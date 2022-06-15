When it comes to cryptocurrency gambling, there are few bigger names than BitStarz. This casino was not the first crypto site to open its virtual doors, but it’s definitely one of the OGs of the BTC gambling sector.

In this BitStarz Casino review, we’ll take a deep dive into the site’s many features and discuss what makes it unique. There are pros, there are cons, and there’s a lot to get through, so let’s get started!

>> Play Now at Bitstarz Casino

Here’s what you can expect as a BitStarz Casino Member:

Welcome Package Bonus : Get a 100% deposit match (up to 5 BTC) and 180 Free Spins when you deposit with just 0.60 mBTC or more.

VIP Welcome Bonus : Are you a high roller? If so, click this link to get a return of 125% on your deposit, with a minimum deposit of 0.15 BTC.

Slot Tournaments : Play real money slot tournaments multiple times a week.

Table Game Tournaments : Join the best Live Casino and virtual table game leaderboard promotions around.

50% Monday Reload : Scoop a 50% return on the deposits that you make every Monday.

Wednesday Free Spins: Every Wednesday there are bundles of Free Spins waiting for you!

Pros

Massive Welcome Package Bonus

VIP Welcome Bonus

Access to the Best Loyalty Offers

Slots and Table Game Leaderboard Offers

More Than 3,500 Games

Live Chat Support

Cons

Lots of Country Restrictions

About

BitStarz first launched in 2014. It was a good five years after the launch of Bitcoin, but at the time, high-quality BTC casinos were rare and BitStarz set out to be a pioneer very early on.

One of the things that helped to set BitStarz Casino apart from the crowd was that it offered traditional currencies right alongside its crypto offering. This gave uncertain players the confidence they needed to sign up and play, and it no doubt went a long way to making the BTC gambling industry what it is today.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, though. Just because BitStarz was one of the first and the most important doesn’t mean that it’s the best.

If you’re ready to jump right in, click here to sign up for a BitStarz account and get the latest Welcome Bonus. If you want to learn a little more about this site’s features, keep reading this BitStarz review.

What types of bonuses Bitstarz Offers?

There are two Welcome Bonuses available at BitStarz. The one that appeals to you the most will depend on how much you’re going to deposit and how many deposits you’re going to make.

The first bonus is the Standard Welcome Package. In our opinion, it’s the best one.

This bonus offers a bonus of up to 5 BTC, along with a massive 180 Free Spins.

The bonus is spread across four deposits:

First Deposit = 100% Match up to 1 BTC with 180 Spins

Second Deposit = 50% Match up to 1 BTC

Third Deposit = 50% Match up to 2 BTC

Fourth Deposit = 100% Match up to 1 BTC

You only need to deposit 0.20 mBTC or more to qualify for the deposit bonus, but if you want those 180 Free Spins, you must deposit at least 0.60 mBTC.

The first batch of 20 spins will land in your account within 24 hours. The other spins will arrive sporadically over your first few days with the site.

You can grab the Welcome Bonus here and start your journey with BitStarz Casino.

>> Grab Bitstarz Bonus Here

Alternatively, BitStarz has a VIP Welcome Bonus, which essentially serves as the high roller option.

This bonus requires a minimum deposit of 0.15 BTC and offers a 125% match capped at 1 BTC. You will also get 100 Free Spins instantly and the wagering requirements are fixed at 40x.

The VIP bonus might not seem as appealing, as it’s capped at the same amount as the first deposit on the standard bonus and there are fewer spins.

But the additional 25% match makes all the difference and ensures this is the better bonus for players depositing more than 0.15 BTC but less than 1 BTC.

If that sounds like you, collect the VIP Welcome Bonus here

If not, stick with the Standard Welcome Bonus as you’ll likely get more out of it.

How to Get the BitStarz Casino Bonus

Ready to sign up for a BitStarz Casino account and get your hands on the Welcome Package Bonus or VIP Bonus?

Here’s what you need to do.

1. Click the Link and Find Your Bonus

First things first, click this link to visit BitStarz Casino. If you are not from a restricted country, you will be directed to the latest BitStarz promotions.

