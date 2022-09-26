Betting on the Go – Mobile Websites vs. Dedicated Apps

Betting has always been a hugely popular activity. Since the ancient era, people have been placing bets on different athletic competitions. However, wagering as we know it today largely arose in the Victorian era, when sportsbooks really became popular. Bookies serve as a sort of middleman between you and other bettors. They set odds, pay out your winnings, and take a portion of the deposit for the service.

However, betting has changed in the 21st century. For the longest time, placing bets involved going to a game or a sport shop, finding a bookmaker, and placing your bet. However, the start of the 21st century brought about a massive wave of change in the betting world. And how, you may ask? It was all done thanks to the introduction of betting websites.

What are Betting Websites?

The name itself says it all. A betting website is a website where punters can go to place a bet on their favorite sport. The first online bookmakers opened their proverbial doors to the public during the late 20th century (late-1990s to be specific).

However, since then, things have changed quite a bit. For one, most online betting sites have become a lot safer to use. They now all must operate under a license issued by a reputable source. They use most of their tools to protect the data of their users. And last but not least, they cover a wide variety of sports and events.

One of the most popular sports covered at online sportsbooks is horse racing. The upcoming horse races in Cheltenham are hugely popular, and for anyone looking for a Cheltenham betting guide, one can be found at the provided website.

Mobile Websites

Thanks to the developments in computer science, the smartphone has become a massively produced, massively owned commodity. It is precisely for this reason that most online bookmakers have now adapted their websites to offer mobile compatibility. This means that, nowadays, one can access an online sportsbook through their smartphone, directly through the website.

This improvement to the websites has made online bookies all the more popular. After all, who wouldn’t want to have one of their favorite hobbies available at their fingertips. If one wants to bet nowadays, all they would need to do is take their phone out, find a way to access the internet (whether through mobile data or Wi-Fi access), and go to their favorite betting website, and place a wager.

To top it off, some websites even take cryptocurrencies, as the crypto market has consistently been growing in public consciousness in the past couple of years. So, with all of this in mind, many are wandering, how can it possibly get any better?

Dedicated Apps

Well, wonder no more. Quite a few online bookies have begun designing and creating their own dedicated apps. Some of these apps can be downloaded as an apk from the website directly, while others are available at the Google / Apple stores. So, what separates dedicated apps from mobile websites?

There are pros and cons to both. Mobile websites are sometimes wonky, as the website itself was not designed for mobile usage. However, the same can be said for dedicated apps. After all, many of these apps are new, and so, being in their early stages, they are just as wonky as some mobile websites.

Of course, this criticism can’t be used as a blanket term. Some mobile websites are designed much better than others, and dedicated apps owned by major companies are nearly perfect. So, we can understand why some people might have a hard time deciding between the two. Though, don’t wait too long to make a choice, as Great Britain is planning a nationwide ban on free bet bonuses, meaning you might miss out on some advantages, if the law is passed.

Final Words

Now that you are aware of the pros and cons that come with both mobile websites and dedicated sports betting apps, you can make a more informed decision as to which way you want to go. If you are curious to try sports betting, we certainly recommend you start online. However, whether you want to download an app or register with a website is up to you.