Bookmap Review 2023: Is Real-Time Visualization Tool Tailored for Day Traders?

If you’re a day trader searching for a platform to substantially refine your trading strategies, you may wish to turn your attention to Bookmap.

This platform has garnered attention, notably among day traders, and could be the key to enhancing your trading operations.

Perhaps you’re wondering what distinguishes Bookmap from the many trading platforms available. Does it possess unique qualities capable of amplifying your trading performance?

In this Bookmap review, allow me to walk you through the essential facets you’ll want to know: its features, cost structure, benefits, and potential drawbacks you might face.

Bookmap History

Bookmap came to life through a collaboration between seasoned traders and skilled software developers. The aim? To offer a trading tool that outperforms others in delivering informed decisions and efficient trade executions.

It leveraged real-time market data visualization to achieve this goal. After years of fine-tuning, Bookmap became a global preferred choice for day traders.

What is Bookmap?

Bookmap is a tool that takes real-time data visualization to an unparalleled level, with extraordinary clarity in displaying market data.

Since its 2014 launch, it has carved a niche in market-depth data visualization.

While other charting tools may filter or give you summarized data, Bookmap provides the entire market depth for a nuanced analysis. In essence, you get unfiltered information for precise evaluations.

Bookmap Features

Bookmap comes with various features tailored for traders at various expertise levels.

1. Heatmap and Volume Dots

The heatmap is arguably the core feature, employing a simple color scale to exhibit the order book’s nuances. Warm colors like yellow and orange depict support and resistance levels. This tool shows you past and current trading volumes and order books, deepening your understanding of market trends.

2. Iceberg Detector and Large Lot Tracker (LLT)

Here, you can identify the largest limit orders in the order book, akin to spotting the “big fish” in the market. It serves as your radar for significant market activities.

3. Replay Mode

This is quite handy for retrospection. Replay Mode records your live trading activities, allowing you to revisit the order book’s evolution and potentially refine your strategies.

4. One-Click Trading

Simplicity at its best. Bookmap permits you to execute trades directly from its charts. It supports all commonly used order types, giving you an easy trading experience.

5. Real-Time Data

The platform refreshes every 30 milliseconds, providing raw, real-time data for all U.S. stocks. It covers essential U.S. stock exchanges such as Nasdaq TotalView.

Use our Bookmap coupon code to potentially reduce costs when you sign up.

Bookmap Pricing

Selecting a trading platform is a significant decision, but understanding its cost structure is equally crucial. Bookmap has thoughtfully curated four pricing tiers to align with your budget and trading requirements. Each plan has been designed with a different trader profile, offering various services at various price points.

Digital: As an entry-level option, the Digital plan is free. This plan provides delayed market data, volume dots, and price levels. While basic, it gives you a taste of what Bookmap can offer without any financial commitment.

Digital Plus: Should you wish to go further, the Digital Plus plan costs a modest $16 per month. In addition to the features in the Digital plan, you gain access to a wider array of market data providers. Plus, the interface is customizable, allowing you to tailor your experience.

Global: If you’re looking for more comprehensive features, the Global plan, priced at $39 per month, could be a fit. This plan includes all that the Digital Plus plan offers and unlocks the market replay function and additional market data sources.

Global Plus: For traders seeking the most extensive range of tools and functionalities, the Global Plus plan stands at $79 per month. It encompasses all features from the Global plan and adds advanced market data analytics and personalized training sessions to refine your trading skills.

Given these diversified pricing options, you can choose a plan that suits your needs and budget. Take advantage of a Bookmap discount code for a more cost-effective subscription.

Pros of Bookmap

Real-time data

Detailed market data visualization

Diverse market data providers

One-click trading

Cons of Bookmap

It could be expensive for some

It might require a learning curve

Limited compatibility with other platforms

If you’re weighing your options, you might read this Bookmap vs Jigsaw Trading to compare both platforms.

Is Bookmap the Right Fit?

Your money is valuable. Whether Bookmap is worth investing in hinges on your specific trading needs. If real-time data, detailed visualizations, and one-click trading resonate with you, then Bookmap could be beneficial.

If you’re not quite ready to commit, the free Digital plan offers a no-risk way to explore. And always remember, a platform can’t guarantee success in stock trading; that ultimately depends on your research and decision-making.

To get the most out of your trading decision, consider the difference between Bookmap Global vs Global Plus in terms of features and benefits.

Before you make a decision, click here to sign up for one of Bookmap’s special plans.

Go to top

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