Find the bonus that works best for you, opting for either the VIP Offer or the Standard Welcome Package.

2. Add and Verify Your Details

The site will ask for some basic information about you, including your name, address, and email address. Make sure you enter all of this correctly as it will be used to verify your account and could also be used to verify your identity at a later date.

Once you have confirmed your information, you just need to wait for the verification email to arrive and then click the link in the email.

After being directed to the site, you will be asked some basic questions that the site will use to personalize your experience. Although it’s tempting to skip these and get straight into the action, we recommend answering them. It should only take a few seconds and could greatly improve your experience.

Now that you have signed up and are ready to go, it’s time to add some funds to your account. If you’re trying to collect one of the bonuses, make sure you deposit enough to qualify.

You will need to make a deposit of at least 0.60 mBTC to get the Standard Welcome Package Bonus (with the 180 Spins) and at least 0.15 BTC for the VIP Bonus.

Once you add funds to your account, you’re ready to go and can start playing your favorite slots, table games, and Live Casino games.

Everything starts with the Welcome Bonus, but at BitStarz Casino, that’s not where things end. As you would expect, the Welcome Bonus is the biggest offer you will encounter on this casino, but it’s definitely not downhill from there and there are many more bonuses and promotions to collect.

Our personal favorites are the “Slot Wars” and “Table Wars”, which are the BitStarz Casino version of slot tournaments and table game tournaments.

These run every single week and there are huge sums of cash up for grabs. At the time of writing, for instance, there are weekly table game tournaments with €10,000 in the prize pool and slot tournaments offer €5,000 and 5,000 Free Spins.

All of the prizes that you win playing these tournaments are released as cash, but the Free Spins come with a wagering requirement of 40x. If you’re not playing in EUR, don’t worry, as you’ll earn the equivalent prize money in your chosen currency.

BitStarz also has a weekly Welcome Freeroll. The prize money isn’t as high, but you can still claim a share of €1,000, with €200 going to the winner.

Leaderboard promotions aside, BitStarz players can participate in 50% Reload Bonuses every Monday and Free Spin offers every Wednesday. There is always something happening here and that’s one of the reasons BitStarz Casino’s popularity has endured for so long.

Keep an eye on the Promotions page to learn about these offers as soon as they appear and to make sure you don’t miss out.

The VIP Starz Club is the BitStarz VIP Loyalty Program. It’s billed as “The Most Exclusive VIP Program Ever”, and while we wouldn’t quite go that far, it’s certainly a big program that offers a lot of rewards.

As a member of the VIP Starz Club, you’ll get your very own Dedicated VIP Manager, as well as access to better bonuses, faster cashout, a customized bonus plan, and more. You will also be given access to the latest games as soon as they are released, which means you can play them before any other BitStarz player.

Of course, it’s a VIP Program and not a Loyalty Program, so it’s not open to everyone and you will only be granted access if you are depositing and wagering large sums. But that’s not actually a bad thing, as it means those rewards will be more generous when they eventually arrive.

Wagering Requirements at BitStarz

Wagering requirements are usually fixed at 40x on BitStarz, which is not the lowest we have seen but is still good compared to other sites. It seems to have become commonplace to fix the requirement at 35x for both the bonus and the deposit, equating to a total of 70x.

A wagering requirement of 40x is very reasonable and means that a bonus of €1,000 must be wagered to a total of €40,000. Those terms need to be met within 7 days, and slots count 100% toward those wagers.=

There are some exceptions, though, and there are also lower contribution amounts for many table games and Live Casino games, so be sure to check the terms and conditions before making your wagers.

Software

BitStarz has been around for a long time and it has been steadily improving its software and navigation in that time. The changes have been subtle but noticeable, and BitStarz Casino has gotten quicker, slicker, and much easier to use. It also looks a lot better.

It’s easy for online casinos to become overly cluttered these days as they have a lot of promotions, games, and other features to showcase.

It can make for a messy experience and while you get used to it eventually, it’s overwhelming as a new player. BitStarz Casino doesn’t have any of those issues and has managed to strike a good balance between offering a lot of features and not overwhelming or confusing its players.

