Bitcoin Cash Casinos: Top BCH Gambling Sites to Try in 2022

Bitcoin Cash casinos are a new and exciting way to gamble online. We’ve all heard of Bitcoin, the digital currency famous for its innovative technology and principles. But what about Bitcoin Cash? Thanks to its low fees and fast transaction times, this lesser-known cryptocurrency is starting to make waves in the gambling world.

If you’re looking for a new way to gamble, or you want to learn more about this up-and-coming currency, then keep reading – we’ll explore the top 10 Bitcoin Cash casinos and why gambling with BCH adds an “extra” to your online gaming experience.

Best Bitcoin Cash Casinos: Quick Look

Site Signup Bonus Editor’s Notes Score 🥇 BitStarz 100% up to 20 BCH + 180 FS BitStarz has earned its stripes as a top-notch crypto casino with crypto and fiat alternatives available to process site-related transactions. 98% 🥈 7Bit Casino 100% up to $100 or 1.5 BTC + 100 FS For those in search of an exciting gambling experience, 7Bit Casino provides a fun-filled adventure with tons of games to boot. 97% 🥉 mBit Casino 100% up to 1 BTC + 300 FS Despite its crypto-only stance, mBit sets the pioneer ball rolling with extensive gambling titles and generous incentives for new and existing players. 95% Cloudbet 100% up to 5 BCH (applies to other cryptocurrencies) Offering ease and convenience from the get-go, Cloudbet has made a mark in the crypto gambling market with a varied sportsbook and casino segment. 93% Red Dog Casino 225% bonus (extra 20% on BTC and Neosurf deposits) While the dog-themed mascot might seem welcoming, Red Dog guarantees a memorable gambling adventure with rewarding promotional offers. 93% Ignition Casino Crypto: 300% up to $3,000 Fiat: 200% up to $2,000 Ignition shows experience beyond its years, ensuring players are well-catered to, from gaming to seamless transactions. 92% Slots Empire 245% + 55 FS on Caesar’s Empire Slots Empire requires digging deep to uncover its charm. Regardless, it fields a decent listing of provably fair games alongside 24/7 customer support to resolve issues. 91% Café Casino BTC: 350% up to $2,500 Fiat: 250% up to $1,500 With over 250 games available to get your gambling aspirations up and running, Cafe Casino has made its mark with unique bonuses for crypto and fiat depositors 90% Bovada BTC: 125% up to $1,250 Fiat: 100% up to $1,000 Bovada has warmed its way into the hearts of new and seasoned bettors with a clutter-free site layout featuring numerous gambling alternatives across the major categories. 90%

Top 9 Bitcoin Cash Sites Reviewed

1. BitStarz – Best BCH Casino Site Overall

Low BCH deposit minimums

Process payouts in less than 10 minutes

Welcome Package of 100 BCH + 180 FS

BitStarz is a crypto-themed site featuring Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and DOGE as payment methods. The minimum deposit for Bitcoin Cash is 0.01 BCH. Besides the anonymity, you can make deposits and withdrawals without waiting long periods.

With a catalog of 3,150+ games, BitStarz casino offers jackpots, live dealer games, table games, and slots developed by top-notch software providers like Yggdrasil, BGaming, and BetSoft. However, you might have issues accessing the live casino segment, depending on your jurisdiction.

To ensure players get their gambling adventure off to a well-deserved high, BitStarz offers a “no-deposit” bonus for newbies in the form of free spins.

2. 7Bit Casino – Best for Progressive Jackpots

Seamless and quick payouts

Supports seven cryptocurrency alternatives

Large progressive jackpots on offer to Bitcoin Cash players

7Bit Casino is another Bitcoin Cash casino with other crypto payment forms like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, XRP, and Ethereum. While cryptocurrencies are becoming the go-to payment alternatives for gamblers, players can make fiat currency deposits and withdrawals via Debit/Credit Cards and eWallets here.

With 1280+ games on display, participants will likely find something they love. The Bitcoin Cash games available on this platform for your enjoyment include regular slots, table games, and jackpots.

The Government of Curacao licenses this casino. Fielding a privacy and security policy like other established casino sites, fraudulent activities are practically non-existent here.

3. mBit Casino – Best VIP Program

Swift deposits and withdrawals

Excellent VIP program structure

1160+ games available

mBit stands out for its crypto-only stance. You can deposit and withdraw via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, DOGE, and Tether at this online casino. The timeline for site-related payments is excellent, and when you engage the Bitcoin Cash alternative, you can rest assured of speedy transactions.

mBit Casino has a decent game selection. With over 1,160 titles, players receive a diversified gambling experience with slots, table games, live dealer games, jackpots, and drops & wins. However, this casino site follows in the footsteps of Bitstarz casino; the live casino section might be inaccessible to players from several locations.

mBit Casino’s site layout earns some marks for its intuitiveness across numerous devices. Although the platform might come off as overly cluttered on some occasions, smooth sailing navigation remains a constant.

That’s not all:

mBit Casino has a VIP program to favor its loyal clientele. By going through the different “Planets” on display, players are eligible for perks, including exclusive bonuses, a dedicated VIP manager, and personalized rewards.

4. Cloudbet – Best Variety of Cryptos Supported

Supports 12 cryptocurrencies

Hosts sports betting

5 BCH match deposit welcome bonus

Cloudbet accepts Bitcoin cash and Bitcoin. Besides these crypto forms, this site processes deposits and withdrawals made from DOGE, ETH, PAXG, USDP, LINK, LTC, DAI, DSH, USDC, and USDT.

You can enjoy exciting online casino titles in the slots, table games, live dealers, and jackpots category. Although the game providers are limited, we believe you might encounter some noteworthy alternatives. Likewise, Cloudbet has a separate sports segment to keep avid bettors happy.

Cloudbet integrates an RNG (Random Number Generator) on all games to ensure fairness. Rigorously tested by several independent testing agencies, players can place wagers knowing nobody has an undue advantage.

You can reach Cloudbet through their Twitter handle, Bitcointalk (a discussion board where you can ask questions), and a 24/7 Discord channel.

5. Red Dog Casino – Best Bitcoin Cash Casino for Seamless Mobile Play

Navigable user interface

24/7 customer service

Accepts other cryptos besides Bitcoin Cash

Red Dog has a decent listing of payment alternatives, and some of the mediums available are not available at the casinos mentioned above. Although there’s no particular focus on cryptocurrencies, Red Dog features notable alternatives like Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Players can also use Visa, Mastercard, and Neosurf to process deposits and withdrawals.

Red Dog has a decent catalog of mobile-compatible games from RealTime Gaming and Visionary iGaming. The casino provides a hassle-free web-based gambling experience on Android and iOS devices. However, we’d like to see more games on Red Dog’s game library in the future.

Red Dog Casino places a premium on security and safety, utilizing top-of-the-line 256-bit SSL encryption software, premium anti-viral suites, and fraud prevention systems to assure safe transactions and user data protection. To reiterate their stand on safety, Red Dog is currently licensed and regulated by the gambling authority of Curacao.

6. Ignition Casino – Best Bitcoin Cash Casino for Poker Fans

Online poker tournaments

Quick and efficient customer support

Accepts BCH and other cryptocurrencies

Ignition Casino accepts Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin for deposits and withdrawals. Players can also make payments using Visa, Mastercard, American Express, or vouchers. Since you can’t withdraw using these mediums (except vouchers), player transfers or cheques are available to process payout requests.

With Ignition Poker, you can get your poker journey up and running with different tournaments available. Players can also enjoy six variations in this segment, including Regular, Monthly Milly, $150K Guaranteed, Satellites, Knockouts, and Holiday Series.

Although it might seem like Ignition Casino focuses on poker only, this casino site has more gambling alternatives up its sleeves as they offer slot machines, live dealers, virtual sports, and table games.

You can reach Ignition Casino via live chat, email, and the Ignition player forum for issue resolutions. While their customer service is quick and efficient, players may experience delayed responses via email.

7. Slots Empire – Best BCH Casino for Demo Gameplay

Games are available in “Practice” mode

Instant deposit and withdrawal times via Bitcoin Cash

SSL encryption to mitigate malicious attacks

Slots Empire accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum as deposit options, making it a decent crypto casino site. Unlike some other sites, you can use these mediums to make withdrawals, confirming the casino’s stance on simplicity and convenience.

Although Slots Empire doesn’t feature numerous games, the options available are varied. Players can place wagers on engaging titles across slots, table games, live dealers, and specialty games. Moving on, one aspect this casino site stands out is through its “Practice” add-on. Players who want to “test the waters” before placing real money wagers can do so with relative ease.

Design-wise, the aesthetics on display exudes medieval energy; you’ll encounter ancient Greek and Egyptian mythology figures. Besides the looks, Slots Empire ensures site navigability is a breeze.

8. Cafe Casino – Best BCH Casino for a Bitcoin-themed Exclusive Program

Bitcoin Cash players are eligible for the “Bitcoin Exclusive” program

$100 referral bonus

Fast Bitcoin Cash payouts

Cafe Casino accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Besides Bitcoin Cash ensuring faster transactions, BCH depositors are eligible for the “Bitcoin Exclusive Membership” program. Perks attached to this incentive include a unique weekly deposit offer, weekly free spins, and Perk Points.

