating sites/international marriage agencies that meet your basic criteria (pricing, features) and create free accounts. Browse the profiles, test the free services. Pay attention to usability too—you’ll need to use the platform for months—if it’s annoying you, that’ll hardly be a good experience.

Choose a site that has many singles from Thailand, has a lot of good features, is easy-to-use, and is affordable for you.

Bonus tip on how to win a Thailand mail order bride’s heart

Learn more about Thai culture. You can meet Thai brides easily, but you should also learn more about cultural differences, strong family values, and family life in Thailand, traditions of Thai people, what most Thai women love and hate about foreign and local men, ideal wedding ceremony, how women from Thailand see a happy family, ways to impress bride’s parents, and what mail order wives want for their future children. For example, you should dress appropriately, remember that mutual respect is the key to a happy relationship, and most importantly, do everything to impress your girlfriend’s parents. You don’t have to speak the official language of Thailand perfectly or know all the history of the country, but knowing local dating traditions is a big advantage. All this will help get the attention of a mail order bride and better understand your future wife.

Summing up

Thailand is a country that has much to offer to foreign men. Popular tourist destinations, beautiful nature, Thai culture, and the blue sea, however, are not the most important things on the list. The female population, the beautiful women living there and looking for international marriages, make more and more men look for perfect wives in this Asian country. Many ladies in Thailand respect family values irrespective of any global trends, they know a lot about western culture and assimilate to any society easily, most of them want to have at least one child and at the same time, are pretty strong and ambitious. All this makes Thai brides so attractive.

Any man now has a chance to meet women from this country online, so why not use it?

FAQ

Is it expensive to find Thailand mail order brides online?

No, it’s not that expensive, especially if you choose a website with reasonable prices and/or spend your credits wisely. On average, men spend $20-100 on dating per month, but it depends on the cost of credits/membership, the number of Thai girls that you contact, and the particular services that you use.

How to find Thai mail order wife?

If you want to meet real Thailand brides who are also interested in finding a serious relationship, you can do it fast and easily on a niche site. The thing is such platforms accept only hot Thai girls who are really motivated to find a foreign boyfriend/husband.

Is Thai mail order bride legal?

Yes, you can legally date and marry Thailand mail order brides. However, there are a few important conditions: if you want to marry a Thai wife you need to prove that you’ve been dating within the previous two years, seen each other online, and confirm that you’re going to get married in the United States within 90 days of entry.