Our gambling experts conducted an in-depth Bovada casino review, analyzing its games, bonuses, and overall user experience. With generous bonuses, amazing design, and quality games from leading providers – Bovada is truly one of the best casinos to join right now.

Here’s a brief summary of our review:

Bovada Casino Pros:

Generous 125% crypto welcome bonus up to $1,250

Great sports and poker bonuses

About 200 games from leading providers

Fast payouts

Curacao-licensed

Amazing sportsbook

Bovada Casino Cons:

The design could be improved

Bonuses Available at Bovada:

CAWELCOME100 – Use this Bovada casino bonus code and receive a 100% welcome bonus on your first fiat deposit up to $1,000. You can also use the bonus code “BV2NDCWB” for an additional 100% match on your second and third fiat deposits up to $1,000.

BTCCWB1250 – Get a 125% Bovada Bitcoin welcome bonus on your first crypto deposit up to $1,250.

BTC2NDCWB – Score another 125% match on your second and third crypto deposits up to $1,250.

PWB500 – Score a 100% Bovada poker welcome bonus up to $500 using this code.

There is much more that needs to be discussed about Bovada, and we are here to do exactly that.

Let’s get started.

>>Click here to visit Bovada

The Best Stand-Out Features of Bovada Online Casino

Since 2011, Bovada Casino has served hundreds of thousands of punters, including both casual fun seekers and professional bettors.

Here’s why everyone flocks to Bovada Casino:

Style and feel of Bovada: Bovada has a slick design with a user-friendly interface that checks all the right boxes for appeal and ease of use. The red and white layout looks amazing and leaves a great first impression.

VIP and Loyalty program: Bovada rewards loyal customers through its VIP program. You get points for playing – the more you play, the higher your points get.

Exclusive rewards & offers: There is an endless shower of rewards at Bovada . Players can key in on several rewards and special deals to get luckier.

Payment options: Banking at Bovada is a breeze and you’ve got multiple ways to fund your account and claim your payouts. Whether you prefer credit/debit cards or you’re keener on e-wallets, there is always an option for you at Bovada.

Customer service: Need help? You can always find the right solution at Bovada’s help center. If you’re still stuck, you can reach out to their agents via email and live chat 24/7.

Is Bovada a Legit Online Casino?

Yes! Bovada is a legit gambling hub with over a decade of experience in the industry.

Owned and managed by Harp Media VB, this bookie and casino operates under a Curacao gaming license which is one of the most credible regulators in the gaming industry.

Bovada’s legitimacy is further proven when you take a look at its game selection. All the games at Bovada are from the most trusted software providers including Rival Gaming and RealTime Gaming.

We can confirm we had no issues when playing at Bovada and cashing out our winnings.

How To Sign Up and Claim a Bonus at Bovada?

Signing up to Bovada is an easy process, and we’ve described it below step-by-step. Once your account is created, you can claim the welcome bonus. Plus, there are tons of casino bonuses for regular players.

Here is how to create a Bovada account:

1. Create a Bovada Casino Account

Visit the Bovada casino site

Tap the red “Join” button at the top right corner of the homepage

Fill out the required information including your full name, email address, date of birth, phone number, and password.

2. Verify Your Account

Bovada will send an email confirmation to your registered email address

Within the email, you’ll find a link to verify your account. Click the link to confirm your registration.

3. Check Out Bovada Offers

Navigate to the “Rewards” section and select the bonus offer of your choice

4. Enter Bonus Code & Deposit

Browse through the welcome bonuses and click on your preferred bonus

Enter the amount you’d like to deposit

Fill out the required details of your banking information

Click “ Deposit ” and have fun!

In-Depth Bovada Casino Review: Why Should You Play Casino Games Here?

There are a lot of reasons why Bovada makes for a great gaming hub. Featuring an impressive assortment of online casino games and banking options, plus top-notch customer service, this casino ticks all the right boxes.

Let’s go over all the important features that make Bovada a great choice for online gaming.

