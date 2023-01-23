Boost Productivity and Grow Your Business Fast With Salesforce Configuration

When it comes to success, performance is king — you won’t achieve much if your company isn’t performing to its potential. So, if you feel like your business could do better, you should consider investing in third-party software like Salesforce.

Salesforce provides your company with the tools necessary to improve performance, increase revenue, and boost overall ROI (Return on Investment).

The following article will explain how to use Salesforce configuration to your benefit. Read on.

What Is Salesforce Configuration?

Salesforce is a highly customizable and configurable CRM platform that improves your business performance and maintainability. However, the app must be configured appropriately to achieve its highest efficiency levels. You can read more about CRM (customer relationship management) here.

Configuration is a process that occurs within a CRM platform. It implies assigning defined values to a module or feature so that it can function. For instance, you can add a new field to an existing formula to achieve the desired outcome. This process also includes setting up emails, changing page layouts, altering workflows, and so on.

Differences Between Configuration and Customization

The customization and configuration of your Salesforce platform are all about creating new and aligning existing functionalities to benefit your company and your customers. Before getting started with Salesforce configuration, let’s explain the difference between the two concepts.

We explained that configuration focuses on maximizing built-in tools, components, and features to generate the best business strategy and increase your company’s productivity, revenue, and ROI.

On the other hand, customization involves coding and developing new features that aren’t part of the purchased platform version. Customization procedures include third-party integration, adding new triggers, and altering pages through CSS.

Therefore, you can boost your company’s performance with Salesforce configuration. However, if you want to add options outside the paid package, you’ll have to resort to customization, which might require more expertise and investment.

Best Salesforce Configuration Practices for Maximum Efficiency

Salesforce configuration helps you maximize your CRM platforms’ potential. If you’re new to Salesforce, you should consider adding the following practices to your routine: