Bitcoin trading – A complete guide!

With increasing competition in the market, it has become tough for people to earn money. Internet has provided some fantastic income sources and one of them is bitcoin. Bitcoin is a digital currency with a massive market value. You can trade bitcoins over the Internet and use the price fluctuations to earn a considerable number of profits. There are several bitcoin trading platforms such as BitBolt that you can use. If you are a beginner, you must read the following tips before starting your journey with bitcoin trading.

Trade with motive

Bitcoin trading is quite complex as there are several important aspects you need to keep in mind. If you want to become a successful bitcoin trader you need to have a clear aim and objective before entering into the world of bitcoin trading. There are different types of bitcoin trading strategies and no matter which strategy you are following you need to have a clear motive. Before you start a trade, you must have clear objective that you want to achieve. Wins and losses are part of bitcoin trading so it is not mandatory that you will achieve your motive but having one is important.

The bitcoin market is full of experts who have great knowledge about the market. These experts are always ready to use the beginners for making profits so if you don’t stay well prepared you may face big losses. Having a clear motive will help you be on the safe side and stay on the right track. It will minimise the risk and help you earn maximum profits.

Handle FOMO

Bitcoin market is highly volatile and if you want to become a successful bitcoin trader you need to have a clam and stable mind. The rapid price fluctuations in bitcoin brings several fears out of the traders which makes them take wrong decisions in panic. One of the most common fear faced by novice bitcoin traders is the fear of missing out. When the price suddenly increases, beginner traders get greedy and wait for the price increase more so that they can grab maximum profits. It kicks back most of the times as the price suddenly drops.

So, you must be able to handle FOMO properly. You should not let your fears and emotions affect your decision as it will make you sell or buy in panic. You must keep your mind calm and make trading decision based on analysis, research and statistics.

Profit targets and stop losses

One of the most common issues faced by people while bitcoin trading is that they are unable to decide when to sell and buy bitcoins. If you are facing the same issues you must use stop losses and set profit targets. Stop loss is the lowest price at which you are willing to sell your investment. When the price will reach that point, your investment will automatically be sold. It helps you to minimize the losses and sell as soon as the price starts declining.

On the other hand, with profit targets you set the minimum amount of profit you want to earn on your investment. Usually, when the price increases traders get greedy and wait for it to increase more. With profit targets, you can set a trigger price and when the bitcoin’s price will reach that point, your investment will be sold automatically, helping you earn some profits.

Use leverage carefully

Bitcoin trading is a huge investment which is the major reason that most people are unable to it. If you interested in it but don’t have enough money, several bitcoin trading platforms offer leverage to the traders. Leverage means you can borrow funds from the platform and use that for trading purposes. If you don’t have sufficient funds, you can use leverage trading for buying and selling bitcoins and earn a considerable amount of profits.

It seems to be a great idea as you need not make any investment but it is full of risk. You must be careful while using leverage for trading as if the things go wrong you may face considerable losses. So, to minimize the risk you must maintain a proper balance between rewards and risks. It is a bit difficult but if you practice you can easily gain expertise in it.