The game variety at Cafe Casino is decent as players have access to slots, table games, and live casino games, all summing to 200+ alternatives. Despite the options available, an expansion to cater to varying players’ wants won’t hurt.

At Cafe Casino, things get more interesting with the “$100 Referrals” incentive. Players must send their referral links to others to be eligible for this promotion. When a person uses your link to register on the platform and makes a first-time deposit, you’ll receive $100 instantly ($25 more if the referred player makes a BTC deposit).

The Cafe Casino customer service team is accessible and efficient. If the FAQs aren’t giving you the desired answers, you can contact customer support via live chat, email, and the Café community for prompt resolutions.

9. Bovada – Best Sportsbook for Bitcoin Cash Players

A varied sportsbook for avid punters

250+ casino games + 29 sports categories

Welcome bonuses for sports and casino

While you can utilize Visa, Mastercard, and American Express for site-related transactions, Bovada offers Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin deposits and withdrawals for those looking to make swift payments.

Besides the 250+ casino games available, Bovada’s sportsbook is the major highlight with 29 sporting categories. Here, you can find notable mentions like Baseball, Basketball, Boxing, eSports, and Football.

You shouldn’t have any issues reaching out to Bovada’s customer care agents; you can engage in a 24/7 live chat, email, or chat forum. Players can also seek help via Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

How to Choose the Best Bitcoin Cash Casino?

Bitcoin Cash is a cryptocurrency used to send and receive money without an intermediary. Players have more anonymity at Bitcoin Cash casinos than regular online gambling sites. Why? Bitcoin Cash integrates some rock-solid privacy protocols, making it extremely difficult to trace.

However, what sites accept Bitcoin Cash? Besides our listing, several casinos accept Bitcoin Cash as a valid payment form. To seek out the best Bitcoin Cash casino site, here are some factors to consider:

Customer Satisfaction

The quickest method to figure out the best Bitcoin Cash casino is through player reviews. Are their clients satisfied with their services? For context, our featured casinos have good reviews from other bettors, earning them a spot on our top BCH casinos list.

Casino Reliability

Most regulated and licensed sites use an RNG (Random Number Generator) to release randomized results, guaranteeing a level playing field. Therefore, we recommend playing at Bitcoin Cash casinos with provably fair games.

User Experience

Bitcoin Cash casinos provide several incentives and regularly updated games. Although deposit bonuses and other offers might seem significant, considering the overall casino experience is crucial as it sets the tone for your gambling adventure.

Available Games

Numerous top online casino alternatives are on display at the top BCH casinos. Things get a tad interesting with a varied sportsbook on some platforms. While some sites tend to concentrate on one category, you’d be better off choosing a site that meets your betting goals.

Customer Service

Before you engage a BCH casino, is there a dedicated team to answer your questions 24 hours a day, seven days a week? Do they provide phone, email, and live chat support? The best Bitcoin Cash casinos prioritize customer care.

Deposit Bonuses

Most casino sites offer a deposit bonus, usually in the form of a Welcome Bonus. Some platforms even provide Bitcoin Cash no-deposit bonuses. Nonetheless, many individuals focus on the deposit bonus. We’ve curated a table featuring the deposit bonuses associated with the sites on our list to make things easier. However, always read the T&C’s as a rule of thumb.

Payment Methods

Bitcoin Cash is accepted at the casinos we’ve evaluated. However, do you prefer your debit/credit card or bank transfers? Most Bitcoin Cash casinos offer other payment alternatives. Nonetheless, we suggest only playing at Bitcoin Cash-friendly websites so you can maximize the benefits associated with Bitcoin Cash.

Deposit Money and Start Playing

When you’re ready to deposit Bitcoin Cash to your casino account, locate the casino’s Bitcoin Cash address first by logging in and visiting the “Cashier.”

After you’ve sent Bitcoin Cash to the address, the network must confirm the transaction. Most times, authentication is done immediately or will take a few minutes. After payment confirmation, you’ll receive funds almost instantly. Now, you can play your favorite games.

Withdraw Funds Instantly 24/7

Requesting payouts via BCH is as easy as funding your account through the same medium. Head to the “Cashier” and opt for withdrawals to kick-start the process. Now, select Bitcoin Cash as your preferred withdrawal medium and input the amount you’d like to withdraw alongside your BCH address.

After submitting your request, you should receive funds almost immediately. What’s more? There are no timeline restrictions, so you can receive payouts 24/7.

Occasionally, the casino might decide to convert Bitcoin Cash into fiat currency. However, you’re still in the clear because the transfer will go through after the site conducts checks to ascertain its legality.

