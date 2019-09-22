Beyond Collaborative Intelligence we can see a Meta-Mind Society Surfacing and we can Dream of a Ω-Mind?

Facts, Fads and predictions about the joint venture of Human Mind and AI algorithms

By Mario Raich, Simon L. Dolan, Claudio Cisullo and Bonnie A. Richley

“Humans have dreams, computers don’t! Computer programmes can be replicated easily, human minds not at all!”

We are living in an extraordinary time; our world is in the midst of digitalisation that is already shifting towards a world dominated by virtualisation and artificial intelligence. Many agree that people will work and live in collaboration with “intelligent1 machines.” Although Chaos Theory is able to describe this imminent change as strange distortions (attractors) and disruptive contextual changes, what is most profound is that we are at the dawn of a deep transformation with historical dimensions creating the emergence of shifts in societal cognition.

This imminent change will literally turn things on its head as we know it. Everything seems to be put upside down. The deep transformation is still in process. We are still in the phase of transition and probably will be there for the next 25 years or so. Presently, we are busy with the challenges of globalisation and digitalisation, but within the next decade we will have to cope with the challenges of virtualisation and AI.

The virtualised world equipped with artificial intelligence will never be the same. We have started a disruptive journey into the big unknown. For virtualisation we are aiming at “seamlessness2” of “our reality” with the “virtual reality”. In terms of artificial intelligence, we still have to figure out what we mean by the construct of “intelligence.”

Human beings are psycho-physiological entities operating with different processes on different levels: reason, imagination, emotions, feelings, and instincts. Beside the physiological processes, there are conscious (i.e., controlled, instinctive, automatic which employs routines) processes. Humans are communicating constantly whether they be verbal, visual, through body language or other behavioural signs. Words are based on concepts and are loaded with meanings and emotions. Most of human communication is subjective and colored by our worldview, the Zeitgeist and our cultural environment. In addition, our perceptions are heavily distorted by prejudices and subjective worldviews. By contrast, machines are not conscious, non-emotional and ruled by algorithms created by humans.

Human behaviours and realities are based on genetic programming, life experiences, role models and education. Humans are all children of the Zeitgeist; even science is affected by it3. The history of science and ideas is the best proof to support this argument.

Science is the most objective way to look at the world. But it is also biased by its very rudimentary assumptions and foundations. We tend to see the world and universe through the lens of the four-dimensional macro cosmos. Meanings are contextual and we are operating within different theoretical frameworks. Today we can see the edge of contemporary science, but most of us are not able to move beyond it. It seems to be reserved for future generations.

So far humanity has been relying on individuals and groups of individuals to find solutions for our problems. Today we are able to leverage the intelligence of large groups of people and are approaching the possibility of using the collective intelligence of our entire humanity for this purpose. However, with the development of artificial intelligence, we can see an additional level that searches and finds convenient solutions; it is the collaboration of humans with intelligent programmes and machines.

The collaboration of humans with smart machines and programmes creates new solutions way beyond our imagination, leading to meaningful life quality enhancing products, services and experiences!

Plainly speaking, digital platforms4 enable us to leverage collective human intelligence. The first attempt of collaboration and co-creation of humans and intelligent machines is popping up in the Internet of Things daily. Soon we will see the emergence of “Meta-Intelligence”: it will represent a merger of human intelligence with AI, leveraging collective intelligence with the computational power of intelligent machines, the Internet of Things, the cloud and virtual reality. This will be the era of the Meta-Mind, which will lead us towards the “Fusion-Mind”, when advancements in technology will allow us to merge an enhanced human mind with “Advanced General Artificial Intelligence” (hereafter AGAI) based entities. We argue that this will be a process of “symbiosis” rather than replacement.

About the Authors

Mario Raich is a Swiss futurist, book author and global management consultant. He was a Senior Executive in several global financial organisations, and Invited Professor to some leading business schools like ESADE (Barcelona). He is the co-founder and Chairman of e-Merit Academy (www.emeritacademy.com), and Managing Director for the Innovation Services at Frei+Raich Ltd. in Zurich. In addition he is a member of the advisory board of the Global Future of Work Foundation in Barcelona. Currently he is researching the impact of Cyber-Reality and Artificial Intelligence on society, education, business and work.

Simon L. Dolan is currently the president of the Global Future of Work Foundation (www.globalfutureofwork.com). He used to be the Future of Work Chair at ESADE Business School in Barcelona, and before that he taught for many years at McGill and Montreal Universities (Canada), Boston and University of Colorado (U.S.). He is a prolific author with over 70 books on themes connected with managing people, culture reengineering, values and coaching. His full c.v. can be seen at: www.simondolan.com

Claudio Cisullo is a Swiss-based serial entrepreneur and investor. He is the founder and Chairman of CC Trust, a family office invested across the biotech, leisure, pharmaceuticals, professional services, real estate and technology sectors. Among his most recent investment is Chain IQ Group, a globally active provider of procurement services.

Bonnie A. Richley is the Co-Founder and Chief Design and Innovation Officer for Interaction Science, LLC. She previously was an Associate Professor and Chair/Program Director for the Department of Business and Entrepreneurship at Chatham University, the AVP of HR and Asst Professor at Case Western Reserve University. Her work involves positive organisation development with expertise in Appreciative Inquiry; executive coaching as a trainer and master coach; and adult learning theories and competency development.

