Are you tired of GamStop restrictions, limited bonuses, and the same old games at GamStop-listed casinos? Well, we’re here to help with our list of the best UK casinos not on GamStop!

The winner is Red Dog – a famous casino site with an excellent welcome package of up to $8,000, a variety of casino games from leading providers, and an excellent banking system.

But is it the only one? Of course not – we’ve got a whole list ready for you below!

Let’s dive right in!

Best Casinos Not on GamStop UK

UK casinos not on GamStop offer thousands of exciting slots, generous bonuses, and so much more. The casinos that made it on our list are reputable and respected across the globe, giving you a chance to wager without the restrains of GamStop.

1. Red Dog Casino – Best Overall UK Casino Not on Gamstop

Pros:



Up to $8,000 welcome offer

24/7 bonus

RTG games

Fast and safe banking

Excellent customer support

Cons:

Only one game provider

$2,500 withdrawal limit

When players first enter the casino, they will see the red, fluffy, cute dog that is ready to make their gambling experience one-of-a-kind.

By making a minimum deposit ($10 for Neosurf, $20 for BTC, $25 for IGC, and $30 for PayID), players can receive up to $8,000 match deposit offer.

There are also other promotions like the New Game Bonus and the 24/7 Bonus.

The New Game Bonus rewards players with a match on their deposits and free spins when they play a new game.

The 24/7 Bonus provides continuous deposit matches and free spins, enhancing the gaming experience any time you play.

>> Claim up to $8,000 welcome offer [Red Dog] <<

2. Las Atlantis Casino – Best UK Casino Without GamStop for Mobile

Pros:

Amazing welcome offer

Fast payouts

Excellent mobile experience

No withdrawal fees

Cons:

Limited selection of table games

Slightly higher minimum withdrawals

Since the beginning, Las Atlantis Casino has made sure that everything they implement in their site will benefit their members.

The promotion section is filled with offers giving players deposit matches, free spins, and other lucrative bonuses. All new players get a generous welcome offer of 280% up to a $14,000 deposit bonus.

Although the promotion and game section are key features, the best thing about Las Atlantis casino is the mobile experience players will get. While there’s a dedicated mobile app solely for Windows devices, Android and iOS users can easily access the website using their Internet browser.

>> Enjoy your 280% welcome bonus [Las Atlantis] <<

3. El Royale Casino – Best Promotions of All Non GamStop Casino UK Sites

Pros:

130+ slots

RTG games

Exciting promotions

High RTP games

Professional and friendly customer support

Cons:

Could use more crypto options

No baccarat

If players are looking for a casino that offers significant promotions, then El Royale casino might be worth a second glance.

Promotions-wise, the Welcome Bonus at El Royale Casino is divided into five separate deposits. Every deposit has its own perks, including deposit matches and free spins. In total, you can claim up to $12,500 bonus cash.

If players decide to claim the whole welcome package, they can get 150+ free spins.

Players can also claim other available promotions with minimum deposits (depends on payment alternative) and receive match bonuses and bonus spins.

>> Grab up to $12,500 bonus [El Royale] <<

4. Slots Empire Casino – Best Online Casino Not on Gamstop UK for Slots

Pros:

High-quality games

Multiple banking options

Unique user interface

Live chat customer support

Cons:

Limited crypto options

No live poker

The operator of Slots Empire Casino seeks to create an online gambling establishment that accords players a thrilling and memorable experience.

One keynote at Slots Empire is its game library. Here, players will find games with specific themes, high-quality graphics, and interesting sounds. Notable game titles include Achilles, Ancient Gods, Asgard, Caesar’s Empire, Secret Symbol, and lots more.

Additionally, there are several promotions players can benefit from. All newcomers can claim a 220% deposit match bonus. There are also other ongoing offers that can score you free spins and so much more.

With a minimum deposit that differs depending on payment alternatives, you can make a pick from various promotions for decent deposit matches alongside free spins.

>> Enjoy your 220% bonus [Slots Empire] <<

5. Wild Casino – Fastest Payouts of All Casinos Not on Gamstop UK

Pros:

Up to $9,000 welcome bonus

Offers weekly rebate

Accepts cryptocurrencies

SSL encryption technology

Excellent customer support

Cons:

No phone support number

Dark website theme might not suit everyone

Wild Casino, having been in the online casino business for several decades, prides itself in customer satisfaction. Since its inception, this iGaming site has made sure to give players the best when it comes to promotions and game variety.