Variety of Games: 4.7/5

Bovada is not one of those fancy casinos that litter their game libraries with thousands of games from low-quality providers. Instead, the casino sticks to a few software providers with high-quality casino titles.

There are about 200 games featuring the likes of online slots, progressive slots, poker, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. There is also a live casino with a mid-size selection of about 34 live casino online games.

The majority of games offered at Bovada are owned by RealTime Gaming. The remaining games come from Rival Gaming, Spinomenal, and Revolver Gaming. You can count on the games being totally fair as these providers are highly reputable in the industry.

There are about 200 free online casino games you can play on the site in demo mode before you decide to play for real money. They include progressive slot games, video poker, roulette, eight blackjack games, baccarat, bingo, and keno. It also has a decent selection of 34 live casino games for you to enjoy.

Aside from that, this casino offers instant play games via its website on all devices. This means that there is no need to download anything to enjoy its games on mobile, making your gaming experience fast and smooth.

You can get started with titles like 5 Times Vegas, A Night With Cleo, Amigos Fiesta, 8 Lucky Charms, and many more. Table games include popular offers like American Roulette, Baccarat, Caribbean Hold’Em, Classic American Roulette, Classic Baccarat, and more.

Bovada also has a fully-packed sports betting section for bettors. There are 29 sports with tons of betting markets. You can bet on top leagues like the NBA, Premier League, NFL, and NHL here.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Payment and banking options at Bovada are varied, giving every player an opportunity to find their preferred choice.

Below are the available deposit options at Bovada as well as their deposit limits:

Visa/MasterCard – $20 to $1,500

BTC, BCH, BSV, LTC – $10 to $5,000

ETH – $50 – $5,000

Player Transfer – $10 to $15,000

Direct Bank Transfer – $50 to $450

MatchPay – $20 to $1,000

Credit/debit cards are the most popular option for many players but Bovada does squeeze in a fee on deposits that can be discouraging. Your first deposit via credit/debit card is processed with no fee, though.

Subsequent deposits, however, come with a 15.9% or higher fee depending on the card used. This fee is automatically deducted from your deposit amount. You might also be charged international service fees of up to 3% as well as currency conversion fees depending on your bank.

Withdrawal options are pretty similar though the withdrawal limits may differ.

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin – $10 to No Limit

ETH – $50 – No Limit

Check by Courier – $10 to $15,000

Voucher – $10 to $3,00

MatchPay – $20 – $1,000

Crypto users might want to review the terms on withdrawals before going ahead with that option. Bovada limits crypto methods to one withdrawal per 3 days. Check by Courier will only be approved once per 7 days, but there are no limits on vouchers. If you go for MatchPay payments, you can make 2 withdrawals per calendar day.

There are also withdrawal fees on some payment methods and they can be a bit higher than the industry average. Withdrawals via Check by Courier have a $100 processing fee after the first withdrawal via the same method. All other payment options don’t come with any attached fees.

When it comes to fees and processing times, one of the best options to use is cryptocurrencies as they usually come with lower fees and are processed within an hour.

Related: Tether Casinos

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Customer support is an area most casino players neglect until something goes wrong. When facing a challenge, quick responses become very important. Bovada aims to please users by offering 24/7 support with a professional team on standby to handle your queries. There is also a help center with details on the most common queries as well as solutions to these problems.

While there are many ways to reach customer service, we wished it was easier to find them. Getting help from one of Bovada’s agents requires a visit to the Help Center. Click on any article and scroll to the bottom to access the support.

You can send an email or chat with a Bovada agent from there. Email responses can take up to 48 hours while chatting only gives you a few minutes of wait time. For urgent matters, you might want to refer to the chat option.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

A cluttered casino site is never a great sight, but that’s what many online casinos do while trying to please players. However, not everyone wants to gamble on a site that is tough to navigate.

Bovada Casino understands this perfectly, which is why it sticks to a simple user interface that allows for smooth navigation. It is also speedy and responsive on both desktop and mobile.

