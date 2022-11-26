Bleeding After Menopause: Causes, Diagnosed & Treatment

Menopause is a term used to describe the transition that women experience when they stop menstruating. However, many people associate menopause with specific symptoms and sometimes even believe that bleeding from the vagina during this time is evidence of some form of disease or another health issue. It can be a symptom of vaginal dryness, but it can also be a symptom of a more severe condition.

What is Postmenopausal Bleeding?

Postmenopausal bleeding occurs after menopause, a natural process after a woman has completed her time of life when she is no longer menstruating. Postmenopausal bleeding is different from vaginal bleeding because, in this case, it occurs after the menstrual cycle has stopped altogether. It is not unusual for women to experience postmenopausal bleeding at some point, although some may experience it all the time and others only occasionally. The vaginal bleeding that occurs during menopause is not a disease, and it does not have to be cause for alarm. When it does occur, however, women must pay close attention to what is happening. This bleeding can be considered postmenopausal or will often appear as blood spots. It can also occur in heavier clots or a more substantial flow.

How Common is Postmenopausal Bleeding?

It is common for postmenopausal women to experience some variation of blood from the vagina. It can be part of the menopause transition and will often taper off by itself. However, many women experience this bleeding far more frequently than others, which can be concerning. Some women have reported postmenopausal bleeding that occurs regularly, four to eight times a year, or even more often than that. Those with a history of endometrial cancer may also experience this bleeding with an increased frequency. Even though the bleeding does not seem that frequent, it can cause concern.

Causes of Postmenopausal Bleeding

There is a wide range of reasons why postmenopausal bleeding can occur. It is also important to note that there is bleeding during menopause, then postmenopausal bleeding. The latter occurs when the menstrual cycle has stopped altogether. In terms of causes, numerous things can cause bleeding during menopause, and it is often a case of identifying that cause before moving on to the next step.

One of the most common causes of postmenopausal bleeding is endometrial hyperplasia. It can occur with age, and it can even be hereditary. If women notice that bleeding is accompanied by severe abdominal cramping, it is likely to be endometrial hyperplasia. Other causes of bleeding during menopause include a ruptured ovarian cyst, fibroids, and another type of overgrowth called hyperplasia. There are also some other less common reasons for vaginal bleeding after menopause, including endometrial carcinoma.

How is Postmenopausal Bleeding Treated?

If postmenopausal bleeding is detected, the first step should be to talk to a gynecologist. This can be considered a medical issue, and it is highly recommended that women of all ages take it seriously. If the cause is something like hyperplasia, then treatment steps should be taken as soon as possible. If this condition occurs with another symptom or manifestation, it can sometimes require urgent action. The various ways that can be used to treat this condition include:

1. Antibiotics

This type of medication treats an infection and can be taken orally and intravenously. Antibiotics can treat most cervix diseases, which must be treated as soon as possible. Antibiotics will also be prescribed if the condition is caused by an infection and not a condition that requires surgery.

2. Hysterectomy

This surgical procedure is used when other forms of treatment are ineffective or as a last resort. It involves removing the uterus but leaving the ovaries intact. This surgery can be performed through some methods, including laparoscopy and vaginal and abdominal incisions. This surgical procedure should not be attempted if the bleeding is due to cancer.

3. Estrogen Replacement Therapy

This form of treatment is often used for women who are experiencing postmenopausal bleeding. It is a treatment method used for over half a century and can be taken in various ways, including skin patches, creams, tablets, and pills. Estrogen replacement therapy helps to control the overgrowth of the endometrium and works to treat the bleeding.

4. Pap Smear

Women who are experiencing postmenopausal bleeding should take this issue seriously and have it checked out. A Pap smear is a screening test that can be used to check for abnormal cells on the cervix, but women should also have this exam done every three years, regardless of whether or not they are having any issues with bleeding. One of the many reasons that women begin to experience abnormal Pap smears is due to cancerous cells on the cervix, and these cells can spread quickly.

5. HGH

This hormone is an essential cancer treatment to help women with endometriosis. HGH should be administered through a physician, but it can also be used without this type of supervision. For HGH therapy to be effective, it must be taken orally, injected, or used via a skin patch. To buy Hgh pens with a prescription, you have to get a blood test and make sure you have HGHD. It works by increasing blood flow to the uterus and allowing it to heal more quickly. It has been indicated that HGH may reduce postmenopausal bleeding by up to 20%.