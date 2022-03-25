Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Review: Is the Blast Air Cleaner Actually Good?

Due to yearnings of our readers for in-depth and honest Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Reviews in the United States, we completely went out of our way to research and analyze this piece of information on Blast Air Cleaner which our team put together after hours and hours of indepth research and data collection and analysis.

Most people usually show great worry about being exposed to fleeting pollutants like smoke and burned gasses in the air outside the home. Which is okay, by the way! But it becomes apparently ridiculous when they don’t show similar concern over the airborne particles in the air inside the home, considering that the air inside can be 2 to 5 times more harmful than the air outdoors, according to research conducted by EPA (Environmental Protection Agency).

That’s to say that your home can be the real magnet attracting all sorts of airborne particles that are, undeniably, dangerous to your respiratory system. Some of these air particles and gases that make up what is referred to as Air Pollution can penetrate your lungs. This exposes you to common respiratory problems such as coughing, asthma, nausea, irregular heartbeat, sore throat, decreased lung function, and other respiratory illnesses.

Poor air quality in the home is a serial killer! You have to guard your household against it, because it can be a threat to your family’s health. So it’s important, really important, to keep things out of your home that may cause air pollution, but you cannot stop at just that. Have you heard of air purifiers? Installing one or two in your home can be really beneficial to purifying the air you breathe in your home

Air cleaners or purifiers are built to neutralize the threats posed by air pollutants and by other indoor activities.

How Do Air Cleaners Work (Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Reviews)

Air cleaners usually come with a filter, or several filters, and a fan that takes in and circulates air. As air moves through the filters, air particles and pollutants are captured and the neat air is thrown back out into the living room. Some air cleaners come with different types of filters. Some have filters made of paper, or fiberglass, and others are made of mesh. The filters are supposed to be regularly replaced to ensure high efficiency.

One of such air purifiers currently making waves in the market is the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner. This air purifier we call the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner, comes with a combination of advanced filtering, activated charcoal, and negative ion technology, and aims at reducing bad odors and dust from the air you breathe in your home. The air cleaner is built to clear out the air from dangerous pollutants, such as carcinogens, dust, bacteria and allergens.

In this Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner review, find out how the Blast Air Cleaner is currently making waves in the tech market and why. This review is set to honestly review this product by examining its features, how it works, its advantages and its disadvantages, while altogether answering the question of whether or not it’s actually good. Here we go!

What Is Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner (Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Reviews)

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is an air purifier built with a filter that works to suck in and circulate cleaner air in your home. As air moves through the filters, air particles and air contaminants are captured and clean air is gushed back out into space. Blast Auxiliary air cleaner cleanses the air from dirt and other airborne particles that may lead you to develop any respiratory illness, such as asthma, nausea, cough, and irregular breathing.

Verified Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Reviews affirmed that Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is quite innovative and built with simplicity and portability in mind. This air cleaner by the blast company was just recently launched in the market. That explains why you haven’t heard of it. But you might have come across it if you maintain a good online presence.

This Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner does just what its brand name suggests, which is to clean the air we breathe of any harmful particles and pollutants. Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Reviews Consumer Reports confirm that this Air Cleaner is very compact and portable which means that it can be moved from one place to another, from your workspace to your home. You can take it anywhere with you. Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner does not consume much electrical energy, which is a good one, because it will help you keep down your energy bills.

The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is available for purchase at discounted price (discount price may not apply subsequently), plus the company offers a good refund policy if you buy from the official product website. Don’t be in a haste! Read through this review first, since we’ll be telling you if it’s actually good enough to put your money to, or not. Why should I buy it? Why should I not purchase Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner? You’ll find out soon!

Does Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Really Work?

Here are some of the things you should note about the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner and how it works.

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner works so simple! It’s an easy-to-use technology. In fact, the official Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Reviews believe that even if users never made use of an air cleaner or any of such products before, using the Blast Auxiliary air cleaner can be a very simple task for them to perform. The air purifier does not work like some of those inflexible tech products where you need to employ the services of an expert electrical engineer to install the air cleaner for you.

This easy-to-use feature will not only save you extra efforts, but it will also save you from making extraneous expenses and wasting your leisure time looking for a good professional to employ and making arrangements. The Blast Auxiliary air cleaner neither needs a transport service or a tech expert to come and set it up for you. Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is more than simple and easy to use.

Here’s a quick guide to using your Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner. To start using your Air Cleaner, you may have to take it out of the box first. Right? I’m sure you need no direction to complete the first task.

Once you unveil the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner, you’ll notice that the Air Cleaner is not entirely disassembled, the way most products in the market are. Now, all you need to do is to set it on the right space/spot and adjust a few things and voila! Your Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is ready to clean and keep indoor air where it is kept. Only make sure to attach the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner to an electrical switch, which of course doesn’t require any expertise.

Also, be careful of where you place the air purifier. Ensure you place your Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner on a flat surface. Next, take out the wire and attach the power adapter into a small port on the AC. Use the plug to enter into the electrical outlet then turn it on and Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is ready for use.

