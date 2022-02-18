If you’re looking for the best web development companies in Calicut, look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 companies in the area to help make your decision easier. These companies are experts in web design, web development, and everything in between. So whether you need a new website or just some minor changes made to your current one, these companies can help.

IOSS

IOSS is an ISO 27001:2013 certified web design and web development company. They have been in business since 2009 offering web services such as web design, web development (WordPress Plugin Development CMS and Ecommerce Development), app development (iOS App Development, Android App Development), SEO (search engine optimization), PPC (pay per click advertising), SMM (social media marketing). They offer a wide range of web services and have a team of highly skilled professionals who can help you with anything from web design to web development. IOSS has worked with more than 2000 clients from all over India including companies like Flipkart, Myntra, and others. The company also offers blockchain application development. Their web development team is knowledgeable about all aspects of web design from conception to execution. The team works to develop efficient software on all the latest technology platforms.

M2H Infotech

M2H Infotech is a web development company founded in 2015. They provide cost-effective solutions for customers as per their requirements. The company offers database management software, HR systems, desk applications, B2C solutions, logistics support systems, and supply chain. Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence of M2H Infotech caters to the client’s cost-effective solutions. Some other services they provide include software development and mobile application. The company has developed a range of products by making use of advanced technology and these software solutions include Cloud-based HR Software Solutions, School Management Mobile App, Wages Protection System, and Fund Transfer System. Thus, assuring proper customization, M2H Infotech offers the best software solutions.

Technaureus

Technaureus is a leading ISO-certified IT associate providing software solutions to companies for enhancing their performance. They are an expert in providing adaptable services that include business consulting, process reengineering, web development, e-commerce development, branding services, digital marketing, WordPress development, and mobile development. The company offers services to clients from various industries such as manufacturing, retail, management and consultancy, consumer goods, banking and financial services, hotel management and restaurant, professional services, manpower supply, and much more. Technaureus began its journey in 2016 and at present has more than 200 national and international clients. With their years of experience, the company aims to cater to the needs of businesses and let them grow to their full potential.

Mindster

Mindster is a mobile app development company that came into the web development field in 2010. The company aims to provide potential customers that include entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses with efficient mobile applications. The services that the company delivers are website development, UI/UX designs, drupal development, WordPress development, web maintenance, and web application development. Mindster offers various mobile app solutions like e-commerce app, grocery app, taxi booking app, doctor appointment app, flight booking app, classified app, and payment wallet app. The company now has more than 250 live projects and has become successful in providing flawless mobile applications. By providing these services for more than 10 years, Mindster has marked its presence across the world.

Yarddiant

Yarddiant is a design and web development company launched in 2009 that makes use of the best solutions and advanced technologies. This web development company is based on CMS for providing solutions to businesses for their growth. The company offers various services such as e-commerce web development, custom web development, and design, WordPress web development, plugins for web development, fashion blog development design coding and web development, and digital strategy for web development. Yarddiant now serves more than 80 clients and they have their current position by offering project-specific solutions. Yarddiant guarantees 100% tailor-made web development services using the right technology.

Main Technologies Used In web development

For web development, it is required to use the latest technology so that they cater to the specific requirements of the clients. Some of the important technologies used in web development are mentioned below:

HTML/CSS: web development companies often use HTML and CSS in web design, as it is a popular language among web developers. Web development companies usually work with clients who want their websites to be modern, stylish, and easy to navigate through.

JavaScript: JavaScript is also a popular language among web developers and is often used in conjunction with HTML and CSS. It helps add dynamic features to websites, such as animations, interactivity, and more.

PHP: PHP is a server-side programming language that web developers use to help create web pages. PHP is a popular choice because it has many built-in functions, which means web development companies don’t have to write as much code and can get things done faster.

Python: Python is another popular language used by web developers, particularly those who work with large amounts of data. It helps with tasks such as web scraping, data analysis, and more.

WordPress: WordPress is a popular content management system (CMS) that many web development companies use to create websites. It is open-source software that is free to use and easy to learn for those who are new to web development.

Java: Java is a popular programming language used by web development companies, particularly those who work with large amounts of data (such as web scraping). It helps with tasks such as web scraping, data analysis, and more.

Node.js: Node.js is a server-side programming language that web developers use to help create web pages. It also helps with tasks such as web scraping, data analysis, and more.