For this reason, we recommend only playing at Bitcoin Cash and cryptocurrency-exclusive casinos. Examining our listing of Bitcoin Cash casino alternatives is instrumental in selecting a worthwhile option.

Bitcoin Cash Casino Apps and Mobile Gambling

Bitcoin Cash gambling sites don’t have to be limited to your computer, and our suggested BCH casinos allow you to place real money wagers with your phone. All you need to get started on these sites is a functional device and a stable Internet connection.

Although the game count might differ when using a PC, banking alternatives are pretty much the same across platforms. With HTML5 coding characterizing these sites, intuitiveness ensures compatibility on every device, irrespective of aspect ratios.

Bitcoin Cash Casinos FAQs

What Is Bitcoin Cash?

Bitcoin Cash is a cryptocurrency used for payments. Bearing much semblance with Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash follows in the footsteps of the former as a “Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash” medium.

With the crypto train going strong in top gambling jurisdictions, BCH players can make fast deposits and withdrawals without encountering high charges. Despite being a Bitcoin spin-off, bettors can get increased perks when they deposit with this medium at several BCH casinos.

What Is a Bitcoin Cash Wallet?

A Bitcoin Cash wallet stores your Bitcoin Cash and allows you to send and receive it whenever you deem fit. Each BCH user has a unique address to conduct transactions at real-money online casinos and e-commerce platforms safely.

Do Online Casinos Accept Bitcoin Cash?

While some casino sites haven’t caught the “crypto” fever, Bitcoin Cash is a valid payment medium at several of the best online casinos.

To use this swift payment method, registering on the platforms on our list is an excellent first step. Besides their BCH feature, each site offers an immersive and rewarding gambling adventure.

Is Bitcoin Cash a Safe Casino Deposit Method?

Yes, Bitcoin Cash is a secure deposit option. Because Bitcoin Cash transactions use “blockchain technology,” they are safe and secure.

For perspective, checks and verifications must occur before you can complete a BCH transaction. Furthermore, Bitcoin Cash wagering sites have procedures in place to guarantee anonymity and safeguard your wallet address.

What Are the Best Bitcoin Cash Casinos?

The best bitcoin Cash casinos for players are:

However, if you’d like something different, you’ll find a top BCH casino by using our checklist during the selection process.

What Makes Bitcoin Cash Gambling So Appealing?

Bitcoin Cash processes payments instantly. That way, you can get back to wagering-related activities like you never left.

Is Bitcoin Cash Gambling Safe?

Yes! Bitcoin Cash is decentralized and uses rock-solid encryption. Therefore, it provides unprecedented security. With BCH, you don’t have to supply your personal information when making transactions at the “cashier.” You can be “pseudo-anonymous” without doing anything extra.

What Do I Need to Start Playing at a BCH Casino?

First off, you’ll have to go through registration. Typically, a BCH casino requires specific details, including a valid email address and a password, to get unfettered access to their platform. Once you’re in, head to the “Banking” tab, make a BCH deposit, and place wagers.

Do I Have to Pay Taxes on My Bitcoin Cash Winnings?

The issue of taxing on BCH winnings depends on the jurisdiction. While you won’t need to pay a tax on your winnings in Australia, Canada, Sweden, and the UK, you might have to pay a 25% winning tax in the United States.

Can I Deposit With a Debit Card and Cash Out Using Bitcoin Cash?

No! Most casinos require you to withdraw with the payment alternative used for deposits. So, if you use an e-wallet like PayPal, you’ll receive payouts in the same manner.

Although this policy is a theme at most casino sites, some platforms grant you the luxury of making withdrawals with any payment alternative, whether you engage it for deposits or not.

Final Thoughts: The Best Bitcoin Cash Casinos

Despite its newness to the digital currency scene, Bitcoin Cash is a reliable payment alternative. With swift transactions, anonymity, and low fees at the fore, it’s no surprise why many online casinos are adopting this payment medium.

If BCH payments tickle your fancy and you’d like to get started at a gambling destination offering this crypto variation, registering at the top BCH sites on our list might be worth it. While some platforms majors on cryptocurrencies only, you get a fusion of these mediums alongside fiat currencies at others. The choice is YOURS.

Upon thorough review, BitStarz casino ranked #1 for its multiple gambling options, user experience, and BCH integration. 7Bit and mBit Casino came close, but BitStarz edged the competition with its “no-deposit” bonus (a rarity at crypto-themed casinos).

The bottom line is that Bitcoin Cash has some potential, and while the “one-tap” experience at BCH casinos might be worthwhile, responsible gambling should be your guiding principle at all times.