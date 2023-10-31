Big Data Will Change Supply Chain Management Forever, but Will It Be for the Better?

To date, big data has been efficiently applied to several business fields, such as supply chain, operations, marketing, or accounting, with the former representing an area yet to be fully explored. Supply chain management is among the most complex and critical areas of businesses, encompassing every stage, from predicting the ever-changing customer demand to procuring necessary supplies for product creation to planning the production process and delivering the merchandise to the customers’ door in most cases.

As the technological landscape evolves, enterprises need to adapt together with them, and business owners need to learn the ropes becomes increasingly pressing. In this regard, big data, or the all-embracing term covering the enormous data volumes that are no longer digestible by the traditional analysis and data processing techniques, promises to help businesses overcome existent struggles and improve their operations from A to Z. Since the market value for big data is forecasted to surpass $68BN by 2025, odds are that even small businesses will become more familiar with these tech and digital solutions.

However, the path to triumph can’t be smooth sailing, and many steps are to be taken before leveraging big data analytics becomes mainstream and is correctly used. The debate surrounding the impact of big data on supply chain management is heated, but there’s valuable information that can help gain an insight into the future. From learning what big data represents to the obstacles it is encountering in today’s business world, let’s check out everything forward-thinking businesses must be aware of before making irreversible decisions.

What exactly is big data all about?

Talks and discussions about improving operations and analytics, ranging from the procurement of supplies to order fulfilment, have long revolved around the big data topic and other tech advances that streamline and ensure correct tracking and monitoring of processes. Real-time data provided for businesses looking to improve their supply chain management resort to solutions that enhance areas like logistics, such as smart software. Operations like material handling, warehousing, and stock control can be time- and money-consuming if not streamlined through smart logistics solutions, which ultimately have the newest tech innovations as a foundation.

Through a combination of quantitative methodologies and real-time updates, big data analytics helps enterprises make better-informed decisions for every stage of supply chain management, additionally offering methods to assess recent and old data sources alike. Thus, it delivers the tools needed to aid representatives responsible for making decisions related to supply chain management, covering a wide range of areas, such as front-line operations, to picking the most influential supply chain operating models.

As of now, besides the challenges that need to be overcome for these solutions and analytics to become mainstream and adopted large-scale, big data boasts a lot of potential for supply chain management in innovation-oriented businesses.

Changes that big data is bringing to supply chain management

Big data can improve decision-making processes and streamline operations by providing valuable insights that couldn’t be otherwise gathered with traditional analytics tools. With the expanded ground gained by tech advancements and the rising availability and accessibility of critical data, supply chain managers can secure their competitive advantage through big data.

These analytics can revolutionise a range of operations, whether we look at enhancing forecasting accuracy, bettering supplier performance, or optimising inventory levels. Thus, supply chain managers can elevate their demand forecasting, improve transportation efficiency and ultimately diminish the risks and challenges involved in supply chain management.

The rise of RFID

Radio Frequency Identification, or RFID, is one of the advancements that’s been seeing increased demand from businesses managing supply chain operations. It’s one of the most helpful examples of how big data intertwines with processes ranging from material supply to manufacturing to shipment.

This tiny device consisting of an antenna and a radio frequency chip gathers and emits signals, transferring data about the item it is glued to. These days, tech-oriented businesses use similar RFID tools to monitor and spot errors in the manufacturing process, trace down products’ progress through production, and ultimately diminish cost production while boosting quality control. By analysing live data from these frequencies as well as sensors and IoT devices, businesses automate inventory tracking, spot blockages, and streamline stock management and warehouse operations.

IoT – another area disrupted by big data

One of the most challenging aspects that many businesses have yet to overcome is the tracking and authentication of shipment and products, given the many operations, employees, third parties, and other participants involved in the long process. For a more accurate monitorisation and to locate items and supplies at every step, the Internet of Things (IoT) has paved the way for numerous related solutions in supply chain management, whether we look at GPS with satellite connections or other technologies.

IoT, a highly discussed topic in recent years, encompasses every item in network connections connected to the internet, such as vehicles or physical devices, through which gathering and exchanging data is made possible. Sensors that collect information about their surroundings, with examples like light and temperature being the easiest to digger, are embedded into these equipments. The live data acquired enhances the efficiency of the supply chain, which needs this type of information to acknowledge the conditions of the transporting items. For instance, if a transitioning good is postponed because of unfavourable weather conditions, the sensors embedded into the IoT devices can transmit information to the supplier, which will be employed to create another route for their shipment. This way, delays are prevented, goods are sent properly, employees are protected from mishaps, and the shipment is made on time.

Final considerations

Data is the bedrock of nowadays’ supply chain management, and big data analytics is enhancing the gathering and processing of infinite chunks of information that traditional systems are no longer suitable for. By embracing change and innovations through tech advancements, businesses can keep ahead of their competition while streamlining the strenuous processes involved in the supply chain stages.