Notable Features of the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner

Here are some of the remarkable qualities of the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner.

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is Lightweight and Portable: It can go with you to wherever you want it, from home to your workspace to just anywhere. In case of relocation, it won’t add much to the loads that you’ll carry. Its lightweight and portable design make it the perfect feature for wherever you want to breathe clean air, whether in your kitchen, restroom, bedroom, workspace or any other place.

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Comes with USB-C Powered: Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is USB-C powered. This means that you can use this product with your computer or laptop! All you simply need to do is to use any USB-C cable you have to power the device.

Top-notch Performance Filter: The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner comes with High Performance Filter which makes it possible for the purifier to remove up to 99.5% of dust and airborne particles from the air you breathe in your home. The filter is a high-end one, you don’t need to replace it occasionally to maintain high performance. Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner’s replaceable filter will last you up to six months, at most. You can replace the filter every 3-6 months in order to ensure its high functionality. Coming with this quality means that this product is just the right thing you need to keep the air you and your family breathe clean and refreshing.

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Comes with Mood Light: Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner has mood light which you can set and use in enhancing the decoration in any room. This amazing mood lighting quality offers you the cool room vibe you need to stay positive.

Easy To Use: Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner has just one button operation. It has already been mentioned that the Air Cleaner is in line with the DIY technologies in its simplicity and usage requirement. Being the ultimate in simplicity and ease of use, it can be activated by a simple push of a simple button. No technical skills required! No complex setup is required to get it working.

Clean Air in 360-degree: The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner has a Grid Design. The manufacturer emphasized that Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner’s grid design, with a grid pattern of vents on every side, provides users with clean air in 360° from the device.

Compact: The compact design means that it will fit well in any space. The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is a modern technology that comes in a compact and sleek design which can actually be a benefit, since it doesn’t struggle with you for space in the room. You’re just supposed to place it on a flat surface, maybe on a table, and allow it to do its work. Again, since the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is not a huge appliance that requires a lot of space in the room.

Provides Night Light: In case you have a problem with heavy lights in the night, having this product will give you just the right amount of night light to help you not to step over the cat on your way to the bathroom. The device reads the setting on its LED screen which also doubles as a night light, preventing your room from being pitch dark.

Swift Action: The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner works just in seconds. As soon as you turn on the appliance, it needs less than 30 seconds to blow out dirty air. Within a short time, you can expect to get rid of the clingy odor that has been proving hard to get rid of.

Strong Filtration and Activated Carbon Filter: The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner filters out particles as small as 0.3 micrometers, according to the manufacturer. And with the Activated Carbon filter quality, the gadget is able to get rid of unwanted odors to make your home smell fresh.

Benefits Of Using the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner

Here are some of the things for which you may want to bring out your money and buy Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner.

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Provides You with Fresh Breath: There’s nothing that’s as annoying as coming into your home and the air indoors tries to choke you. With the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner you can now say goodbye to musty-dusty smelling rooms. Bid farewell to air quality that makes you feel like you are going to gag.

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Uses Negative Ion Technology: What does the ION technology do?! The negative ion technology makes it possible for your Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner to give airborne particles a negative electrical charge, making them drop right out of the air you breathe. You may never know what dirty things that could be lingering in the air you breathe. But with the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner, all the nasty particles that pose as threats to your health are cleansed from the air, using the advanced ionization technology coupled with the activated charcoal filter.

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is Easy to Use: No need to worry that the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner may get to your mail all disassembled and stuff, because it actually comes entirely assembled and you just have to follow a few simple steps given in your user instructions manual to get the cleaner working. Once it’s connected, using the included USB-C cable, to the electrical outlet on your computer or any other USB-C enabled electrical outlet, it is ready for use.

It’s Cost-effective: The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is very affordable. It is a budget-friendly device, if you compare it to any other air purifier out there. Also, the company is currently running a 50% purchase discount, that means it can help you save some bucks, not only on purchase but also on installation since it’s something you can do by yourself.

Noise Quite: With the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner, tranquility is yours. You can choose to have it placed right beside you and you’ll completely forget that it’s close to you, allowing you to do whatever you’re doing in peace. The company stated that The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner only creates 18db of noise. 18db of noise means that it’s less than half the volume of a light rain, and about two-thirds the volume of a whisper! The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner won’t bother you while trying to work, sleep, watch a movie, or even while you’re reading.

Lightweight Design: This is one unique and very remarkable quality this product has. The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is about the size of a cup of coffee, it’s very small and lightweight enough to take anywhere with you. You can easily transport it from one room to another, as the weight is not too much. So, if you have separate rooms for sleeping, working, or studying, you don’t have to buy a separate unit for each room.

Easy Maintenance: In the case of wall-mounted air cleaners, you will definitely need the help of an electrical engineer or technician for installation and uninstallation. Then you need the help of a tech professional for its frequent cleaning and maintenance also. However, Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner can be cleaned at home without any complications. You just have to wipe off dust from its parts once in a while.

