Best Ways to Spy on Facebook Messenger Chat for Free

Internet is a place of many wonders. But it is also a place of many dangers. And apps like Facebook are not that safe, no matter how benign they might seem.

And so, when the need arises, you might need to read someone’s Facebook messages for your own safety and the safety of your loved ones. Today, we will teach you how to do that.

Why You May Need to Spy on Facebook Chats?

As we said, Facebook (and the Internet in general) is not all fun and games. And sometimes, even though it might seem like an unnecessary step, reading someone’s messages can just save someone.

For example, imagine that you are in some of these situations:

You’re afraid that your child is chatting with strangers

You’re afraid that your kid might be bullied or is bullying others

You are suspecting that your spouse is cheating

Your employees might be leaking your information to competitors

Your employees are not content with the work terms or environment and are thinking of leaving

Your elderly relatives might get scammed

Wouldn’t you like to know how to check someone’s Facebook messages if this was you?

What Other Users Can Recommend to Spy on Someone’s Facebook

Sadly, finding a good way to spy on someone’s Facebook messages might not be all that simple if you are looking for a free option. There are, of course, some things that you can try, but we won’t guarantee success here.

Still, let’s take a look.

How to Use mSpy to See Someone’s Facebook Messages?

If you want to know is there a way to spy on Facebook messenger that is safer and quicker, the answer is – mSpy.

It is extremely simple to use and install, and it offers a Facebook tracker and keylogger. So, let’s see what they are all about.

Facebook Tracker

Facebook tracker is an mSpy option that will let you access not only Facebook Messenger, but other social media like Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Tinder, and more.

You will be able to see all Facebook messages, even if they were deleted. You will be able to access the browsing history, shared media, and even the location of the device through GPS tracking.

It is compatible with both Android and iOS, and there is 24/7 customer support in case you get stuck.

Keylogger

Keylogger is a tool that records everything that is being typed on a device with mSpy installed on it.

This data is being stored within the app, and you can easily access it. This means reading everything they type, but it also means that if they type their social media passwords, you will have them. And accessing someone’s Facebook messages will be at the tip of your fingers.

No wonder it is the best app to spy on Facebook Messenger!

Other Methods to Spy on Facebook Messenger

Guess a Password

The most obvious way, of course, is to try and log into someone’s account manually.

If your goal is to learn how to spy on wife’s Facebook Messenger or your child’s, you will have the advantage of knowing them well and knowing what’s important to them.

Most people use passwords that are easy to remember, and they often include:

Dates of birth of family members

Names and nicknames

Pets’ names

Locations or important events

Phone numbers

However, the disadvantage of this method is that if you make too many mistakes, you might alert the owner of the profile and even lock it for good.

Use Forgot My Password Feature

Another free option would be trying to reset the password.

The pro of this option, besides its being free, would be that you wouldn’t lock the person’s account, and if you do it all well, they wouldn’t be notified.

Enter the email address used for the profile in question Pick option “Forgot My Password” Enter an email that you can access and that the profile isn’t connected to Answer the security questions Change password

However, if you do succeed, they will know that someone was meddling with their account, and you would probably have to change the password every single time you want to access the messages.

Final Word

We hope that we have helped you learn how to see someone’s messages on Facebook and that you will be using your new knowledge for good – to protect yourself and your family.