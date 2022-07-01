Billy Joel is an American music legend whose career spans for decades as he started singing and releasing music in the mid-60s. Still being a renowned musician, Billy Joel will go on tour starting from March this year. If you’re trying to attend any of his shows, you can find Billy Joel concert tickets online at reasonable rates. Searching for your tickets has never been this simple, thanks to fast results by simply typing in the keywords for the artist. Billy Joel has released thirteen albums along with several live and compilation albums. With heaps of options available regarding tickets with different prices, you’ll be able to find them with ease.

How To Buy Billy Joel Concert Tickets

Buy them here > Billy Joel Concert tickets

Billy Joel began his career by releasing his debut album Cold Spring Harbor in 1971. He then released twelve more albums where almost all of his releases have gone multi-platinum. With millions of record sales, the music legend perfectly got accustomed to live performances, and this made him extremely popular through concerts and shows. As the multi-talented singer will be on a North American tour this year, you just have to purchase Billy Joel concert tickets based on your city and convenient timing.

Billy Joel will visit a handful of cities this year starting from 12th March 2022. His first performance will be at Orlando, FL, at the Camping World Stadium. He will then wrap up his tour at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX, on 23rd September. The tour will last for a couple of months, so you can definitely get the chance to purchase Billy Joel concert tickets when he visits an arena near you. It’ll be a terrific time to bring your family along if you love the singer’s musical work.

When you’re looking for Billy Joel concert tickets, make sure that you’re selecting tickets for the date and venue you want to attend. If you want to get VIP tickets, you can shell out a few dollars more to get the ultimate concert experience. If you want to get the tickets early, you might want to look out for presale codes that allow you to buy presale tickets. You might want to buy them as soon as the tickets are available because they might sell out quickly since the singer is a big star.

The music legend was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, which further cemented his legacy in the industry as a bonafide star. Billy Joel has also won five Grammy Awards for his pop hits like Just The Way You Are. There are lots of tour dates for his upcoming tour in North America. If you look up the dates for his tour, you’ll get a detailed list of the cities he’s performing and also the arenas for the concerts.

Since the legendary pop star has an extensive quality music catalog, you should expect Billy Joel concert tickets to sell out rather quickly. His songs have charted several times on the Billboard Hot 100, and he’s also sold millions of records. Whatever time of the year it may be, getting tickets for a Billy Joel concert could be the recipe for a perfect evening with your friends and loved ones. It could also help you reconnect with the singer’s smash hits and help you relive a moment in time.

His Greatest Hits – Volume I & Volume II has gone twenty-three times platinum. These surreal numbers go on to show how much of a legend he is in this industry. It’s safe to say Billy Joel has influenced so many artists that came after him. Good news for fans of the pop star as he’ll be going on a tour that starts in March. So, you’ll be able to buy Billy Joel concert tickets from all the major outlets online.

Billy Joel Ticket Prices & Tour Information

The legendary artist will begin his tour from 12th March and go on till September of 2022. So, you can check out when he’s visiting an arena near you to confirm the ticket purchase. Average Billy Joel concert tickets sell for about $108 to $123. However, you can find tickets that go for as low as $48. These lower-priced tickets will still give you a great concert experience when you’re on a budget. The pricing for tickets could differ based on the show’s location, date, and timing. So whenever there’s a Billy Joel concert in town, you might want to take the time to go see him live in action.