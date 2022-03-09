Betway GH Login

Betway is one of the most popular and successful bookmakers in the world and it also has its operations in Ghana. Betway provides its customers with a world class service as it uses latest gaming technologies which gives punters a fulfilling betting experience. Betway offers its customers several betting Sport, Live, Casino, Jackpot, Betgames, Virtuals, Esports amongst other betting products. Betway offers several exciting sports to choose from including soccer, tennis, rugby and several others.

How to deposit funds into your Betway account?

Betway has several methods of making deposits into your betting account and this is impressive because you will definitely find a method that is convenient to you, Below are the deposit methods on the Betway platform;

Airtel Tigo

Dial *110#

Select ‘Pay Bill’

Select ‘Betting and Games’

Select ‘Betway’

Select ‘ Make Payment’

Enter the amount you wish to deposit

Enter BETWAY as your reference and Confirm your pin

MTN USSD

Dial *170#

Choose ‘MoMoPay & Paybill’

Choose ‘Paybill’

Choose General Payments

Enter payment code : BETWAY

Enter Deposit Amount

Enter Betway as a Reference

Enter PIN to confirm Payment

Vodafone

Dial *110#

Select ‘Make Payments’

Select ‘Fun and Games’

Select ‘Betway’

Enter the amount you would like to deposit

Enter your PIN to confirm your transaction

MTN Online

Visit Betway.com.gh and Tap Login

Tap Deposit on your home page

Select MTN online as your deposit method and follow the instructions

Once your deposit has been completed , you will receive a confirmation SMS

Card Transactions

Log into your Betway account and tap on Deposit

Select either credit or debit card from the list of deposit methods

Choose an amount and tap Proceed

Enter your details on the payment page, approve the terms and conditions and tap Continue to Pay

Complete your banks authorisation

Vodafone Online

Log into your Betway GH account

Navigate to My Account and tap Deposit Funds

Select Vodafone Online

Select or type the amount you want to deposit and click Deposit Now

You’ll receive an approval request on your registered number, where you’ll need to enter your Mobile Money PIN

Your account will be credited instantly after entering your PIN successfully.

AirtelTigo Online

Visit betway.com.gh and Sign Up or Log In

Navigate to My Account and select Deposit Funds

Select Airtel Tigo Online

Select or type the amount you want to deposit and click Deposit

You’ll receive an approval request on your registered number, where you’ll need to enter your Mobile Money PIN

Your account will be credited instantly after entering your PIN successfully

Betway USSD

Dial *713*1#

Select Option 2 to make a deposit

Choose your mobile network

Enter a deposit amount

Enter your MoMo PIN to complete the transaction

Betway Multifund- Airtel Customers

Once you’re logged into your Betway account, Tap on Deposit.

Choose Betway MoMo Multi Fund

Enter an amount and tap on Proceed

Enter your Mobile Money number, choose a provider and tap on Confirm

You will receive a pop up

Enter your Mobile Money PIN

Once entered your deposit will be complete

Betway Multifund: MTN & Vodafone

Once you’re logged into your Betway account, Tap on Deposit

Choose Betway MoMo Multi Fund

Enter an amount and tap on Proceed

Enter your Mobile Money number, choose a provider and tap on Confirm

Dial *110#

Select Option 4: Make Payments

Select Option 4: Generate Voucher & enter your PIN

Tap on I have received my voucher code & enter your code

G-Money

Log in to your Betway Account and Tap on the Deposit button

Select G-Money

Enter the amount you wish to deposit and tap proceed

Once you have taped proceed the page will break out to the G-Money page

Enter your phone number and Tap Send SMS code

A 6 digit verification code will be sent to you via SMS. Enter the G-Money PIN code and tap Confirm Payement

Confirmation of successful payment will be displayed

How to register for a Betway GH account?

Just like any other bookmaker, there is need for you to register for an online betting account for your bets to be accepted. In order for you to Sign Up with Betway, you must;

Visit the official Betway GH website at https://www.betway.com.gh/

Click on the ‘Sign Up’ button

Fill in the pop-up registration form with the following;

Mobile Number

Password

Names

Email

ID

Nationality

Date of Birth

If you have a promotional code, click on the box for sign up codes to enter it.

If you are over 18 and accept Betway’s Terms and Conditions, click on ‘Accept’

Click on ‘Register’ to complete the registration process

How to do a password reset with Betway GH?

It is always frustrating when you get rеstriсtеd frоm lоgging intо yоur ассоunt duе tо an inсоrrесt раsswоrd. You dо nоt hаvе tо wоrry аbоut lоsing your ассоunt because thе wеbsitе is dеsignеd tо hеlр you rеgеnеrаtе а nеw раsswоrd to use in future. Below are the two methods you can use to reset your password.

In order for you to reset your Betway account password, you must SMS “Reset” to 1795 and you will receive an SMS with your new password.

OR

Visit the official Betway GH website at https://www.betway.com.gh/

Click on the ‘forgot password’ link and enter your mobile number

Click on the ‘Reset Password’ button Forgot password?

You’ll be directed to the next Reset Password page and you’ll receive a message from Betway on the mobile number you registered with Betway with a Reset Code

Type in this code on the Reset Password page , then choose a new password and confirm it by retyping it.

Click on ‘Reset Password’ and your password will be updated

How to log in with Betway GH?

In order for you to bet successfully on the Betway platform, you must be logged into your account, you can login by

Visit the official Betway website at https://www.betway.com.gh/

Enter the following login details in the spaces provided on the main menu

Phone Number

Password

Click on the ‘login’ button on the main menu and you will immediately gain access of your account.