All of the games on BitStarz have high RTPs and are produced by many of the industry’s best-loved creators, including Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Booming Games, Microgaming, and BetSoft Gaming, to name just a few.

See this software for yourself by signing up for a BitStarz Casino account.

Games

BitStarz is definitely not short of games, as there are over 3,500 available here. These games include a couple of thousand slots, including games like Book of Dead, Sweet Bonanza, and more. There are dozens of progressive jackpot slots, bonus slots, video poker games, scratch cards, and an expansive selection of table games and Live Casino games.

It’s everything you love and more.

All games are well-represented and they are also nicely ordered using categories and filters. Among all of the usual categories, you’ll also find some unique ones make things a little more interesting:

Trending

Hot Games

Cold Games

Provably Fair Games

We also like the inclusion of an entire category for “Book Of Games”. It’s not a big category, but it’s one that covers some of the most popular slots out there, so it’ll likely go down well with players.

Payment Options

BitStarz is not just one of the best Bitcoin casinos, it’s also one of the best Ethereum casinos and leads the way with other cryptocurrencies, as well.

Players can choose from methods like Dogecoin, Litecoin, Skrill, Neteller, Visa, Mastercard, and more.

Whatever method you use, all withdrawals are processed quickly on BitStarz and you should get your funds within a day or two. The payment process is very quick and seamless, just as it should be.

As always, you may need to verify your details before you can withdraw any funds. This isn’t always the case, but it’s best to get this process out of the way just in case the request arrives. The verification process usually takes no more than a couple of days and you can do this while you have funds in your account and are making regular wagers.

We recommend verifying your account as soon as you get started with BitStarz and decide that you’re going to stick around for the long haul. That way, you can avoid any issues and frustrations down the line.

Limits and Everything Else

Betting limits can let many great online casinos down. They have the Welcome Bonuses and Loyalty Programs that appeal to high rollers and then they go and blow everything by adding a €10,000 monthly withdrawal limit.

BitStarz doesn’t make that mistake. There are limits, but they are huge, with a withdrawal cap of 10 BTC. The price of BTC is very fluctuating, but at some points in the recent past that has equated to over half a million dollars. It’s a staggering sum of money and it’s one of the highest withdrawal limits you will see

The minimum deposit is also very low and accessible, as it’s fixed at just 0.0001 BTC.

You will face low withdrawal limits if you don’t use Bitcoin, and these are similar to the disappointing ones listed on other sites, but if you stick with BTC, you can avoid them.

BitStarz has a dedicated FAQ page that answers a host of commonly asked questions. Many FAQs are useless and only cover the basics, but that’s not the case here.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in the FAQ page, you can email them at Support@BitStarz.com, instead. It usually takes no more than 24 hours to get a response through this method.

Alternatively, you can use the Live Chat feature if you need an urgent reply. The Live Chat team members are very professional and helpful and you can typically get an answer within a couple of minutes.

BitStarz Casino Reviews

It’s rare to find more positive reviews than negative reviews for online casinos. Most players who have positive experiences just keep playing and don’t report their experiences. The ones who leave reviews are usually the ones who have something to complain about or rant about. The want to warn other customers/players and get back at the site, and so they let it all out.

When it comes to online casinos, you’ll often see lots of negative reviews from players who are angry because they have lost, players who are angry because a site doesn’t work as well as it should, and players who have misunderstood the bonus terms and lost out.

Surprisingly, BitStarz Casino is the exception to this rule and that tells you all that you need to know about the site’s dedication to its customers.

At the time of writing, there are more than 1,050 reviews on Trustpilot, and the average score of these is 4.3/5, with 72% of them being positive. That might not sound like much, and if we were dealing with a retailer or service provider, it wouldn’t be great, but for an online casino it’s nearly perfect and it’s one of the best scores that you will see.

Players are praising BitStarz Casino for its games, promotions, and customer support, as well as the general functionality of the website. Most of these reviews are verified and many have been left by reviewers who have left other reviews, so there are no doubts that they are genuine.

