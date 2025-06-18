Boss Studio Acquires Anime Rangers X and Anime Saga

Boss Studio, one of the fastest-scaling development studios on Roblox, has officially acquired two of the platform’s most promising anime-inspired projects: Anime Rangers X and Anime Saga. With a combined valuation of over $6 million USD and a global community that now exceeds 20.5 million players, this strategic move reinforces Boss Studio’s growing influence in the Roblox gaming ecosystem.

Rapid Growth and Global Reach

Anime Rangers X, a fast-paced character battleground game inspired by multiple genres and fan-favorite fighting formats, exploded to nearly 400 million visits within its first month. With over 1.7 million players in its community, it quickly established itself as one of Roblox’s most active games upon release.

Anime Saga, a mobility-focused boss raid experience, reached over 60 million visits in 30 days, drawing in a dedicated Discord community of more than 1.2 million members. Despite limited marketing, it rapidly gained traction through word-of-mouth and early YouTube coverage.

Both games are now under full operational control of Boss Studio, including Roblox group ownership, community moderation, and the rights to develop and publish future content. The original creators retain only revenue shares, with no controlling interest or creative lead.

A Shift Toward Sustainable Long-Term Growth

The acquisitions are part of Boss Studio’s broader strategy to identify and elevate under-optimized but high-potential titles. These projects will now undergo structured weekly updates, improved quality assurance, and long-term planning to ensure continued growth and player satisfaction.

“We’re not just here to ride hype,” said Rahid Khan, Head of Operations at Boss Studio.

“Our goal is to move these games in the right direction — to make them stable, scalable, and worthy of the audiences they’ve built. We’ve done this before and we’re doing it again, with discipline and care.”

Interview with Brandon Ha, CEO of Boss Studio

Brandon Ha, CEO of Boss Studio and lead negotiator for both acquisitions, offered insight into the process and what comes next.

Q: Why these games, and why now?

“Both titles were blowing up fast but lacked the backend and team structure to sustain it. We saw the potential — and we knew that if someone didn’t step in soon, they’d stall out or collapse. We wanted to ensure their momentum didn’t go to waste.”

Q: How did the negotiations go?

“Every creator wants to know their game won’t get turned into a cash grab. That was the hardest part — proving our track record and reassuring them we care about the game’s long-term health. Once trust was there, everything came together.”

Q: What changes can the community expect now?

“The biggest difference is consistency. Players can expect weekly updates, performance improvements, and new features. For Rangers X, that means better PvP systems. For Saga, we’re adding new raid content, a real progression structure, and long-term events. We’re not just fixing — we’re building.”

Q: How does this acquisition reflect your studio’s overall mission?

“Our model is about building a portfolio of games that aren’t just popular — they’re sustainable. We operate lean, move fast, and put the community first. These two projects are great examples of what happens when vision meets infrastructure.”

Looking Ahead

With Anime Rangers X and Anime Saga now under its leadership, Boss Studio is doubling down on its mission to build not just successful games, but sustainable platforms that reward both creators and communities. These acquisitions mark a significant step forward in that vision, positioning the studio to lead the next wave of growth within the anime-inspired Roblox genre. As both titles begin a new chapter under Boss Studio’s direction, players can expect a renewed focus on quality, consistency, and long-term value — all driven by a team that understands what it takes to turn momentum into legacy.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