Angular: Angular is an open-source web application framework for creating single-page applications (SPAs). It can be used in conjunction with other technologies like HTML or CSS, or web development companies can use it on their own. Angular is popular among web developers because it helps them quickly create robust and sophisticated web applications.

React: React is also an open-source web application framework for creating SPAs. It was created by Facebook in 2013 and has since become one of the most popular frameworks among web developers. Like Angular, web development companies can use it on their own or in conjunction with other technologies (such as HTML/CSS).

Django: Django is a web application framework that web development companies use to quickly build websites and web applications. It was created by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in 2005 as an open-source project.

Services Included in Web development

In this section, let us go through the services offered by web development companies.

Laravel Development

Laravel is a web development framework that helps web developers quickly create websites and web applications. It was created by Taylor Otwell in 2011, and since then it has become one of the most popular web frameworks for PHP programmers across industries (including startups).

WordPress Development

WordPress is a popular content management system (CMS) that web developers use to create websites. It is open-source software that is free to use and easy to learn for those who are new to web development.

Symfony Development

Symfony is a web development framework created in PHP that web developers can use to develop sophisticated web applications. It was created by the Symfony team in 2005 and has since become one of the most popular frameworks among web developers worldwide (including startups).

Asp.net development

ASP.NET is a web development framework created by Microsoft that web developers can use to develop web applications and services. It was created in 2002 as an open-source project, and since then it has become one of the most popular frameworks for web programmers across industries (including startups).

Java development

Java is a web development framework that web developers can use to create web applications. It was created by Sun Microsystems in 1995 and has since become one of the most popular web development frameworks in the world.

Codeigniter web development

Codeigniter web development is a web development framework created by the CodeIgniter team in 2006. It helps web developers quickly create websites and web applications using the PHP programming language.

Drupal web development

Drupal web development is an open-source content management system (CMS) created by the Drupal team in 2001. It is used to create websites, web applications, and web services.

Processes Included in Web development

Web development companies use a variety of processes and tools to create websites and web applications for their clients. The most common processes include the following:

Strategy

Before any web development work can begin, the web development company will first need to understand the client’s business and their goals for the website. This is done through a process called “strategy”, which helps the web developer create a plan of action that will meet the client’s needs.

Scope defining

Once the web developer has a good understanding of the client’s business and their goals for the website, they will need to define the scope of the project. This is done by creating a document that outlines all of the work that needs to be done to meet the client’s goals.

Web Design

Once the web developer has a good understanding of the website or web application’s functionality, they will need to start designing it. This step usually involves creating wireframes and mockups that show how the website or web application will look when it’s finished.

Web Development

After the web design is complete, the web developer will start writing code and building the website or web application. This step usually involves using a web development framework such as Laravel, Ruby on Rails, Express.js, etc.

Quality Assurance

Once the web application or website is finished, it will need to be tested for quality assurance. This is done by testing all of the features and functionality of the website or web application to make sure that it meets the client’s expectations.

Launch

Once the website or web application has been tested and is ready for launch, the web development company will work with the client to get it online. This usually involves transferring the files to the webserver, setting up DNS records, and configuring web applications.

Final Verdict

After reviewing all of the web development companies in Calicut, we have determined the best companies for web development that are mentioned in this article. They have a proven track record of creating high-quality websites and web applications, and they have the experience and expertise necessary to meet the needs of any client. So if you’re looking for a web development company in Calicut, choose any of the web developing companies listed here who are experienced in the web development language that you need, as well as one who has experience working with clients like yourself.

FAQs

What is web development?

Web development refers to the process of creating web pages and web applications for a business. It includes tasks such as web design, web programming (aka coding), content management systems (CMS) integration, eCommerce solutions, and more.

What is the difference between web design and web development?

Web design is the process of creating the look and feel of a website or web application. Web development is the process of writing code to build web pages and web applications using a web development framework (such as Laravel or Ruby on Rails).

What are web developers responsible for?

Web developers are responsible for creating websites and web applications. This usually involves designing, coding, testing, and maintaining the web application.

What languages do web developers use?

Web developers use a variety of programming languages to create websites and web applications. The most common languages used include HTML, CSS, Javascript, and PHP.

What is a web development framework?

A web development framework is a collection of libraries, tools, and templates that help developers create websites and web applications. Some popular web development frameworks include Laravel, Ruby on Rails, Django, and more.