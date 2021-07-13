Blockchain And Cryptocurrency Basics – 4 Things You Need To Know

Blockchain technology is a process of recording information to make it almost impossible to change, hack, or cheat the system. It plays a primary role in the authentication and authorization of Bitcoin-related transactions.

A Briefing About Bitcoin

In case this is the first time you’re hearing about Bitcoin, or you aren’t that familiar with it, it’s a type of currency that is completely virtual.

Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer and decentralized cryptocurrency system that allows online users to process transactions using digital units of exchange known as Bitcoins (BTC).

Bitcoin was first introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009 and was worth very little at first. Now, years later, its worth has absolutely exploded in value, and everyone from Elon Musk to Bill Gates has gotten in on the trend of buying and owning Bitcoin.

A Bit About Blockchain

Before delving into blockchain technology, it may be helpful to define what a database precisely is.

A collection of electronically stored data on a computer system, database information, or data is typically organized in table format to facilitate searching and filtering for specific details. So, you might be wondering, what is the difference between storing information in a spreadsheet versus a database?

A specific type of database is different from a standard database in the way it stores information ( blockchains store data in blocks that are then chained up together, as its name suggests.) When new data comes piling in, it is entered in a new block. Once the block has been filled with data, it is chained onto the previous block, resulting in the data being chained together in chronological order.

How Did Bitcoin Become Valuable?

Bitcoin has shot up in value and popularity for several reasons. Read below to find out more.

Smooth and Easy Transactions

Since it is a peer-to-peer digital currency, transactions are made almost instantaneously.

Low Cost

Because there is usually no transaction fee when using bitcoins instead of banks or credit cards, you can save your precious money.

You Don’t Need Permission

Traditional currencies and money require permission to use it, whether from banks, financial institutions, or the government. Bitcoin does not have such limitations.

Why Blockchain Is So Secure

Computers that wish to share data connect to a network by using the same blockchain software. When data enters the network, when users spend and transmit money, it is bundled together into blocks for verification.

The linked computers then vote on the current block of data frequently, generally every few minutes or even every few seconds, deciding, in effect, if it seems okay or not. If the current block is rejected, the network will have another vote when the next block is presented. If the current block is accepted, which means the network agrees the data it contains is genuine, it is added to the system’s complete history of verified data blocks. As a result, the information is “chained” together. A lengthy, linked chain of blocks eventually develops.

This chain is saved on each computer on the network. The appending is done with cryptographic algorithms that make it easy to determine whether any previous transaction has been changed in any manner. As a result, each time a new block of data is uploaded, the network as a whole confirms the integrity of all prior data.

