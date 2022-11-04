Best Tools to Increase the Efficiency of Agribusiness

Agribusiness in the EU and the US have long ceased to be small households producing grain and milk for self-sufficiency. Now, it’s about global companies that meticulously build a supply chain. Implementing IoT is the best way to make this process 100% efficient and continuous. Such technology is being implemented in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the UK, and other countries. The effectiveness in each case is determined by 2 factors — the market coverage and the company’s specifics.

UN projections predict that the world population will reach 10 billion by 2050. Such changes will have an inapplicable impact on the lives of each of us. Global agricultural production must also increase to continue meeting demand. Unfortunately, traditional methods are not suitable to meet this demand. That’s why people are looking for innovation.

What is IoT in Agriculture & How it Works

Farm owners can perform different activities with IoT technologies — planting, irrigating, fertilizing, weed control, and harvesting. For example, people can detect early signs of crop and animal diseases. Advanced technologies will make it possible to take timely measures to prevent weeds and fungus. In essence, IoT allows farmers to see what is happening at a much more detailed level than was possible before. Here are the main advantages of such solutions:

With smart sensors, farmers can collect essential data. It’s about crop growth rates, soil quality, weather conditions, or livestock health

Using collected data, farm landowners will get an insight into the condition of staff or equipment efficiency

Reducing production risks in poultry farms

The Internet of Things brings together all kinds of smart technologies. Farmers can use it to cultivate their fields smarter and easier. Such technology provides ICT, drones, robots, GPS equipment, sensors, and AI settings. All actions can be performed via wireless data transmission — Wi-Fi, 3, 4, or 5G. Collecting and analyzing information generated by the IoT gives people a blueprint for identifying inefficiencies they might not otherwise notice.

Increasing the Efficiency of Animal Husbandry

Animal breeding is one of the most specific sectors of the economy. With IoT solutions, it is possible to increase the efficiency of this area by 30-40%. Thousands of companies are equipped with ICT solutions and turn to connected farming. It is not surprising that such enthusiasts use different sensors to know how many meters the cow has walked, the humidity in the chicken coop, or if there is enough lighting. People can analyze data about animal activity and draw conclusions based on behavior.

IoT Systems & Data Processing

Special sensors collect data on soil and crop behavior, animal behavior, machine conditions, storage tanks, climate, and other environmental-related measurements. This data is sent to the IoT cloud for analysis. The results are recorded and used to make the most appropriate decisions and actions. In general, this technology is effective in the following areas:

Measuring the level of chlorophyll and nitrogen in wheat. Drainage mapping. Automatic detection and counting of weeds. Measuring the height of planted crops.

Turning to a Professional is Half the Success

