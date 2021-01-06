Bitcoin vs Ethereum 2021, race to mass adoption

If cryptocurrency goes mainstream, then you will be among the last early-adopters as long as you get in now. Grab your popcorn because when Bitcoin & Ethereum take the stage in 2021 for mass adoption, and you need to be ready.

No longer do we have to hope and pray for cryptocurrency’s survival. It’s going to make it.

The money is pouring in from institutions everywhere and no longer are the old guys on Wall Street scared of Bitcoin. Now, we have to wonder how far crypto can get on the next bull run.

Bitcoin & Ethereum eyes World Leading Market Cap

We’re gonna focus on the two behemoths at the top of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin and Ethereum. It’s their time right now. There’s so much going on right now with both of these projects that it is hard to keep up, but we’re gonna do our best.

First, let’s start with the markets before we jump into the meat of today’s article, where we look at Bitcoin and Ethereum and what they’re capable of. Right now, the overall market cap is coming in at $492.2 billion for Bitcoin and $81 billion for ethereum. Bitcoin dominance has stayed pretty consistent for the last couple of weeks. According to CoinGecko, it’s coming in at 69.2%.

Now, coming up in a few days, we’re gonna be taking a deep dive into Bitcoin dominance and its relation to altcoin prices for the next bull run. We already had one mini alt season and now, interest has certainly dried down some. So, when can we expect ‘Top 5 Altcoins’ every week and ‘Moonshots of the Week’ on Friday again?

Well, make sure you come back in a few days as we will be showing you exactly what you can expect over the next couple of months with altcoins.

Bitcoin at the moment, though, is coming in at $31,353.30.

But the question is, will we see a $35k for Bitcoin as we get towards the new year and progressive Bull run by end of next month, will we see the massive highs Bitcoin gives us? I tend to think the answer is yes.

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2021

Bitcoin price prediction for 2021 is expected to push towards $35,000 around late January and 100K by late 2021. Maybe even higher. I do believe that we will be breaking all-time highs within the next 14 Days. All I want to say is that the new year is definitely going to be crazy.

Instead of watching the Big Apple drop, we may be watching the big orange moon. That was so cheesy!

Bitcoin Top Headlines in 2021

Bitcoin is getting a lot of press from a lot of important companies and a lot of important sources. Here are just a few of the 2020 headlines that we’ve seen:

Multi-billion dollar asset fund Stone Ridge purchases $115M of Bitcoin

Fidelity makes it clear: Bitcoin volatility is worth the risk for institutions

Publicly traded companies own 601,000 Bitcoins, gain $500 million

JPMorgan calls Square ’s $50 million Bitcoin investment ‘strong vote of confidence’ for the cryptocurrency.

Just a few years ago, these were the people saying crypto would not survive.

Ethereum Fundamentals start to Kick in

Just the fact that people are talking about moons again is making me feel good. But back on Earth, there is also a lot to like about the fundamentals of Ethereum. Even though the air has been sucked out of the decentralized finance bubble at least for a bit, the need for Ether has not subsided. While interest in investing in DeFi projects has taken a hit, Uniswap and other Crypto Exchanges like BuyUcoin still remain insanely popular.

But things are starting to shape up as a fierce battle right now between Bitcoin and Ethereum and both are aiming for 10X in the coming weeks since December 2018.

Will Ethereum Pass Bitcoin in 2021?

Like, yeah, Ethereum has little chance of passing Bitcoin. I understand that. But the chance is not zero. However, Ethereum does not have to pass Bitcoin to be successful.

Bitcoin as the Internet of Money

You see, in the early 2010s, Andreas Antonopoulos coined the term “Internet of Money.”

He wrote one of the most popular Bitcoin books with the same name, and it breaks down Bitcoin better than any other book I’ve ever read. But now, alongside the internet of money virtual tower Bitcoin is erecting, a tower across town is coming out on the horizon.

Ethereum as the Internet of Value

This one, led by Ethereum, is going to become known as the “Internet of Value.”

Now, at the first glance, they may seem like the same thing. Money and value are probably distant synonyms, if not closer, but in this case, they are different representations.

While Bitcoin may never become the digital currency it was made to be, it is certainly turning money on its head. If we’re honest here, all blockchain innovation is ultimately due to Bitcoin’s early success. That means in a roundabout way, and when we do move to a digital currency, be it a crypto or central bank, digital currency, Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, played as big of a role as anyone in the world economic system.

Bitcoin as a Store of Value and Digital Gold

Bitcoin is setting the standard of what a store of value it is. It has become known by many, including myself, like digital gold, and it is better to buy bitcoin than physical gold for a myriad of reasons.

Eventually, gold itself will probably be tokenized, sooner rather than later, most likely.

Bitcoin checks off all the boxes to be a sound currency and store value, but when it comes to fulfilling the need as the digital currency and electronic payment system, it just isn’t fast enough and it can’t scale quickly.

And this is where Ethereum comes in as the ‘Internet of Value.’ To this point, we’ve been restricted on the internet, walls separating our money and credit cards from our online experience, walls separating us from our own data and privacy, walls separating us from being able to invest directly into stocks or even buy gold directly.

But with Ethereum’s rise, this will eventually be no more.

Ethereum opens gates for new Business Models to emerge

The internet is ruled by innovation-stifling monopolies that have stopped us from having an internet-of-value. Organizations built on top of the current internet network have almost no other option than to become for-profit corporations, with code that’s proprietary and closed to the public. But when the network itself is designed to transfer value, it enables different business models to emerge.

In this new frontier, users retain control of their funds and their personal information. They roam freely without bowing to any king.

The value that is, money, assets, securities, the property is as native to internet apps as cat videos.

And it’s already happening. We are talking about a fundamental shift to the internet. And personally, I believe this goes beyond just crypto and the internet. The next boom we are gonna see in the world is the digitalization boom, where everything goes virtual and is connected via the internet through smart devices.

Sometimes, innovation breeds more innovation in order to keep up. When Uniswap launched, no one imagined where it would take us, not even Uniswap themselves.

But with the ease of use of Uniswap, there’s definitely been a downside. Centralized crypto exchanges allowed us to set orders, buy and sell cryptocurrency based on certain price levels in automated trading, and that just hasn’t been possible so far with DEXs.

Cryptocurrency is but one part of this digitalization and tokenization that is coming. If Ethereum does drive this boom, then it will far exceed even its creators’ expectations, or maybe yours for your portfolio. Let me know down below in the comments if you think Ethereum can take over the digital world.