Navigating the site is made easy with readable menus as well as tags displaying the best games and tournaments you would want to check out.

When it comes to mobile gaming, there is no Bovada casino app to download. The casino instead offers a mobile-optimized website, which looks and works amazing.

Bovada Casino Review Score: 4.5/5

After going through all the details that Bovada’s players should know about, we are able to give this online casino a score of 4.5 out of 5. We believe that in general, Bovada is a great casino to use and it offers gamblers a truly amazing experience.

As a new player on the site, Bovada rewards you with massive welcome bonuses that are sufficient to get you started. Rewards on sports, casinos, and poker can go as high as $3,000 on the first deposit – making your first steps at Bovada truly exciting.

This type of generosity is not something you will come across often in the casino gaming industry. Making payments at Bovada is very easy, too, with this online casino supporting numerous methods.

There are a lot of bonuses for new and regular players, which is easily why Bovada is one of the most attractive casinos out there. We’ll get into the special deals, promos, and bonus offers in a bit.

What Should You Consider Before Signing Up at Bovada Casino?

Before creating your Bovada account, there are some things to have in mind.

Bovada online casino is available to all US players in almost all US States. However, if you’re residing in the following states, you will be restricted from accessing its features:

Delaware

Maryland

New Jersey

Nevada

New York

While you might be tempted to access the site from a restricted area, you won’t be able to claim your winnings or access your account if Bovada finds out. This goes to all those players that attempt to become a part of Bovada using a VPN from the prohibited areas.

Another consideration to keep in mind when using Bovada is to not forget to use the promo codes when making your deposits. If you do so, sadly, you won’t be able to activate the welcome offers. Our recommendation is to use the bonus code CAWELCOME100 because it offers a 100% match up to $1,000 on your first deposit!

All Bovada Casino Bonuses

For most players, especially the bonus hunters, casino bonuses and promos are the most attractive features. If you are one of those gamblers, there is a lot that Bovada has to offer.

Newcomers to the Bovada casino get a warm welcome in the form of a 100% match bonus of up to $3,000 as soon as you sign up and make your first three deposits.

Each deposit requires that you enter a code to trigger the bonus offer. For the first deposit, use the code “CAWELCOME100” to claim. You will get up to $1,000 when you enter this Bovada casino bonus code.

Claiming the first bonus will validate your second and third deposit offers. When making your second and third deposits, you will have to use the “BV2NDCWB” code which will award you up to $1,000 on each deposit. That makes a $3,000 welcome bonus in total. Oh, and if you use Bitcoin, it gets even more generous – you can get up to $3,750.

The wagering requirement on the bonus offer is 25x, which is more than fair.

For sports bettors, there is a smaller welcome bonus offer of 50% welcome bonus of up to $250. The wagering requirement is set at 5x on sports, 5x on horse race bets, and 30x on casino games.

Related: Sports betting sites in Florida

Once again, live dealer games and craps don’t contribute to the wagering requirement.

Bovada is one of the best Bitcoin casinos out there, so it’s no wonder that their Bitcoin bonuses are more rewarding.

Bitcoin bettors will find an even juicier sports welcome bonus offer. Simply make your first deposit in Bitcoin and use the bonus code “BTCSWB750” to get a 75% bonus of up to $750.

The Bitcoin welcome bonus for sports can be spent on betting as well as casino games, bar poker, and craps.

The wagering requirement is set at 5x on sports, 5x on horse race bets, and 30x on casino games.

If you are using cryptocurrencies when making your first payment, the welcome offer is even more exciting. When making your first deposit, use the promo code “BTCCWB1250” on the first deposit to claim a 125% bonus of up to $1,250.

Use the code “BTC2NDCWB” on your next two deposits to claim a 125% bonus of up to $1,250 each.

If your type of entertainment comes from the poker tables and you are looking for the best online poker rooms, you will find Bovada’s poker welcome bonus very exciting.

On your first deposit, use the code “PWB500” to get a 100% match bonus of up to $500. You can unlock the welcome bonus by earning reward points when you play poker at Bovada. The poker welcome bonus will be unlocked in $5 increments for every 150 reward points earned in poker.

