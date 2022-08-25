Biggest Sports Events to Watch This Year

With just over four months of 2022 remaining, you could be forgiven for thinking that the best live sports events have already been staged.

That is far from the case, with the upcoming calendar packed with a host of top-class action scheduled to take place before the end of the year.

The soccer World Cup in Qatar will undoubtedly attract plenty of attention on sports streaming sites as 32 international teams battle to lift the prestigious trophy.

The tournament will be a fitting climax to a wonderful year of sport, so let’s take a look at what fans can look forward to over the coming months.

Tennis – US Open

The last tennis Grand Slam of 2022 takes place in New York and will witness one of the sport’s superstars attempt to equal a record.

Novak Djokovic has won 21 Grand Slams during a golden era for tennis, just one behind Rafael Nadal and one ahead of Roger Federer.

The Serbian is strongly fancied to add another major title to his tally, although he will have to overcome the disappointment of losing in last year’s final.

Daniil Medvedev emerged victorious on that occasion and could well be the biggest threat to Djokovic’s hopes of winning the US Open.

Cricket – Men’s T20 World Cup

The men’s T20 Cricket World Cup takes centre stage during October and November and could be one of the most competitive tournaments ever staged.

Reigning champions Australia will be confident of retaining the title, although history is against them as no team has ever achieved the feat.

India have been widely tipped to mount a strong challenge, while last year’s runners-up New Zealand should also be competitive.

England could be the value bet to win their second T20 World Cup, thus ending a 12-year wait to get their hands on the trophy again.

Horse Racing – Breeders’ Cup

Horse racing fans will be in their element during early November as the Breeders’ Cup World Championships are staged in the United States.

The two-day meeting has grown massively in importance over the past few years and now provides a fitting culmination to the international flat racing calendar.

Keeneland Racetrack in Kentucky will host this year’s event which features 14 top-class races across different age groups and distances.

The Breeders’ Cup attracts the best horses, trainers, jockeys and owners on the planet – if you are a fan of equine action, the event is not to be missed.

Formula 1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

First staged in 2009, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has quickly established itself as one of the showpiece events in the annual Formula 1 calendar.

As the last race of the season, the event often produces dramatic showdowns between drivers hoping to get their hands on the world title.

Last year’s race created huge controversy, with Max Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to claim the championship for the first time.

That was the second year in a row Verstappen emerged victorious in Abu Dhabi and he should mount a strong bid to complete the hat-trick this time around.

Soccer – World Cup

We mentioned earlier that the soccer World Cup in Qatar is the highlight of the year and it will unquestionably attract plenty of interest when it is staged.

Five-time winners Brazil are favourites to win the tournament, while many respected pundits have tipped France to retain the title.

However, Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002, while no team has defended the trophy since the Samba Kings achieved the feat in 1962.

Germany, Argentina and Spain should all progress to the latter stages and it would be no surprise to see one of them lift the trophy on December 18.