Before the promotions can be claimed, however, members have to make a deposit. Here, Wild Casino tends to outshine some other wagering sites. Besides usual credit card methods like Visa and MasterCard, Wild Casino offers cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Steller, USD coin, and Litecoin.

To buttress their cryptocurrency stance, Wild Casino offers its members a special bonus on cryptocurrency deposits. For context, players can easily claim the 5% Bitcoin Boost or the $9,000 Crypto Deposit Bonus.

>> Get up to $9,000 crypto bonus [Wild Casino] <<

6. Bitstarz Casino – Best for No GamStop Casino UK for Crypto

Pros:

4,500+ casino games

Excellent user interface

Charge-free transactions

Ultra-fast withdrawals

Has won numerous industry awards

Cons:

Live dealer games are limited in some areas

No sports betting

Since its grand opening in 2014, Bitstarz Casino has constantly been improving by following the online gambling industry. With exclusive promotions and an extensive game section, players can make decent wins at Bitstarz Casino.

Bitstarz not only supports cryptocurrencies as banking options but also offers immediate deposits and withdrawals, making it more comprehensive compared to many other online casinos.

All new players can claim a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC, along with 180 free spins offer and explore an amazing game library of over 4,500 games.

>> Grab up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins bonus [BitStarz] <<

How We Chose the Best Non Gamstop Casinos UK – Ranking Analysis

Bonuses

What better way to start your journey with a new non-Gamstop casino than with a fantastic welcome bonus? The vast majority of gambling sites offer these, so we’re looking for the best free spins and matched deposits with fair wagering requirements.

Self-exclusion tools

Casinos not on Gamstop should still respect responsible gambling. We need to see the chance to set a self-exclusion period or at least deposit limits and helplines to reach out to at non Gamstop casinos.

Casino games

What good are non Gamstop casino sites that don’t have a whole lot of awesome online casino games to play? For this category, we’re looking for plenty of slots, live dealer games and more. It’s better if they’re from established providers so that we can ensure a level of quality.

Sportsbook options

Some non Gamstop online casinos will offer sports betting markets as well as their online casino games. UK casinos that are able to offer betting markets from a wide range of sports (and with competitive odds!) are going to be very popular.

Support

The best non Gamstop casinos will have 24/7 live chat support for all players. These live chat features need to respond quickly and with helpful information so that if us players do have any issues, we can get help as quickly as possible.

Why You Should Play at Casino Sites Not on Gamstop?

The one and only reason players should look for and use online casinos that are not on Gamstop, is because they can easily enter them and place wagers anytime.

Gamstop blocks all access to gambling sites, and that is why we have made a list for everyone, containing some of the best casinos not on Gamstop. Whichever online gambling establishment players choose, they can be sure that they won’t get blocked, and will peacefully enjoy their gambling experience.

On top of all that, all promotions and bonuses that the casino offers can be claimed, with a minimum deposit. Any promotion that they choose can later be used on various games that the casino has made available.

UK Casinos without Gamstop VERSUS Gamstop Casinos

Online casinos on the list differ in various ways and all of them have their pros and cons. At the end of the day, players should go for a casino that best suits their preference.

Players may want a casino that offers a decent welcome bonus, which they can claim once they have registered. Another preference could be that they prefer a casino that has carefully worked to make the players’ mobile experience flawless.

There are even players that look for online casinos with various banking options, alongside instant transactions. To them, it is important to make a quick deposit, play their favorite game and if lucky, withdraw their winnings into their personal accounts immediately.

One big pro that players always need to look for is low wagering requirements. Almost all of the casinos that are on the list have wagering requirements that are lower than the average wagering requirements in the industry.

Bonuses Available at UK Casinos Not on Gamstop

All the best non Gamstop casinos are going to have a wide range of bonuses for users. These can either be for new players (in the form of a welcome bonus) or the regulars (reload bonuses).

Here are a few types of bonuses you might expect to see at non Gamstop UK casinos.

Deposit Bonuses: The most popular form of bonus at any UK casino not on GamStop is the matched deposit offer. With this, you’ll get a percentage of your deposit on top of your payment. That’s extra funds to play with!

Welcome Bonus: You’ll usually find these deposit bonuses as part of an offer for new players at non Gamstop casino sites.

Free Spins: Another type of bonus you might see as part of a non Gamstop casino new customer offer, or for regular players, is free spins. These are simply extra spins for different slot machines.