The icing on the cake is that the BitStarz customer support team has responded to nearly half of all negative reviews, as well as nearly all negative reviews that actually need a response. It’s impeccable customer service from BitStarz Casino.

Other online casinos can learn a lot from these guys.

Summary: BitStarz Casino Review

As you can tell from this BitStarz review, we really like this casino and consider it to be one of the best Bitcoin casinos on the web. There are some minor issues, and the site is far from perfect, but it’s as close to perfection as you’re going to get.

The Welcome Bonus is huge, there are lots of games and loyalty offers, and it’s nice to see a selection of crypto and non-crypto payment options. It’s a site that all crypto players should consider and one that will also appeal to players who gamble with web wallets and debit cards.

Sign up now to grab a piece of the BitStarz Welcome Bonus.

FAQs

Is BitStarz A Licensed Online Casino?

BitStarz is 100% licensed and regulated. It operates under the authority of the government of Curacao. This license is provided to the casino’s owner and operator and allows it to offer legal gambling services in dozens of countries around the world.

When Was BitStarz Launched?

BitStarz launched back in 2014 and has been going strong ever since. One of the things we like about this site is that it has continued to improve and upgrade since then and hasn’t simply rested on its laurels. The industry has changed a lot in that time and BitStarz has moved with those changes.

Who Owns BitStarz?

Dama N.V. is the owner of BitStarz. Dama N.V. is a major iGaming brand and one of the biggest players in the crypto gambling sector. It owns many sportsbooks and online casinos, the bulk of which accept cryptocurrencies.

Do I Need To Use Cryptocurrencies To Play BitStarz?

You don’t need to use cryptocurrencies to sign up or make a deposit. BitStarz is a crypto-first site and this is how you get the biggest bonuses, but it also accepts traditional payment methods. The Welcome Bonus might not be as substantial, but it means you can access the BitStarz website even if you’re not a big crypto user.

What Currencies Are Accepted On BitStarz?

You can use a number of different currencies on BitStarz, including EUR, BTC, AUD, USD, NOK, CAD, PLN, RUB, NZD, JPY, DOGE, LTC, BCH, ETH, and BRL. You can use a variety of payment methods to get funds into your account, including Skrill and Neteller.

You can’t use PayPal here, but you can find alternative options on our guide to the best PayPal online casinos.

Can I Play BitStarz Casino On Mobile?

You can access BitStarz on mobile and desktop platforms, with support for most browsers and operating systems. Unlike many other modern crypto casinos, BitStarz doesn’t focus its efforts entirely on one of these platforms and both desktop and mobile options look fantastic.

Is BitStarz the Best Bitcoin Casino?

Many players certainly seem to think so, but it’s all a matter of opinion. Whether you think it’s number 1 or not, you can’t deny that BitStarz Casino is one of the biggest and the most influential Bitcoin casinos in the world. It has been around for a long time, has initiated several industry firsts, and has a huge memberbase.

As noted in our BitStarz review, BitStarz is what many people think of when they hear “Bitcoin casino”, and that should tell you everything that you need to know.

What is the Wagering Requirement on BitStarz?

The wagering requirement differs depending on the bonus, but the average wagering requirement is 40x, which means that a payment of €1,000 will require a total wager of €40,000. We recommend checking the terms and conditions before you collect a bonus, just to double check what the wagering requirement is and to make sure you don’t miss out.

Where is BitStarz Restricted?

BitStarz operates on a Curacao license, which is one of the licenses with the widest reach. But it doesn’t grant the site access to all countries and there are a few notable exceptions.

For instance, BitStarz is not available to players in the United Kingdom, as it doesn’t own a license from the Gambling Commission of Great Britain. These licenses are very difficult to acquire and are close to impossible for Bitcoin gambling sites due to strict Know Your Customer (KYC) laws.

BitStarz is also not available in Sweden, which also has very strict laws. The easiest way to discover whether BitStarz Casino is available in your country is to visit the BitStarz website. If you’re allowed, it will let you access and sign up. If not, it will block you from even seeing the homepage and present you with an “Access Forbidden” page.

Give Bitstarz a try and Get Great Bonuses Offers Today!