Your friends are more than welcome at Bovada and there is a chance they could help you boost your account balance, too. For each friend you successfully refer to the site, you get a $200 reward.

To get the reward, your friend has to actually make a deposit on the site. If your friend uses Bitcoin on their deposit, you will get an extra $75.

Loyalty does have its perks at Bovada.

Keep playing at the casino and sports, and you will earn rewards points that are exchangeable for a cash bonus. This gives you more funds to play more games.

The number of points earned depends on the game played. Racebook wagers and sports parlays offer the highest amount of points of up to 60 with a single $1 wager.

Each point earned determines your level in the rewards system and how much you can claim in cash rewards. Below is the amount of points on each player level at Bovada:

Starter – 0 lifetime points

Rookie Level 1 – 2,500 lifetime points

Rookie Level 2 – 5,000 lifetime points

Rookie Level 3 – 10,000 lifetime points

Pro Level 1 – 25,000 lifetime points

Pro Level 2 – 40,000 lifetime points

Pro Level 3 – 60,000 lifetime points

All-Star Level 1 – 150,000 lifetime points

All-Star Level 2 – 250,000 lifetime points

All-Star Level 3 – 500,000 lifetime points

Legend Level 1 – 1,000,000 lifetime points

Legend Level 2 – 1,500,000 lifetime points

Legend Level 3 – 2,500,000 lifetime points

Hall of Fame – 5,000,000 lifetime points

You can always check the “Rewards” section to see the number of points you have as well as the bonuses you can redeem with your points.

Though Bovada fails to offer an online casino no deposit bonus, we believe that the available bonuses are more than enough for just about any player.

Related Posts:

Other Amazing Online Casinos Similar to Bovada

While Bovada is truly a great online casino site, we understand that it might not be the best choice for everyone. If you are looking for something else, we have a few online gambling sites that might be a better option for you.

Red Dog Casino adds more excitement to its offer with the addition of game-specific bonuses. The bonuses change over time, so it is better to stay in touch with the updates on Red Dog’s website.

It might be a new player in the industry, but it has already managed to become a favorite for many. We recommend you check out what Red Dog has to offer to make a better decision.

Click here to see the best Red Dog Casino bonuses

While Bovada is a great casino, it might be better to use 7Bit if you are a huge crypto-enthusiast. This BTC casino offers users numerous incentives to keep them engaged and has a list of crypto-exclusive titles that will ensure you have a lot of fun.

7Bit also offers bigger bonuses of up to 1.5 BTC which is a mind-blowing offer. There are also more games to play. From huge jackpot games to a wide variety of free slots and table games, 7Bit has every game players can think of in its selection.

Click here to claim the best Bitcoin bonus at 7Bit

Another favorable option for crypto lovers is Bitstarz. It accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies that Bovada doesn’t, and it has even more rewarding Bitcoin bonuses. In addition, it has one of the biggest game catalogs in the industry.

There are over 3,500 games to play at this casino. Among them, you can find hundreds of slot machines and table games. Rest assured – you will be spoiled for choice at Bitstarz.

New players also get a juicy welcome bonus offer that mixes a deposit match bonus with free spins.

Click here to get your BitStarz bonus package of up to 5 BTC

Bovada Casino Reviews by Other Players Online

Is Bovada safe and secure? 100% yes! But if you’re still skeptical, we’ve searched the internet and found the most honest online review from other Bovada customers who were willing to share their experience. Let’s check out these Bovada reviews.

Bovada Online Casino Review: Final Verdict

If you’re interested in gambling at an online casino with high-quality games, outstanding bonuses, and fast withdrawals, then Bovada is one of the best online casino sites to try out.

It offers an excellent range of welcome bonuses ensuring that any player can find something to use, no matter whether you prefer casino games, poker, or even sports betting.

Click here and use the bonus code CAWELCOME100 to grab the best bonus offer at Bovada — and please always make sure to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: