Beyond Encryption: Exploring the Safest VPN in 2023

If you want to secure your connection, then using a VPN would be the right decision. Nowadays, people prefer using a VPN because it is a secure way to open unauthorized websites without exposing their identity. However, millions of VPNs are available in the market, so what VPN should you use? If you are curious about the safest VPN, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will tell you about an amazing and secure VPN called iTop VPN. Without wasting any time, let’s discuss this application, its features, and why it is known as the secure and fast VPN of 2023.

iTop VPN: The Secure VPN of 2023

If you are looking for a secure VPN that is free from all the malware and viruses, then iTop VPN would be your perfect choice. It comes with lots of wonderful features and is 100% safe as compared to other VPN tools. What’s more, it is lightweight and compatible with multiple devices. It offers private and secure access so no one will know about your identity.

What’s more, with this VPN, you can easily prevent trackers and get a fast connection without any hassle. Other than that, it doesn’t charge any extra amount and provides unlimited content. It makes sure that your data is not interrupted by the ISP government or any other third-party advertisements. You can easily get a safe environment for public and online activities.

Apart from providing a secure environment, it also offers different options, such as fast transfer speed, unlimited data, ultra-quality data, and more. You can easily adjust the VPN settings according to your requirements.

What are the Top Features of iTop VPN?

Below, we have mentioned some of the top features of iTop VPN that you should definitely read if you are planning to use this application.

1. 100% Safe Tool

Most VPNs are not secure because of their log policies, as they track all your data using this method. But if you are using iTop VPN, then you don’t have to worry about anything. It has a no-log policy, which means your personal details would be kept safe. Just download the application; there is no need to register yourself, and that’s it. In fact, they don’t keep the records of your profile.

2. Browser Anti-Tracking and DNS Protection

With this VPN, you can automatically clean your browser traces from all the famous browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, IE, and Waterfox. Apart from that, it also offers DNS protection, which means no one will be able to modify your DNS settings. That is one of the best features that this VPN offers, as it stops your account from getting spammed by cybercriminals.

3. Unlimited Bandwidth

You can enjoy unlimited bandwidth without worrying about the restrictions. In this way, you can enjoy the fastest speed and enjoy your content without any hassle.

4. Block Ads

Are you worried about the unwanted advertisements? Don’t worry because this application helps all the malicious advertisements that appear on your browsers. In fact, you don’t have to worry about the pop-ups, tracers, and more.

5. Easy to Use Interface

This application is easy to use and has a user-friendly interface. Those who don’t have any technical knowledge can easily use this application.

6. 24/7 Technical Support

It provides the best technical support, which is available 24/7. So, if you have any queries, you can reach out to them, and they will fix the issue as soon as possible.

7. Compatible with Multiple Devices

This software is compatible with different devices, including Windows, Mac, and iOS.

How to Download and Use iTop VPN?

If you are planning to use this application to access crucial data, here are the simple steps that you can follow to download it. By following these simple steps, you will be able to download and use this application for Windows 11/10/8/7.

Step 1: Install it on Windows

To install the application, you have to visit the iTop VPN website and hit the “Download Now” button to install it on your Windows.

Step 2: Launch the Application

After downloading the application, choose the “Install” button and read the instructions carefully on the screen.

Step 3: Click the Connect Button

To start or connect the VPN, you will be asked to click the “Connect” option. No need to register yourself as it doesn’t ask you to sign up. Once you have clicked the “Connect” option, select your server.

Step 4: Change your Settings

Once you are connected to the server and plan to choose a new one, then you can easily change your Settings. All you have to do is visit “All Servers” and select the server you want to switch to. On the screen, you can see different options, such as the United States, Mexico, Argentina, and more. You can choose the servers for streaming, social media, and gaming.

iTop VPN: Plans and Subscriptions

You can get a free trial where you can use almost 700MB of data each day. However, if you need more data and want to enjoy more features, you have to purchase its plans. Below, we have added the details about the packages and plans of iTop VPN.

One-Year Plan: The first one is the basic plan, which starts from $3.99/month. By paying this price, you can enjoy 1800+ VIP servers worldwide with almost unlimited bandwidth. 2-Year Plan : The second one is the 2-year plan, where you can get 10x faster internet speed as compared to other VPNs. The plan starts from $2.50/month. 3-Year Plan: If you want to use this VPN for three years, then you should definitely purchase the 3-year subscription, which starts from $1.66/month.

Summary

iTop VPN is the fastest and safest VPN that you can use in 2023. With this software, you can enjoy all the amazing features without worrying about anything. It is easy to use and comes with lots of wonderful options. Apart from that, you can use it without any registration, which is the plus point of using it. It doesn’t track your personal information and ensures that your profile record is not kept safe. They don’t have any log policies, making it a reliable option for individuals who are worried about their data.