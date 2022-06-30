Getting a Boston Red Sox parking ticket is the best bet for fans who want to experience a stress-free parking process during the Red Sox games. The team has called Fenway Park its home stadium since 1912. It is a 37,305-capacity baseball stadium located at 4 Jersey Street, Boston, Massachusetts. It is pretty obvious that the venue will fill up quickly during game days, so we recommend purchasing the parking tickets in advance.

How To Buy Boston Red Sox Parking

The Boston Red Sox compete in the MLB as an AL East division member. They were established in 1901 as of the eight charter members of the American League. Since its inception, the team has won nine World Series titles, 14 AL Pennants, and ten AL East Division titles. Those to plan to watch the upcoming home games should quickly book their parking spots at the stadium to avoid missing out.

The team’s ballpark is easily accessible by car and features many parking services around it for Red Sox fans to park their vehicles. You can park in the official garages if you plan to see an evening or weekend game. Check out Fenway Garage at 189 Ipswich Street for secure covered parking spaces. It opens at 4 am and closes at 10 pm and is a great option for those who want to park their cars close to the ballpark.

Fans can also head to Prudential Center, which is accessible from a number of streets, including 81 Huntington Ave, 85 Exeter St, Ring Road, 111 Huntington Ave, 116 Belvidere St, and 48 Dalton St. Finally, 100 Clarendon Garage provides around 2000 parking spots, suitable for those searching for economic Boston Red Sox parking options. However, it takes more than 25 minutes from there to get to the stadium.

Other parking facilities in the area include 1282 Boylston St, Boston University- Warren Towers Garage, Tasty Burger Lot, Hynes Auditorium Garage, Landmark Center Garage, Christian Science Plaza Garage, Swan Lot, Commonwealth Hotel, and Haviland Street Garage. They are a 1-16 minutes walk from the stadium and the most preferred parking options for a Red Sox game day.

Fans searching for affordable parking options will find these facilities suitable. Also, reserving in advance will help if you want to spend as low as possible. The only problem some people might have with some of these lots is the walking distance. Alternatively, you might be able to snag a free parking spot on Bay State Road on weekends and in the evening on weekdays.

If you want to get a metered Boston Red Sox parking spot instead, you can head to Beacon Street to find suitable spaces. Make sure to arrive as early as possible before the games if you don’t want to miss out on free or metered parking. And see that you’re aware of the road signs on a particular day to avoid parking tickets.

The parking rates vary based on the parking structure and their distance from the venue. Depending on your requirements and budget, you can pick a Boston Red Sox garage parking spot or a space in the general or VIP lots. Boston Red Sox club parking spaces are also available for fans to book via pre-purchase. So it’s best if you get your parking passes online before the game day.

Tailgating is not allowed at the Red Sox parking lots. However, fans planning to have a fun time with their groups before or after the games can head to the nearby taverns or sports bars. Some of the best places to enjoy great food and beverages are the Bleacher Bar at 82A Lansdowne St, Cask’n Flagon at 62 Brookline Ave, Hojoko at 1271 Boylston St, Loretta’s Last Call at 1 Lansdowne St, and Audubon.

Accessible Boston Red Sox parking slots are available at multiple locations near the ballpark. Few of them are available on Ipswich St near Gate B, and Jersey St near Gate D. Fans with disabilities can also find ADA parking spaces in the lots off Lansdowne Street and Brookline Avenue. However, only Gate D and B have elevator access for fans. Therefore, you should look for a spot in the area if you need it.

All vehicles obtaining an accessible parking spot should display a valid parking license plate, permit, or placard. Since the spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, you should reach out as soon as possible. Also, booking your parking pass in advance will eliminate the possibility of not getting a spot on the game day. So browse online and book your accessible parking pass soon.

If searching for a parking spot sounds like too much hassle for you, public transportation will be your best bet to get to the ballpark on a game day. It is also the most affordable option for anyone wishing to reduce costs. The MBTA provides rails and buses that can take fans to the venue.

The green line stops at the Kenmore station and Fenway station, which are just a few minutes away from the ballpark. Those arriving from Worcester can take the commuter train and stop at Lansdowne station to take a three-minute walk to the venue.

Securing a Boston Red Sox parking pass online or on-site can be challenging when the team plays with its biggest rivals. Games are always packed between the Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and Philadelphia Phillies. So book your parking passes quickly when you see such games.

Boston Red Sox VIP Parking

A Boston Red Sox VIP parking pass offers numerous benefits to its holders. You can enjoy a reserved spot close to the venue, valet services, and various other perks, depending on the game.

How Much Does Boston Red Sox VIP Parking Cost?

Fans can purchase Boston Red Sox VIP parking passes online at $40 and above. We recommend buying online and in advance if you wish to get the best deals on these premium parking options. Also, don’t wait too long to secure one as they are limited.