Best USA Finance Apps

A finance app can help you track your spending, savings, investments, bill payments, and credit score changes depending on your financial goals. Such apps are widely sought these days because they make it easy to budget, cut your spendings, and handle your finances.

These personal finance apps often come in free, paid, and premium versions, with the difference between each version being the supported features and quality of service.

There are tons of finance apps strictly targeted for the USA market. As a result, most users are spoiled for choice. If you are thinking of getting a USA finance app but don’t know which to choose, this post is for you.

We will look at some of the best and most helpful finance apps in the USA that can help you manage your income.

Cash App

Cash App is arguably one of the most popular mobile payment systems in the United States right now. This is primarily because of the ease with which users can transfer money from one person to another. All you need to do is download the app from Google Play Store, Android App Store, or the Apple App Store, and you can use it within minutes.

Cash App allows users to pay for goods, services and receive direct deposits via their mobile devices. You could also borrow from the cash app if you want. Most recently, users can now transact in Bitcoin. Moreover, Cash App is one of the very few apps that enables you to manage your personal finance and pick and trade stocks in one place.

The app is a little bit costly. However, the quick money transfer and other special services enjoyed by Cash App users are well worth the pay.

Pros

Easy to send and receive mobile payments

Supports bitcoin trading

No hidden fees to deposit and withdrawal funds.

Simple reimbursements

Invest in stocks without paying commission

Cons

The low early limit for the first 30 days

No Federal Deposit Insurance Company (FDIC) coverage.

Only available in the USA.

You Need a Budget (YNAB)

YNAB allows users to sync their bank accounts, import data from a file, or manually enter each transaction.

In addition, there is a budgeting approach that allows users to create their first budget and assign a purpose to every dollar in their bank account. This way, users spend money they earned 30 days back.

YNAB protects the users’ information with top-notch technology like bank-level encryption, third-party audits. They also maintain best practices for password security.

YNAB isn’t free. There is as much as a one month testing period, but users will need to pay around $84 to continue using the service when the trial expires.

Pros

Users can enhance their budgets

Free 34-day trial

100% money-back guarantee

Professional customer service

Comprehensive education and up-to-date blog .

Cons

Costs $84 per year

Mastering the app might be time-intensive

There might be sync issues

Mint

Mint allows users to synchronize their financial accounts within the app or manually add transactions. Users get to see their accounts in one place so that they can easily track their spending daily. Mint automatically organizes expenditure and allows the users to see totals by category at a glance.

Users also get to implement monthly bill tracking, access their TransUnion credit score, check their portfolio fees and manage investments.

In addition, the app is free and safe to use. It protects customer data using security scanning with Verisign, multi-factor authentication, several layers of encryption, and touch ID mobile access.

Pros

It is free

Users can access their TransUnion credit scores at no cost

Investment tracking features

Cons

Loads of product advertisements

Technical issues crop up occasionally

Spending categorization could be improved

Simplifi by Quicken

Simplifi has excellent tracking capabilities that help users manage their spending better. For example, it automatically catalogs outflow, tracks recurring bills and subscriptions, and monitors upcoming expenses.

Users can access its custom “watchlists” feature that limits spending by category or payee. This feature monitors cash flow to ensure that expenditure never exceeds income. Besides, the custom spending plan comes with real-time updates of available funds for spending, and it allows users to sync their bank accounts to align with their fiscal objectives.

Simplifi by Quicken employs 256-bit encryption to transmit banking data and keep user information confidential.

Pros

Excellent cash flow tools

The watch lists feature facilitates frugal spending

A 30-day trial

Cons

$35.99 per year

Occasional technical issues

Takeaway

There you have some of the best finance apps in the USA. Each of them has unique strengths which make them best suited to different situations.

Hopefully, you now have an idea of how they work, and you can pick the best one that helps you meet your financial goal.