VIP Programs: More regular players at non Gamstop UK casinos may want to take advantage of VIP reward programs. Generally, players will level up by playing games and collect extra perks in the process.

Tournaments and Competitions: Casino sites often pit players against each other in the form of tournaments or competitions. Points could be awarded to players for winning games, and then the winner overall will end up with extra rewards.

Guide to Using Casinos Not on Gamstop UK

What is Gamstop?

Gamstop is a site operated by The National Online Self-Exclusion Scheme Limited, which restricts and blocks gamblers from entering and playing at online casinos and betting sites. Now, while many people could benefit from Gamstop, there might be some negatives depending on your gambling stance.

Once players create an account on Gamstop, they can be restricted from online gambling for periods up to 5 years. However, the good thing is that there is a way around Gamstop.

How? By registering at online casinos that are not registered with Gamstop in 2021. Players can easily access them, and play any casino game and bet on any sport they like.

Are Non Gamstop Casino Sites Safe?

The majority of the online casinos that we mentioned hold a license from one or more of the most reputable license providers in the industry, such as the Curacao Gaming Authority, the Malta Gambling Authority, and the UK Gambling Commission. Consequently, players can feel safe any time they are playing games or making site-related transactions.

Can Players Self-Exclude from Online Casinos not on Gamstop?

Yes, they can. Even if all the casinos on the list are not under Gamstop, they still urge players to gamble responsibly. However, some players do get sucked in, and have a hard time stopping their gambling addiction. Nevertheless, all the aforementioned casinos have various tips and tools on their website to guard members from irresponsible wagering.

Players can always get in contact with the customer support service instantly through a live chat service. Once in contact, they can request limitations on their daily deposits, game time, and activate other tools to curb a developing gambling addiction.

That said, it’s possible to temporarily or permanently shut down a casino account. Currently, players can ask for up to 6 months in account closure at several non-Gamstop casinos.

What are the Best Non Gamstop Casino Sites for UK Players? Quick Comparison

There’s been a lot of information to take in regarding the best non Gamstop casinos, so check out this quick comparison between our top five. It could help you make the right call as to which one(s) to sign up for.

Red Dog Casino : This is the best casino not on Gamstop overall, offering new players a fantastic 225% matched deposit on their first payment, or an extra 25% for players choosing to bank with crypto.

Las Atlantis Casino : We think this is the best mobile casino not on Gamstop, and what makes it even better is that there’s a huge welcome bonus package worth up to $9,500 for all new players using the bonus code LASATLANTIS.

El Royale Casino : Enter the code GARNET when you make your first deposit here, and you’ll unlock a welcome bonus package worth up to $7,000. That’s just one of the many exciting promotions this casino has to offer.

Slots Empire Casino : Your first few deposits will be matched in various ways here, and in total, you can claim up to $8,000 in bonus funds. This is a fantastic way to explore the excellent range of slots on the site.

Wild Casino: There are a whole lot of banking options to choose from at this non Gamstop casino, and you can use most of them to claim the top welcome bonus here. It’s up to $5,000 in match deposit bonuses.

How to Get Started at a Casino Not on Gamstop UK

Ready to go? There are just a few things you need to do to get yourself up and running at a new non Gamstop casino.

Step 1: Find a Non Gamstop Casino

Decide which casino to use

Make your way to their website

Step 2: Create an Account

Depending on the site, either click “Sign Up” or “Join Now”

Fill out the registration form

Provide your documents if needed

Step 3: Make a Deposit

Go to the cashier or banking section

Choose a payment method and amount

Follow through the instructions

Confirm your deposit

Step 4: Claim Your Bonus

Pick the bonus to activate

Carefully read the terms and conditions

Use the promo code if needed

Make sure the offer was successfully triggered

Step 5: Choose a Game to Play!

Head to the game portfolio

Try out the games in demo mode if available

Choose your favourite titles

Start playing casino games online

What is the Best UK Casino not on Gamstop? Verdict

Players won’t come across any problems from choosing a casino that is not on Gamstop, because all of them hold valid licenses. Regardless of which online casino you choose from the list, make sure it is the one that suits you the most.

While there are limits to curb an addiction on these platforms, it’s important to note that players could get out of sync and place wagers indiscriminately. Consequently, you might want to enforce some stringent tools like “Account Closure” to nullify a gambling addiction in its entirety.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 21+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organisations:

Go to top

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