USB-C Enabled: Charges over any standard Type C – USB A connection. Of course, the cable is included in the package you receive after you place your order.

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Is Risk-free: Using the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner comes with zero risk. Plus, if you are not satisfied with the product, the company is currently offering you a 30-day money-back guarantee. All you have to do is contact the customer support, send your package back and get a full refund, no questions whatsoever.

Pros (Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Reviews)

High Performance Filter

Small size and easy to move around

Easy to use; no technical expertise required for device’s installation

Simple maintenance required, with no extra cost

Provides respiratory benefits for your health

Noise quiet, and no vibrations too

Has negative ION technology

Very affordable and cost-effective maintenance

Cons (Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Reviews)

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is only available for purchase online and only on the official website

Shipping fees may apply

Not available at physical stores

Limited stock

Where To Buy Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner In The United States?

To buy the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner proceed to the website getblastauxiliary.com to place your order. And if you still have any iota of doubt, then we recommend that you buy a single unit of Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner and see how it performs. However, it would be more economic wise if you are to purchase the bigger deals, since the bigger the package the higher your discount. You can use the opportunity to show love to your family or friends, by gifting them Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner.

It may be to your benefit that Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is only sold on the manufacturer’s official website, or not. But whatever you do, make sure to avoid buying Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner from third-party retailers as what they are offering might be a Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner scam. Avoid being scammed or sold a fake product by purchasing only on the company’s website.

How Much Does Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Cost?

The package you’re buying determines the price. The company has four different packages you can choose from:

You can buy a single unit of Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner which is sold at $69.99

You can also choose to go for the two units of Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner which is sold at $139.99

The best deal may be to get the three units of Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner for $156.99

And last but not the least, you can buy the package of four units of Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner which is priced at $191.99

What Are Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Refund Policy?

The company offers a really favorable refund policy for customers. They offer you a 30-Day money-back guarantee for each purchase made. This makes the purchase of the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner risk-free. No hassles! You can always return it if it doesn’t do what it promises to do. But you won’t get this guarantee if you purchase the product on sites or stores other than the company’s official website.

The refund policy makes it very safe for you to invest in the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner as you have the option to return it if it doesn’t do the job it promised. This indicates that the manufacturer cares about the investment of its customers and is confident about the functionality of this gadget.

So, if the product doesn’t serve your needs and you want to return the product, you will have to get in touch with the customer support team first. On approval of your request, you will be given an address where you are supposed to return the appliance. After this, the amount that you have paid for your purchased units will be returned to you. Just know that any shipping charges are not refundable. In fact, for returning your Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner, a small shipping fee will be applicable. You also have the option to opt for a replacement of your device rather than going for a refund, too.

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Reviews Consumer Reports

For Tyler K. who’s from Pine Bluff, AR , Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner worths every penny:

“My wife deals in antique books, which is great – but unfortunately, it makes our home smell like a used bookstore. I plugged in the Blast Auxiliary unit, not expecting much, but I was totally blown away! It got rid of that musty, old book smell after running it for just a few hours. Worth every penny!”

Jocelyn D from Clearfield, PA said:

“I used to wake up multiple times during the night, always coughing. I always assumed something was just wrong with me, but after running the Blast Auxiliary unit for a few days, my coughing completely stopped! I can’t tell you what it’s like to finally get a great night of sleep again! All I can say is, get yourself a Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner while you can – I’d happily pay double the price if I had to replace mine.”

Mischa F. From Douglas, WY said it has changed his life:

“I used to get red, itchy eyes and congested sinuses all the time, but the Blast Air Cleaner put an end to all that. I LOVE this thing, it’s changed my life completely and can’t wait to tell my sisters about it. My whole family suffers from allergy problems.”

Here’s what Heather R. from Alice Springs, AU has to say about Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner:

“I just place this thing in a room before I go out, and when I come back home, I can’t believe how fresh and clean my room smells! Activated charcoal is the best at removing stubborn odors, and it sure works in this unit. It feels like an invisible hand yanked all of the stink right out of the room!”

FAQs (Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Reviews)

What size of room can I clean the air in with the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner?

5 to 10 square meters! The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner will purify the air in rooms between the range of 5 and 10 square meters.

When Can I replace the filter?

Each filter lasts three months with standard usage. You can get additional filters from the company’s website.

How Does Negative ion Technology Work?

The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner releases thousands of negatively charged ions all through the air. Though completely harmless to humans, they latch onto positively charged airborne particles, weighing them down. From there, they just fall right out of the air and out of your breathing zone!

What Colour Is The Nightlight?

You can choose between red, green, blue, yellow, magenta, fuchsia, and orange.

Does the fan feature different speed settings?

The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner features an automatic fan speed setting, but if you wish to set the speed manually, you can choose from Low, Medium, and High fan speeds.

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner Reviews Conclusion

Now, we’ll finish this review by answering the question, Is Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner actually good? Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is innovative, and its high performance filter works to make the air you breathe fresher and cleaner. If it’s to sanctify the air in your home that you need, it’s really good. And if you think about it, you have nothing to lose!