BNB Success Academy Review – Legit or Scam?

Whether you’re looking to make some extra money or want to set up a full-time business, Airbnb can be an excellent source of income. With Airbnb, you can easily rent out a room, apartment, house, or other properties and start making money almost immediately.

There is, however, a lot of competition. Airbnb currently has over 4 million hosts and 6 million listings worldwide. The beginners might find it difficult to gain a foothold and become profitable with their Airbnb business right away.

This is where courses like BnB Success Academy can help. Their website claims that anyone can make money from Airbnb with the knowledge and insights they gain from the course, and with the right dedication.

Is the training actually helpful? This review will help you find the answer.

Bnb Success Academy – An Overview

This course is aimed at anyone who wants to make semi-passive income with Airbnb without having to own a property prior to taking the course. The training program appeals to those who are looking to escape the traditional 9 to 5 job and achieve financial freedom. The course promises to provide a “proven system” to help individuals land their first property in less than 14 days.

It is important to approach these claims with a healthy dose of skepticism. It is important to thoroughly research the course and the people behind it to ensure they are credible and can deliver on their promises.

Who are Fraser & Arthur?

Fraser Mackie is an entrepreneur from Victoria, BC, Canada who caught the entrepreneurial spirit early on, selling sneakers on eBay at the age of 16. He later went on to become an affiliate manager, honing his skills in generating and converting online traffic. In 2013, Mackie started his own affiliate network for Instagram influencers which led him and his friends to create their own direct-to-consumer brand, Kerotin Hair Care, which achieved 8-figure revenue in its first 24 months of operation. Mackie currently works on new e-commerce opportunities and helps medium and large businesses grow online with an emphasis on funding and acquisition strategies.

Arthur Diulgerian is an entrepreneur based in Victoria, BC who immigrated from Bulgaria at the age of 6. He has always had an entrepreneurial spirit and began his first venture delivering newspapers at the age of 9. He entered the digital marketing industry in 2012 by creating a successful Twitter affiliate network for Google AdSense. This led him to partner with Fraser in 2013 to build a large affiliate network for Instagram influencers. In 2015, Diulgerian co-founded Kerotin Hair Care, a direct-to-consumer brand that grew quickly and was sold to private equity in 2019. Today, he and Fraser work with online businesses looking to scale and potentially exit in the future.

They have worked together to build a successful BNB business with more than 87 properties. The BNB success academy is their latest venture in which they will share the entire process, tips, and tricks they used to achieve success.

Pros and Cons of the Program

Pros:

The best part about the training program? It’s affordable. Start your training journey by signing up for their 14-day challenge starting at $97 You can find inspiration and ideas from other Airbnb entrepreneurs in their Facebook group. No experience is required to join. To be eligible for membership, you don’t need to have a particular credit score. No prior experience is necessary with AirBnB and real estate investing. All you need to learn about AirBnB and real estate investing is available through the training videos and in-person seminars that are included with your membership. The BNB Success Academy’s training is both useful and comprehensive. This course covers everything you need to know about how to find deals and how to negotiate with sellers and homeowners, as well as how to overcome lenders who might not be interested in financing your deals. The program is extremely flexible and can be customized. The company is highly praised for its outstanding customer service and student support.

Cons:

The biggest challenge or drawback is that the AirBnB or Short term rental industry is very competitive. It’s not a get rich scheme.

You must remember that success with Airbnb or any passive income stream is not guaranteed. It will take effort and dedication to succeed. It is essential to approach every money-making opportunity realistically and be willing to work hard to make it a success.

Is Airbnb a profitable method of making money?

Airbnb is taking over tourism. It is already a $30 Billion dollar industry and it is growing at 20% per annum. It’s only going to get bigger with Airbnb.

Why?

The reason for this is that it is decentralized. Airbnb is growing rapidly and more properties will be available to rent in the coming months. There are a lot more opportunities to make money if you get involved early.

This also means that there will be more competition. That’s why you need a proven method or system to stand out and grab your slice of the cake.