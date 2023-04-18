BitWest Group Review – Low-cost Online Trading 

FAST FACTS

Account Minimum: $0

Fees: $0 for stocks and ETFs, $1 per contract options fees

Our Take

BitWest Group is one of the best online brokerages for lower costs. Apart from its zero commissions on stock and ETF trading, the broker has lifted several typical transaction and trading fees. BitWest Group also boasts an impressive selection of tradeable securities and innovative trading technology to give its clients a more fulfilling experience. It generally has unique offerings for all types of investors, but accessibility to some international markets is limited on BitWest Group.

Why We Choose BitWest Group

Lower fees and spreads

BitWest Group is committed to making online investing accessible to all, and it has continually revised its pricing policy to achieve that. The broker has zero account minimums and a no-commissions policy for stock and ETF trades. Besides, BitWest Group permits free domestic wires and trade confirmations. Their clients are also not subjected to inactivity, account closure, or transfer fees.

Extensive selection of tradeable securities

BitWest Group treats its clients to a vast selection of investment products across various domestic and international markets. It allows you to trade stocks, bonds, forex, crypto, commodities, and other assets from a single integrated account.

Great customer support

BitWest Group provides highly reliable customer support services that clients can access for free, even outside official trading hours. They have well-trained and friendly agents you can easily engage with through phone, email, and live chats.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Cons

Limited accessibility to some regional markets

BitWest Group Potential Constraints

BitWest Group accepts traders and investors from several countries and territories, but services still need to be made available in some regions. So, check whether the broker supports your state or country before signing up.

BitWest Group Overview

Account Minimum $0 Available Products Stocks, Forex, Bonds, Mutual Funds, Crypto, Options, ETFs, Commodities Account Costs Free domestic wires, trade confirmations

Zero inactivity fees

No account closure/ transfer fees Trading and Transaction Fees $0 for stocks and ETFs

$1 per contract options fee Trading Platforms Web and Mobile App Education and Data Videos, articles, infographics and webinars Customer Support Options Phone, email and chat

Who Is BitWest Group Best For?

BitWest Group’s lower fees, extensive selection of tradeable securities, superior trade execution, and excellent customer support primarily make it best suited to beginners and casual investors. However, professional traders can also take advantage of those perks to diversify and maximize their returns.

Trading Platforms

BitWest Group offers two trading platforms; a web-based version and a mobile app. Both platforms are designed with almost similar features and functionalities to streamline the overall experience for traders. Clients also have access to the same securities and markets across all the platforms, enabling you to use both versions simultaneously.

Account Amenities

Traders have access to a wide range of tools and amenities on BitWest Group for proper selection, analysis, execution, and monitoring of trades. The platforms integrate a smart order routing technology that spreads trades across multiple market centers and executes each leg at the most low-cost market. That also facilitates the best price execution.

Other account amenities you can access on BitWest Group.com and Mobile App include charts, trading idea generators, alerts, calculators, multi-leg options, evaluators, screeners, one-click trading, news, and research.

Product Offerings

BitWest Group provides a broader selection of securities and assets under the following categories.

Stocks

Forex

Bonds

Mutual Funds

Cryptocurrencies

ETFs

Options

Commodities

BitWest Group Pricing and Costs

BitWest Group emphasizes low-cost online trading, with some of the most subsidized fees and spreads in the industry. Here’s a snapshot of its pricing and costs.

$0 account minimum

$0 fees for stock and ETF trades

$1 per contract options fee

Free domestic wire transfers, trade confirmations, paper statements

No fees for account inactivity, transfer/ closure

Other transactions, especially international orders, are often subject to various fees, so check the fee structure before placing any orders. Overall, BitWest Group fees and spreads are well below the industry average.

The Bottom Line

BitWest Group is an excellent pick for traders and investors who need access to a wide range of tradeable securities and assets with lower fees and margin interest rates. BitWest Group also offers outstanding customer support for a seamless trading experience. Nonetheless, re-evaluate your strategies and risk tolerance before venturing into online trading. Also, contact this broker for more information.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.