Betway Login Guide

Betway is South Africa's online sports betting platform that also offers casino games. Those who enjoy the services and products offered at Betway are registered players. Those who are registered are good to go but those who haven't will need to do so first. In this article, we share with all players the tips to registering an account at Betway.

How to Register

Step number 1 to registering an account at Betway is to search for the official Betway South Africa site. Players ought to note that the site is available across many platforms hence they can search for the site on the desktop or on mobile platforms Once players have located the official Betway site, the next step is to launch the homepage

Upon launching the homepage, players need to head over to the header tab and search for the SIGN-UP button

Clicking upon the SIGN-UP button redirects players to the registration page On the registration page, players need to input the requested details. Basically, these relate to one’s mobile phone number (South Africa), first name and surname as it appears on the national ID. It is also on this page that players get to choose their security credentials to use for all future login purposes. Those players who do have a Sign-Up code will need to input it on this page. When all is done, players need to click on the Next button Upon clicking on the Next button, players are now required to authenticate their accounts. This is done by way of the OTP code. Players will receive a code on the mobile number they provided. After receiving the code, they need to proceed to input it on the registration page

Once everything is done, players need to complete the registration process by clicking on the SIGN-UP button.

How to Login

After players have registered their accounts, each and every time they want to access their accounts, they will need to go through the login process. The process to follow is as follows:

Search for the official Betway South Africa site on the desktop or on mobile Upon reaching the homepage, head over to the header tab and click on the LOGIN button

When clicked upon, the LOGIN button redirects players to the login page

On the login page, players need to input their mobile phone number (used when registering the account) and their password The next step is to click the Login button and boom, their account is now accessible.

How to do a Password Reset

It’s possible that players may lose their passwords. This may be due to forgetting the password, mixing it up with other password/s or simply feeling that the password is compromised and prone to abuse. Whenever this happens, players can easily reset their password and choose a new one on the official Betway site. The process to follow when seeking to do a password reset is as follows:

Search for the official Betway South Africa site and head over to the homepage Head over to the header tab and click on the LOGIN button

Once you reach the login page, click on the ‘FORGOT PASSWORD?’ button

Input the registered mobile phone number on the pop-up page that appears Click on the PASSWORD RESET button Wait for the SMS with password reset details and a temporary password