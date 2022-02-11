Being on a fence about joining a dating site is completely normal. Only in the US as of 2021, there are 30.4 million online daters, which makes the e-dating process common, but not necessarily easy. To help you understand if BravoDate is a potentially good option for you, read our comprehensive BravoDate review.

👤 Monthly visits 400K ♀ / ♂ 43% / 57% 👍 Good for Long-distance romance

Dating

Flirting

Companionship ⌛ Age distribution 28-40 📱 Mobile friendly Yes 💻 Site BravoDate.com

BravoDate in 10 seconds

Many Bravo Date reviews claim the dating site is good, but how so? Here are some things you should know before you even visit the site.

✔️ One of the biggest Slavic dating sites that is a leader of the niche with over 450K visits just in December 2021.

✔️ The website is most popular in the US, New Zealand, the UK, and Canada.

✔️ Members can see who are interested with an efficient interactive matching feature ‘People’.

✔️ 52% of reviews on Trustpilot state that the dating platform is great or excellent; however, there are both positive and mixed customer reviews of Bravo Date on SiteJabber.

✔️ The Mobile version of the Bravo Date site is more popular than the desktop version. Over 87% of members use the website on phones. But there is no Bravo Date app.

✔️ The site has a vast database of beautiful Eastern European singles that increase your chances of meeting Russian women and Ukrainian women who are into foreign men. Find more top Russian dating sites and Ukrainian dating sites to meet singles online.

✔️ Users come with different intentions, from long-distance romance to companionship.

✔️ Multiple communication features: chat, mail, ‘Let’s Talk’ feature, and others.

✔️ You can use the BravoDate website for free.

✔️ Pricing starts at $2.99 for 20 credits.

After reading our review, you can either join BravoDate or choose among other options that we also use in comparison or add to recommendations.

Who is BravoDate for and not for?

Good for Not good for ✅ Western guys who adore Slavic beauty ❌ Men looking for mail order bride sites ✅ Men who are looking for long-distance romantic, flinting and companionship ❌ Guys who seek ladies from Latin America, Asia or other regions, but Eastern Europe ✅ Westerners who are open to international relationships ❌ Westerners who are looking for a spouse. Meeting a partner on site is possible; however, it’s not the intent of all users.

Pricing

One of the top reasons why users look for Bravo Date dating reviews is to explore whether they can use the site for free. Well, Bravo date.com online dating site runs on a credit system, which requires users to purchase virtual currency, aka credits.

Currently, the site offers such credit packages:

Costs Credits $2.99 20 credits (deal for new members) $9.99 20 credits (for the 2nd and next payments $19.99 50 credits $44.99 125 credits $69.99 250 credits $149.99 750 credits



The cost of BravoDate credits is average, and there are no hidden fees. Members also do not have obligatory fees or subscription payments. They pay only for the services, like different communication tools, they actually use. If you have questions, you can contact support BravoDate.com at any time.

Can you try the online dating service for free?

Yes! When you visit a site and become a member, you are granted an infinite free standard membership. Your free account comes with quite a lot of free services and features, which frankly is rare in the dating industry. Here are what site users can benefit of:

✔️ Free sign-up

✔️ Create a profile on the website and make changes to it

✔️ Basic search and extended search for tailoring a huge database of Eastern European women to your dating preferences

✔️ Safe browsing of women’s profiles and watching public photos

✔️ Using special features like ‘NewsFeed’ and ‘People’

✔️ 24/7 support team

✔️ Get 20 free credits after the registration process and 10 credits for the email confirmation

Who is really signed up here?

🌏 Male members are predominantly from Western countries and single girls from Eastern Europe

💌 Bravo Date users are very active

♀Female users dominate the site

⌛ The dominant age of Slavic girls is 24-36

👥 Members have different dating goals, from casual long-distance romance to flirting and friendly interaction

Signing up at BravoDate

Available for free

BravoDate sign up takes less than 5 min

Confirm your email to complete the registration

Contact customer support in case of any difficulties signing up

Stay logged on multiple devices

Becoming a member is a fast, free, easy process. To start your BravoDate signup process you need to visit the site BravoDate.com. On the main page, you’ll find a registration form. After filling in some basic information like name, age, marital status, adding an email and password, you can access all the services offered by the website.

How to avoid fake profiles and bots on dating sites

During our BravoDate review, we haven’t found any fake profiles or spotted any suspicious behavior. However, when you visit site for dating, you should always be cautious and keep an eye on scam red flags.

Here are some tips on avoiding them:

Only join sites with positive reviews and a good reputation.

Check the quality of profiles on-site, they should not be repetitive or over-photoshopped.

See if the site offers video calls, photos sharing gifts to get real-life interaction.

The best sites care about their reputation and will go above and beyond to provide users with secure places for dating. In our site review, we found no bots or signs of automated messages which means users can communicate with real women; and yet it is not a guarantee this site has no bots.

Making contact on BravoDate

Men from different countries can text with girls after registration

No obligation to use a particular service

No video call service, but you can send photos in-chat and mail

Exchange contacts for free

Most communication is paid

When you visit the site you find out how easy is to start worthwhile communication with beautiful Slavic women. Ladies are more enthusiastic about online dating, so don’t be surprised by being approached first. Here are the ways to communicate on-site:

Send ‘Wink’— Free feature to show interest.

Instant chat—Text messages for 2 credits/min. You can exchange photos instead of video calls.

‘Let’s Talk’ feature—Communication with pre-made message templates. You can add stickers for an extra payment.

Mail—Letters up to 3500 characters for only 10 credits for your first. Attaching photos in-mail is free.

Send presents—Real delivery of gifts and flowers. The cost varies from 500-3,000 credits.

Set up a date—You can arrange a real date for 625 credits.

BravoDate profile quality

An important part of the site review was analyzing the quality of profiles and membership base. Because, if the site is well-developed, and has a lot of services it is worth nothing without a great selection of girls who are real and active online. On the Bravo Date site, we noticed how detailed the women’s profiles are. Such profiles help you select suitable women using a simple search or extended search. You can learn about:

Age

Location

Appearance

Marital status

Occupation

Children

Habits

Religion

Languages

You can also get to know a lot about a Slavic girl from her bio and decide if you are compatible without even approaching her. As 61% of daters use dating sites to meet people that share common interests, so bio is a very important part to describe all that.

Here are some tips on what to write on your bio:

Tell about why you become a member, who you are looking for, and what your life goals are.

Be open about your intentions and preferences.

Don’t make it too long, stick with several sentences (up to 10).

How can I delete my BravoDate account?

If you feel like you no longer want to use a dating site or if you met your soulmate on the website, you can easily deactivate your account. You don’t need to pay for it. just go to the Your Profile section in the upper right corner.

Select ‘Profile Settings’ ➡️ Find the ‘Deactivate account’ button and click on it ➡️ After that, you’ll need to reenter your password, and your account will be deleted.

Editor’s conclusion—Is Bravo Date worth it?

In a constant rise of the dating niche, Bravo Date stands out with a huge active membership base, local specialization, and variety of free and paid services. After testing the site, I can recommend the website to people who want to have date Eastern Europeans. Visit BravoDate.com now.



General questions

Is BravoDate available worldwide?

100% The website is easy-to-access from any country, and male members come from all over the world. However, single girls are only from the Slavic region, not other countries.

Is your phone number required for signing up at BravoDate?

No. The is no requirement for phone number confirmation. You can use the live mode of the Bravo Date site and proceed with the search for an ideal partner right after filling in a sign-up form.

Do your BravoDate profile pictures and/or profile information show up in Google search results?

No. the Privacy of the users is of utmost importance. This is why you can see profiles of girls only after registration, and that’s why your profile is not displayed on Google search results.

Can you erase your personal data on BravoDate?

Partly. You can change and update all information on the Bravo Date website, except your name and age. Pay attention to make it right. But you also have the option of deactivating your account.

